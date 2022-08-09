ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills Booster Club to hold golf outing this weekend

Lake Mills Leader
 4 days ago

The Lake Mills High School Booster Club will hold a golf outing fundraiser at the Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 9 a.m.

Lake Mills’ Booster Club had gone away for a few years but is back up and running. It will function a little differently than in years past.

“Last year, we decided to bring the booster club back,” Lake Mills athletic director Steve Considine said. “The vision was to make it something to give all our sports teams something above and beyond and a better experience.

“We want to do things like a coach bus for an away game or an overnight stay for state type events. It’s about finding and providing things above and beyond what the school can provide. We want to spend the money on the kids and not stockpile money. We’ll hold one event each season to help us with costs.”

Please contact booster club board member Abby Hale at abbyhale@hotmail.com for more information on the golf outing and booster club happenings.

Comments / 0

 

Lake Mills Leader has been serving the Lake Mills community and surrounding communities since 1878. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at www.lakemillsleader.com

