Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Fire destroys vacant Elyria home

ELYRIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a vacant house in Elyria. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the City of Elyria Fire Department responded after hearing reports of a fire on the 300 block of Ninth Street. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Major construction coming to I-90 in Rocky River, Lakewood, Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are proposing a $188 million construction project to rehabilitate the I-90 corridor between the Hilliard Road exit and the I-71/I-490 interchange. This area covers the cities of Rocky River, Lakewood and Cleveland. The project will replace the aging pavement, improve...
CLEVELAND, OH
luxury-houses.net

Exceptional Lakefront Estate in Bay Village on Market for $5.9M

The Estate in Bay Village is a luxurious home where interior is tastefully done throughout to boast much of natural light now available for sale. This home located at 30708 Lake Rd, Bay Village, Ohio; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 12,955 square feet of living spaces. Call Joann Musbach (Phone: 440 225-7506), Kristen A Eiermann (Phone: 440 935-0993) – Howard Hanna for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bay Village.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
WKYC

O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show

CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Greater Cleveland RTA phone lines down on Thursday morning

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the story in the player above is from a previous story. The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is dealing with a system-wide phone outage on Thursday morning. "Attention All Riders: We are currently experiencing a system wide phone outage," the RTA's official Twitter account...
CLEVELAND, OH
