7 shot in 6 separate shootings over the weekend

San Diego Police are investigating a string of shootings over the weekend.

Police said seven people were shot in six separate shootings across the city.

"It was a very busy, very violent weekend for law enforcement," said Lt. Adam Sharki.

The first shooting happened Friday night around 9:55 p.m. on K Street in Grant Hill. One person was hit.

In Pacific Beach, bullet holes from a shooting Saturday night on Kendall Street can be seen on the outside of neighbors' garages.

Three people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

"I feel the crime rate is just picking up in this area," said Chuck Prada, who lives in Pacific Beach.

The third shooting occurred at 12:05 a.m. Sunday morning on Clay Street in Logan Heights.

SDPD says no one was hurt in the incident.

Five minutes later, one person was shot in a parking lot at the Bahia Resort in Mission Bay.

A shooting around 12:30 a.m. near Silver Wing Park in Otay Mesa West left one person injured.

Another person was shot around 1:45 a.m. on Orange Avenue in City Heights.

Sharki said detectives are currently working on possible motives and suspects. He adds issues like staffing shortages can hinder investigations.

"In trying to hire more people and retain the officers we have. That's one challenge. Another challenge is trying to bring technologies back into play," Sharki said.

Still, Sharki said they've increased officers in high-crime areas. The department has also confiscated 1,600 firearms so far this year.

"It [violence] shouldn't be considered normal. It should never be accepted by the community and we're working hard to make sure it doesn't become a routine," Sharki said.

If you have information on any of the shootings over the weekend, call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

