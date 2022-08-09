MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend is here and what better way to spend it than eating barbecue?. It’s that time of year again for the 3rd annual Midtown YMCA Tailgate BBQ Cook Off. There will be family fun, music and more. We can not forget, there will be several teams making barbecue for you to try. Barbecue chicken, ribs, sides and desserts will be served during the cook off. This event is Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

