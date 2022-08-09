ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

DeLand police search for man wanted for aggravated battery, armed carjacking

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police are actively searching for a man accused of battering his pregnant partner and threatening her and their one-year-old child with a shotgun. Omar Thomas, 22, faces several charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant person, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking with a deadly weapon, police said.
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
Man jailed two years after giving phony license to deputy

A man who gave a Lake County sheriff’s deputy another man’s driver’s license during a traffic stop in Leesburg in August 2020 was finally arrested two years later. Henry Demetrius Darity, 33, of Clermont, was charged with giving a false name to a law enforcement officer, criminal use of personal identification information, forgery, failing to register a motor vehicle, and driving with a suspended license (third or subsequent offense).
FHP: 36-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Brevard County crash

Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Brevard County crash Friday morning. Troopers say the crash happened around 6:04 a.m. in Merritt Island on North Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue. Two vehicles, a Jeep Limited and a Chevy Sonic, along with a pedestrian, were involved in...
Apopka man sentenced for 7-Eleven robbery, identity theft

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 31-year-old Apopka man was sentenced Thursday to seven years and six months in federal prison in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery and identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Officials said Jarvis Jackson, 31, robbed a 7-Eleven store in Apopka in February 2021,...
Florida man rescues woman after she drives into pool

LAKELAND, Fla. — He doesn’t want to be called a hero, but his actions were heroic. A Lakeland man pulled a woman from her car after she drove it into a swimming pool Wednesday morning. It happened in the Sand Piper Golf and Country Club subdivision. Lakeland Police...
Student arrested for bringing gun to Lyman High School campus

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Longwood police arrested a 15-year-old boy Friday who they say brought a gun to Lyman High School in Seminole County. At about 1:30 p.m., police were called about the student causing a disturbance. The student then tried to place a backpack out of sight. He wouldn’t...
Woman charged with stabbing man with scissors at gas station

A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly stabbed a man in the face with scissors during an argument in a gas station parking lot. Jamya T. Gardner, 22, of 416 Goss Ave., was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery after the incident, which happened Friday morning at the Murphy USA station at 1801 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
Lake County detective tracks down teen allegedly involved in January shootout

A Lake County sheriff’s office detective has tracked down a Leesburg teen who allegedly started a gunfight earlier this year. Dylan Scott Eckerdt, 19, was arrested Monday evening on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Eckerdt had been driven on Jan. 21 to the 34500 block...

