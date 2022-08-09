ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia has been crying out for a national housing plan, and new council is a big step towards having one

By Andrew Beer, Executive Dean, UniSA Business, University of South Australia, Emma Baker, Professor of Housing Research, University of Adelaide
 4 days ago

The federal government’s confirmation on Monday that it will set up a National Housing Supply and Affordability Council has not received much media or public attention. But, dollar for dollar, it might be the year’s most important and impactful housing announcement.

The announcement by the minister for housing and homelessness, Julie Collins, at this week’s National Homeless Conference is a major step towards a considered and long-overdue national plan for housing.

Australia’s approach to the challenges of housing supply and affordability over the past decade could easily be described as “ramshackle”. This has meant policies, interests and outcomes have clashed.

Reliable, trusted data have not existed. Booms and busts have crept up on us unseen, making house prices difficult to predict. And housing affordability has become an “intractable” problem.

A National Housing Supply and Affordability Council (NHSAC) promises to provide a shared resource on national targets, achievements and milestones. It will be able to systematically report on these over time.

The council will bring together a transparent advisory panel of experts to advise governments.

It might surprise some people, but Australia hasn’t been doing any of this.

Read more: 'I left with the kids and ended up homeless with them': the nightmare of housing wait lists for people fleeing domestic violence

Housing crisis has been years in the making

What we do know, though, is that Australia has a much-debated housing supply crisis. Though estimates vary, it’s widely acknowledged there is a chronic shortfall of new housing, and of affordable social housing for rent in particular.

Even before COVID-19, modelling for the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI) suggested more than 1.5 million Australian households – or about one in seven households – were in housing need. That is, these households are unable to access market-provided housing or require some form of rent assistance to afford housing.

This predicted shortfall has grown through the pandemic. Yet there is now a sustained downturn in dwelling completions, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

It’s a massive structural problem for our nation. Housing affects our economy, our quality of life, the shape of our cities, and our health and welfare sectors.

It’s also a problem we should have seen coming. Houses aren’t invisible, and they’re pretty easy to count.

Read more: Australia's social housing system is critically stressed. Many eligible applicants simply give up

What many of us don’t realise, is that a great majority of the housing statistics discussed in the media and used by policymakers are produced by advocacy groups, industry, governments and think tanks – each with their own agendas.

Furthermore, in the absence of reliable data and forecasts, the housing development industry simply delays new development until a boom kicks off, then jumps in as quickly as possible. This just fuels house price inflation.

Our current arrangements are ad hoc at best, and overly influenced by vested interests at worst.

Read more: After COVID, we'll need a rethink to repair Australia's housing system and the economy

What difference can the council make?

The new housing council can cut through all this by providing the nation with a single, authoritative voice to advise, interpret and monitor change over time. It is a positive development because it will formalise the way advice is developed, and build on the transparency and independence of shared data.

Yes, this will lead to a series of seemingly boring outcomes, such as setting construction targets, being a national resource for quality data, and providing advice to governments. Yet the impact of this reform will be enormous. It promises to provide order, evidence and centralised leadership to Australia’s chaotic housing system.

It will provide the reliable, trusted housing data and evidence Australia has long needed. It will enable us all to sing from the same song sheet when it comes to urban development and new construction. No longer will we rely on a largely haphazard combination of privately commissioned, government-provided and self-collected data.

Australia’s housing crisis is finally getting the serious policy attention it deserves. Collins told the conference the Albanese government was committed to a comprehensive reform agenda and a national housing and homelessness plan, guided by Cabinet.

This commitment to action and better, more up-to-date insights is an important first step towards delivering the housing future we all deserve.

Emma Baker receives funding from the Australian Research Council, the National Health and Medical Research Council, and the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute. She serves on the SA Board of Habitat for Humanity.

