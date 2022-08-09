Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of driving drunk, killing Orange County officer bonds out of jail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of a deadly drunk driving charges has bonded out of jail. Neil Demetree, 57, is facing felony charges after investigators say he swerved into a construction zone in December, crashing into Orange County Sheriff’s Field Officer David Grassi. Only Channel 9...
Orange County deputies search for man accused of deadly beating
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a man accused in a deadly beating. Deputies said video captured a man walking after he beat 40-year-old Omar Toro in an empty lot on 25th Street in Orlando back in May. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
click orlando
DeLand police search for man wanted for aggravated battery, armed carjacking
DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police are actively searching for a man accused of battering his pregnant partner and threatening her and their one-year-old child with a shotgun. Omar Thomas, 22, faces several charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant person, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking with a deadly weapon, police said.
Orlando woman charged with murder in ‘domestic’ homicide, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators with the Orlando Police Department have made an arrest for the death of a man found murdered back in November. Police say they responded to the 700 block of South Ivey Lane on November 30, 2021 for reports of a man who was found unconscious and not breathing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
WATCH: Man robs woman holding baby at gunpoint in Orange County shopping center
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Surveillance video caught a robber targeting a woman at gunpoint at the Orange Blossom Shopping Center. The video shows a man taking a bag from the victim and snatching an iPad right out of her child’s hands. The armed robbery happened while she was...
leesburg-news.com
Man jailed two years after giving phony license to deputy
A man who gave a Lake County sheriff’s deputy another man’s driver’s license during a traffic stop in Leesburg in August 2020 was finally arrested two years later. Henry Demetrius Darity, 33, of Clermont, was charged with giving a false name to a law enforcement officer, criminal use of personal identification information, forgery, failing to register a motor vehicle, and driving with a suspended license (third or subsequent offense).
Orange County Sheriff’s Office welcomes 14 new deputies from Valencia College program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A group of new Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies is ready to protect and serve the community. A total of 14 students graduated from the Valencia College Basic Law Enforcement Program Thursday. The recruits took their oath of office at the First Baptist Orlando...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
FHP: 36-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Brevard County crash
Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Brevard County crash Friday morning. Troopers say the crash happened around 6:04 a.m. in Merritt Island on North Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue. Two vehicles, a Jeep Limited and a Chevy Sonic, along with a pedestrian, were involved in...
WESH
FHP: 24-year-old Orlando man arrested for DUI after striking trooper's patrol car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to an Orange County crash late Wednesday involving one of their vehicles. The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday night at mile marker 17 and State Road 408, troopers say. A Nissan was headed west on SR-408 near mile marker 17...
click orlando
Apopka man sentenced for 7-Eleven robbery, identity theft
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 31-year-old Apopka man was sentenced Thursday to seven years and six months in federal prison in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery and identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Officials said Jarvis Jackson, 31, robbed a 7-Eleven store in Apopka in February 2021,...
8 people injured in crash involving deer in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several people were hurt Thursday morning following a crash along State Road 46, the Seminole County Fire Department said. SCFD indicated on social media that a deer crossing the road contributed to the crash. Troopers first reported the crash around 7:15 a.m. near North Hart...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Man arrested after 5 armed robberies, possible homicide, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect of five armed robberies in Lake County was arrested on Tuesday, and he may be the suspect wanted in an active homicide investigation, according to the Lake County Sheriffs Office. Dustin Perdue, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies suspected him of being...
Seminole County high school student arrested for having gun on campus
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A student at Lyman High School was arrested Friday for having an unloaded gun on campus, according to school officials. No specific threat was ever made to the campus, the school principal said in an email to parents. Around 1:30 p.m., school resources officers with...
fox35orlando.com
Student arrested at Lyman High School after fighting with police, gun found in his backpack
LONGWOOD, Fla. - A 15-year-old student at a Florida high school was arrested Friday after an unloaded handgun was found in his backpack, according to police, and a letter sent home to parents. "Today, we arrested a student who had an unloaded weapon while on our campus," Lyman High School...
WESH
Florida man rescues woman after she drives into pool
LAKELAND, Fla. — He doesn’t want to be called a hero, but his actions were heroic. A Lakeland man pulled a woman from her car after she drove it into a swimming pool Wednesday morning. It happened in the Sand Piper Golf and Country Club subdivision. Lakeland Police...
WESH
Student arrested for bringing gun to Lyman High School campus
LONGWOOD, Fla. — Longwood police arrested a 15-year-old boy Friday who they say brought a gun to Lyman High School in Seminole County. At about 1:30 p.m., police were called about the student causing a disturbance. The student then tried to place a backpack out of sight. He wouldn’t...
leesburg-news.com
Woman charged with stabbing man with scissors at gas station
A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly stabbed a man in the face with scissors during an argument in a gas station parking lot. Jamya T. Gardner, 22, of 416 Goss Ave., was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery after the incident, which happened Friday morning at the Murphy USA station at 1801 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
click orlando
Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
leesburg-news.com
Lake County detective tracks down teen allegedly involved in January shootout
A Lake County sheriff’s office detective has tracked down a Leesburg teen who allegedly started a gunfight earlier this year. Dylan Scott Eckerdt, 19, was arrested Monday evening on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Eckerdt had been driven on Jan. 21 to the 34500 block...
Comments / 0