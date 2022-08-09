ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Football: New Salem-Almont’s experience is their biggest strength

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DU5Kz_0h9tUAw300

At the 9-man level, New Salem-Almont is one of the early favorites to contend for a state title.

The Holsteins return more than half of their starters this season with all of them playing in a state semifinal game in 2021. That experience is already helping the Holsteins get a head start. Now, they’re focusing on building more depth with guys who haven’t played in real game situations.

“When you have experience — first day we went team,” Head coach Steve Kleinjan said. “Second day of practice boom we hit the ground running. The line calls were there, everybody understood their assignments and things like that.”

“Right now we’re miles ahead of where we thought we were going to be with our freshman class,” senior lineman AJ Heins said. “There’s a lot of kids that are stepping up and want to do it. It’s hard to get kids that want to play as freshman when they’re coming back to a group like we have this year. It’s really just fun watching them come out here and compete.”

The Holsteins open the season on the road at Beach on Friday, August 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Football: Ray/Powers Lake making the jump to 11B level

The Outlaws made the playoffs at the nine-man level in every season since the co-op formed in 2017. The team says they’ll have to adjust what they want to do schematically as they add two extra players to the gridiron on Friday nights. “On offense, it’s a little bit more of you’ve got to get […]
FOOTBALL
KX News

Soccer: First games of the season play out Friday night

The high school soccer season got underway on Friday, with plenty of east versus west crossover games around the state. WDA Soccer Scores:Mandan Braves (5), Fargo North Spartans (1)Dickinson Midgets (0), West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs (7)West Fargo Packers (1), Bismarck Demons (0)
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Salem#American Football#Holsteins#Heins#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, a state official said Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing from the spill that was discovered by the pipeline’s operator […]
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Volleyball: BSC using last year’s early exit as motivation

The BSC Mystics get practices going on Wednesday with one goal in mind, to take away the sting of an early postseason exit. BSC will have depth, and a large sophomore class, so motivating the team won’t be hard at the start. “The way we lost last year, it still drives me to be honest,” […]
VOLLEYBALL
KX News

Golf: WDA season opens with a tournament in Watford City

Watford City was the setting for the start of the WDA Girls Golf Season, teeing off at Fox Hills Golf Course. Individual Leaderboard:1. Hannah Herbel – 652. Anna Huettl – 703. Mackenzie Strange – 753. Ruby Heydt – 755. Brooke Hollar – 78 Team Leaderboard:1. Century – 309 2. Mandan – 3113. Minot – 3214. […]
WATFORD CITY, ND
The Oak Ridger

ORHS 2022-23 football season preview

This is the first of a two-part introduction to the 2022 Oak Ridge High School Football Team. In this installment, we will look at Coach Scott Cummings’ new staff and his vision for the program. In the next installment, we will discuss the team itself and its prospects for the 2022 season.
OAK RIDGE, TN
KX News

Football: DLB hoping to build off playoff experience

Another playoff team hoping to get back to the post season is Des Lacs/Burlington. The Lakers 2021 season came to a close in the quarterfinals with a loss to Bowman County. DLB has plenty of talent to replenish from last year’s squad, as the team hopes the younger players can use last season’s playoff experience […]
BURLINGTON, ND
KX News

Oil company cleaning up spill in Dunn County

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An oil company is cleaning up a spill in Dunn County. Officials with the state Department of Environmental Quality said that Leland Oil and Gas notified state agencies of the spill from a bulk oil tank about 3.5 miles northeast of Killdeer on Monday. The agency announced the spill in a […]
DUNN COUNTY, ND
KX News

Man who fled from police shooting in Sioux Falls arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police have arrested a driver who fled from a fatal police shooting in Sioux Falls, officials said. Police tweeted Wednesday night that the man was arrested after a brief pursuit in a stolen vehicle. He was driving a car with three other occupants when the vehicle was stopped by law […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy