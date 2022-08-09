Read full article on original website
Eric Trump Reveals What Was in Donald Trump's Safe During Mar-a-Lago Raid
FBI's search for documents on Monday was part of an ongoing probe into the former president's handling of classified White House records after he left office.
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Trump disqualified from holding office? Clinton-linked lawyer points to US Code after FBI raid
With news of the FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago, buzz quickly bubbled up Monday evening about whether former President Donald Trump could be disqualified from holding office again.
Litman: The Mar-a-Lago search could signal the end of another 'long national nightmare'
The FBI's search at Trump's residence constitutes a highly dramatic investigative move against a former president, much more dramatic than anything that occurred during Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal.
Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client
Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
Jim Jordan says new whistleblower disclosures reveal 'scandalous' push by FBI to pad domestic terrorism data
EXCLUSIVE: The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee says new whistleblower disclosures allege FBI officials are pressuring agents to "reclassify" cases as "domestic violent extremism" in order to appease the Biden administration's push to focus on these cases. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter to FBI Director Chris...
A hot mic caught Rep. Matt Gaetz reassuring Roger Stone that the 'boss' would grant him clemency and he won't go to jail: report
Stone was found guilty of obstruction, making false statements, and witness tampering in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
New witnesses confirm 'heated' discussion between Trump and Secret Service agent on Jan. 6
Despite denials from Secret Service and former President Trump, the Jan. 6 committee said Thursday night that witnesses confirmed that a heated argument occurred in the presidential SUV.
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly in the running to be the House Speaker, if Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should give up her seat. A new report by The Washington Post revealed that Schiff is supposedly making an effort to try to take the top position in the House, if Pelosi, 82, decides to retire following the 2022 Midterm Elections in November.
Former RNC chair Michael Steele on MSNBC: 'Assume' all Republicans are 'dangerous until proven otherwise'
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele told MSNBC viewers that they should "assume" all Republicans are "dangerous until proven otherwise" while discussing the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. During MSNBC's "All in with Chris Hayes," guest host Alicia Menendez, Steele and NBC News' justice reporter Ryan Reilly...
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
‘Loaded up with drugs’: Trump slams possible prisoner swap with Russia
Former President Donald Trump ridiculed the prisoner swap the Biden administration is negotiating with the Kremlin in order to secure the return of two Americans the administration considers wrongfully detained.
NY Times columnist admits he was 'wrong' about Trump's supporters, says Russian collusion story was a 'hoax'
The New York Times published a series of op-eds by its opinion columnists Thursday that began with the phrase "I Was Wrong About." As part of the collection, Bret Stephens admitted he was wrong to label Trump supporters "appalling." Stephens said, "The worst line I ever wrote as a pundit"...
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser for President Trump, said the only people who believe President Biden is successful in his position are his staff members, adding on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that the administration is not taking action to build confidence among the American people. KELLYANNE CONWAY: Other presidents who have...
Tim Scott on 'Kilmeade Show': 'No way in the world' Trump raid was about presidential records
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said on Wednesday that he doesn't believe the raid conducted on former President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate was only about recovering presidential records. "I cannot imagine that they are literally looking for something on the Presidential Records Act. There's no way in the world that it's...
Nancy Pelosi blasted by Twitter users after denying she gave info to husband for stock trades: ‘LIES’
Twitter users slammed Nancy Pelosi on Thursday after the Speaker of the House was confronted on whether she ever provided her husband knowledge that he could use to make informed stock trading decisions. Paul Pelosi made a stock purchase of over $1 million in a computer chip company just weeks...
New York Times columnist writes the country will 'collapse' if Trump isn't prosecuted
The New York Times published an op-ed by columnist Charles M. Blow Sunday that called for the prosecution of former president and prospective 2024 GOP front-runner Donald Trump. The piece, titled "We Can't Afford Not to Prosecute Trump," argued that the 45th president a "political predator." "With the conclusion of...
