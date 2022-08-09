Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
wlrn.org
An arrest at a Miami-Dade school board meeting raises civil liberties concerns
A recent meeting of the Miami-Dade County School Board devolved into a shouting match — and ended in an arrest. The board was debating whether to approve two comprehensive health textbooks, which included information on sex, contraception and abortion. Right-wing opponents of the textbooks brought the meeting to a...
Two Broward County Men Arrested In Statewide Smash-N-Grab Burglaries
SEBRING, Fla. – Two Broward County men are in jail after a pair of Highlands County Sheriff’s Office detectives linked them to a statewide crime spree that included a string of smash-and-grab business burglaries in Highlands County. Five local businesses were hit in July. The
WSVN-TV
Police search for armed intruder in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for an armed intruder in Homestead. Surveillance video captured a man with a gun walking up to a home and trying to get in. It happened at the Isles of Oasis Community near Northeast 25th Avenue and Second Drive, Thursday morning. The...
Click10.com
Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him. Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.
Click10.com
Police: Miami woman arrested after punching daughter, kicking cop
MIAMI – A Miami woman is facing charges of child abuse and resisting an officer with violence after police say she punched her 13-year-old daughter twice in the face and kicked a police officer Thursday evening. According to an arrest form, officers responded to the Allapattah home of 36-year-old...
WSVN-TV
Broward Public Schools superintendent shares new enhancements for new school year, addresses teacher shortage
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the final days of summer break and soon students will be set for school, but one South Florida County is dealing with a teacher shortage. According to Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, when the first day of school approaches each classroom will have a certified teacher. A new alert system will also in place as a safety measure. Another new enhancement within middle and high schools will be metal detector wands for random searches.
Click10.com
Broward LGBTQ teen brutally attacked for second time
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An LGBTQ teenager who made national headlines after being attacked at a South Florida middle school has been assaulted again. Chad Sanford received a lot of love and support last year after the story went viral. The 14-year-old has now been attacked again and it...
tamaractalk.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
Family to Hold Fundraiser For Paralyzed First Responder From Coral Springs
Peter Bazos isn’t giving up. The 58-year-old first responder from Coral Springs nearly died of COVID-19 and a massive stroke one year ago, then became partially paralyzed. But he hopes to walk again someday with the help of his community. Bazos’ family is holding a casino fundraiser for their...
WSVN-TV
Safety and security top priority for Broward County Public Schools as new school year begins
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public Schools district is enhancing school safety as students are set to come back to the classroom. That’s happening on Aug. 16, and the district’s new chief safety and security officer detailed technology and personnel upgrades made over the summer months, Tuesday.
Click10.com
Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
WSVN-TV
1 dead after shooting in Princeton; police asking for public help to stop gunmen in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community of Southwest Miami-Dade faced another shooting one day after they leaders and locals gathered to stop gun violence. A 30-year old-man lost his life after he was shot near Southwest 252nd Street and Southwest 128th Place in Princeton just before 9:15 p.m., Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
Police fired gun in Southwest Miami-Dade; suspect taken into custody
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer fired their gun in response to a suspicious man in Southwest Miami-Dade. This person was spotted outside of Cutler Gardens Apartments near Southwest 200th Street and Southwest 123rd Drive around 3:20 a.m., Wednesday. Officials said they responded to a call after someone...
Click10.com
Police seek gunman responsible for shooting in Fort Lauderdale parking lot
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for a suspect who opened fire on someone and ultimately fled the area. According to Fort Lauderdale police, the shooting happened on Tuesday, May 24 at approximately 11:50 p.m. in a parking lot on the 3500 block of Davie Boulevard.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for armed robber in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was dressed as a security guard and robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO, the incident took place on July 22...
NBC Miami
Man Exposed Himself, Touched Child in Pembroke Lakes Mall: Pembroke Pines Police
A man is facing charges after police said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched a child in the Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines. Julian Todd Lambert, 42, was arrested Tuesday on a felony count of lewd and lascivious molestation and one count of exposure of sexual organs, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.
Click10.com
Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
islandernews.com
Lawsuits against area license plate readers raising questions of privacy violations
Is it a question of security or is it an invasion of privacy?. Residents in Coral Gables and Marco Island are asking those same questions, filing legal action against their towns which use automated license plate readers (ALPRs). The question is not necessarily why the cities use them, but their...
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shots fired in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade left one dead and sent one person to the hospital. The incident happened overnight in the area of Southwest 263rd Terrace, near Southwest 128th Court, Friday. An 18-year-old man was shot, then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike
A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken...
