ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Turley
Person
Michael Caputo
Person
Sandy Berger
Person
Alan Dershowitz
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Fbi#Nsa#White House#Fox News Digital#The National Archives#Gop#Doj#Harvard Law School#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Fox News

Fox News

777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy