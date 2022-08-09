ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goulds, FL

WSVN-TV

Police search for armed intruder in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for an armed intruder in Homestead. Surveillance video captured a man with a gun walking up to a home and trying to get in. It happened at the Isles of Oasis Community near Northeast 25th Avenue and Second Drive, Thursday morning. The...
Click10.com

Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him. Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.
Click10.com

Police: Miami woman arrested after punching daughter, kicking cop

MIAMI – A Miami woman is facing charges of child abuse and resisting an officer with violence after police say she punched her 13-year-old daughter twice in the face and kicked a police officer Thursday evening. According to an arrest form, officers responded to the Allapattah home of 36-year-old...
WSVN-TV

Broward Public Schools superintendent shares new enhancements for new school year, addresses teacher shortage

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the final days of summer break and soon students will be set for school, but one South Florida County is dealing with a teacher shortage. According to Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, when the first day of school approaches each classroom will have a certified teacher. A new alert system will also in place as a safety measure. Another new enhancement within middle and high schools will be metal detector wands for random searches.
Click10.com

Broward LGBTQ teen brutally attacked for second time

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An LGBTQ teenager who made national headlines after being attacked at a South Florida middle school has been assaulted again. Chad Sanford received a lot of love and support last year after the story went viral. The 14-year-old has now been attacked again and it...
tamaractalk.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
Click10.com

Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade

GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
WSVN-TV

Police fired gun in Southwest Miami-Dade; suspect taken into custody

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer fired their gun in response to a suspicious man in Southwest Miami-Dade. This person was spotted outside of Cutler Gardens Apartments near Southwest 200th Street and Southwest 123rd Drive around 3:20 a.m., Wednesday. Officials said they responded to a call after someone...
WSVN-TV

BSO search for armed robber in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was dressed as a security guard and robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO, the incident took place on July 22...
Click10.com

Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shots fired in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade left one dead and sent one person to the hospital. The incident happened overnight in the area of Southwest 263rd Terrace, near Southwest 128th Court, Friday. An 18-year-old man was shot, then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in...
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike

A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken...
