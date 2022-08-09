Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
DA: Wichita officer immune from prosecution in 2020 shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett has declared a December 2020 officer-involved shooting justified. The shooting resulted in the death of 37-year-old Jason Williams. During a briefing on Friday, Bennett said the Wichita police officer who shot and killed Williams was also involved in the text...
KWCH.com
Cars, building, people hit after disturbance at club near SE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -At least three people were hit by a car, there was minor damage to a building and damage to several more cars at a hectic scene late Thursday night outside a club near southeast Wichita. A heavy law enforcement and emergency response closed off a stretch of MacArthur Road outside Club Rodeo in the 3600 block of East MacArthur.
KAKE TV
One dead in Reno County car explosion
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Reno County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a man has died on Friday afternoon in a car fire near Cheney Reservoir. At around 2:29 p.m., Reno County Deputies say they were dispatched to the area of the 2000 Block of east Parallel Road for a vehicle that was driving in and out of a ditch.
Wichita man who murdered AutoZone employee sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Lamontae Lucas, the man who pleaded guilty to murdering an AutoZone employee in July 2020, stood in court and heard his sentence on Thursday. Lucas was sentenced to 267 months, or 22 years and three months, according to Sedgwick County officials. On June 16, 2022, Lucas pleaded guilty to one count […]
Victim loses $12K in McPherson phone scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers are reminding people not to fall for suspicious phone calls after someone in McPherson lost $12,000 to a scam. The victim notified the McPherson Police Department about the scam on Saturday. They said they got a call from someone who claimed to be family. The caller said they […]
One dead in car explosion near Cheney Reservoir
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been reported dead after a crash occurred in Reno County on Friday afternoon. A news release from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of E. Parallel Rd. for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch. As […]
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: AC units vandalized at Hyde Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Vandals and thieves have cost city taxpayers more than $50,000 in the last few months at one Wichita park alone. The most recent crime happened right after the other damage was fixed. Reggie Davidson is the City of Wichita's Superintendent of Recreation. He's been out at...
Couple charged in connection to 2010 cold case murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A husband and wife are listed as codefendants in a murder case dating back to 2010. Kristopher and Candace Valadez went before a judge in Sedgwick County District Court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita. Clerici’s body was […]
KWCH.com
Crews respond to large grass fire in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers are advised to avoid K-96 and Ridge Road while crews respond to a large grass fire. Traffic is being diverted while firefighters work to put the fire out on the north side of K-96.
KWCH.com
McPherson Fire Department announces baby boom
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Fire Department says six crew members are expecting children by the end of the year. The babies are due between Sept. 27 and Dec. 21. The fire department posted a photo on Facebook of the firefighters’ wives showing off their baby bumps while wearing their husband’s gear.
KWCH.com
Man acquitted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man is found not guilty in the deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex. Maurice Hall was charged with first-degree murder in the October 2020 death of 31-year-old Marquell Nolen. Police alleged Hall and Nolen were arguing at the sports complex behind the bleachers during a youth football game, when a handgun was pulled out and multiple shots were fired, striking Nolen.
kaynewscow.com
Two charged in stolen identity case
NEWKIRK — Two people are charged in Kay County District Court with felony charges of impersonating another in execution of an instrument, altering or forging written instruments and conspiracy. Ashea Dewalt-Morrison, 47, and Gary Jonathan LeRoy Morrison, 40, both of Wichita, Kan. and are accused of using identities of...
Wichita mom to serve time after son’s 2018 death
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of one of her infant sons has been ordered to serve jail time for violating her probation, according to a representative from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Christy Rollings, 42, pleaded guilty in 2018 to involuntary manslaughter and four counts of endangering […]
‘Killed for nothing’: Dad of slain AutoZone worker rejects shooter’s apology at sentencing
Nicholas Blue’s father told the court Thursday that, in his eyes, the man who gunned down his son was only sorry that he got caught.
KAKE TV
'Luckily there was minimal damage': Northwest Wichita grass fire under control
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The large grass fire just west of Ridge and K-96 in northwest Wichita is under control. Sedgwick County Fire Department Division Chief Tony Tracy says that the cause was like defective car equipment. "We had multiple spots of ignition so it was most likely a piece...
KWCH.com
Wichita recreational facility closed due to multiple vandalisms
A pay raise for new hires and a $5,000 bonus are part of the latest effort from Saline County to help address staffing concerns before a new jail opens. The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita hosted the Fourth Annual Veterans Art Show Thursday, Aug. 11. Students return...
Crews battle grass fire at K-96 and Ridge Road
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews from the area were busy on Friday as they battled a grass fire in northwest Wichita. It started just before 11 a.m. near Kansas Highway 96 between Ridge Rd and Tyler. Upon arrival, fire crews advised that they had a large grass fire and requested more resources. Approximately 15 […]
Winfield police: Tasers used to stop knife attack
WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Winfield say they had to use Tasers to stop an attack Friday morning. Officers went to a home in the 2700 block of East 12th Avenue just before noon for the report of a disturbance. The person who called said that a man with a knife was trying to […]
Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
Former Wichita police chief advances in race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay is running for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota. He received more votes than two other candidates in Tuesday's primary election. Ramsay earned 13,995 votes or 40 percent of the vote to 11, 454 votes or 33.1...