Andrew Beer receives funding from the Australian Research Council, the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute and the National Health and Medical Research Centre.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

TheConversationAU

Sending teens to maximum security prisons shows Australia needs to raise the age of criminal responsibility

The recent transfer of a "difficult cohort" of teenagers to a maximum-security adult prison in Western Australia raises familiar questions about Australia's prison system. The 17 young detainees have "significant offending histories" and had for months been destroying infrastructure, assaulting staff and harming themselves at Perth's Banksia...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationAU

'I left with the kids and ended up homeless with them': the nightmare of housing wait lists for people fleeing domestic violence

People who flee domestic violence desperately need safe, affordable and secure housing. Our study of people on housing waiting lists in New South Wales, Tasmania and Queensland found private rental housing isn't an option when leaving domestic violence. Besides the cost, most people fleeing domestic violence aren't able to provide rental histories and credit ratings. That makes it very difficult to be accepted as a tenant. The obvious solution is social housing – affordable rental housing provided by government or not-for-profit agencies. However, our interviews with people who fled their homes because of domestic violence revealed they had great...
HOMELESS
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: China tensions, the Barilaro affair, Albanese's jobs summit, and more teals on the move

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor Professor Paddy Nixon talk about this week in politics. They discuss Australia's relationship with China as tensions rise over Taiwan, the inquiry into that New York post former NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro never got to take up, and the Albanese government's jobs summit. They also canvass the prospects for a fresh batch of "teals', gearing up for state elections in Victoria and NSW.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Tax office whistleblowing saga points to reforms needed in three vital areas

Last Friday's twist in the long prosecution of Australian Taxation Office whistleblower Richard Boyle – now headed for its fifth year – brings into relief the serious flaws in our nation's whistleblowing laws. Boyle aired his concerns about oppressive debt collection by the ATO in a joint ABC–Fairfax media investigation released in 2018. But he went public only after raising his concerns within the ATO and later with the inspector-general of taxation (IGT). Various reviews confirmed his complaints under the Public Interest Disclosure Act 2013 – the whistleblower protection law for federal public servants – were reasonable. Despite dismissing his original complaint,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Collins
TheConversationAU

It's great education ministers agree the teacher shortage is a problem, but their new plan ignores the root causes

Last Friday, Australia's state and federal education ministers met with emotional teachers, who spoke of working on weekends and Mothers' Day to cope with unsustainable workloads – and how they were thinking about leaving the profession. This was part of their first meeting hosted by the federal minister Jason Clare. The top agenda item was the teacher shortage. The issue has certainly reached crisis point. Federal education department modelling shows the demand for high school teachers will exceed the supply of new graduate teachers by 4,100 between 2021 to 2025. Meanwhile, a 2022 Monash University survey found only 8.5%...
EDUCATION
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
TheConversationAU

You can’t be what you can’t see: the benefits for and the pressures on First Nations sportswomen

A record number of female Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander athletes represented Australia at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. While embracing their role model status, it is worth considering the weighty expectations and costs that accompany this visibility. On top of the pressures of representing Australia at the elite level, First Nations sportspeople also have to contend with the politicisation that still surrounds their very identity.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Social Housing#Economy#Politics Local
TheConversationAU

Beyond net-zero: we should, if we can, cool the planet back to pre-industrial levels

The world's focus is sharply fixed on achieving net-zero emissions, yet surprisingly little thought has been given to what comes afterwards. In our new paper, published today in Nature Climate Change, we discuss the big unknowns in a post net-zero world. It's vital that we understand the consequences of our choices when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions and what comes next. The pathways we choose before and after reaching global net-zero emissions might mean the difference between a planet that remains habitable and one where many parts become inhospitable. At the moment, human activities have a warming effect...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

How 'fast' politics has left the NSW government staring into the electoral abyss

The 1973 Watergate Committee hearings ran for 51 days. The televised revelations drew a huge audience. The pressure built with slow, devastating intensity, devouring then US President Richard Nixon's agenda, eventually leaving him no option but to fall on his sword. While not quite a Watergate moment, it is hard to see how the current NSW parliamentary inquiry into the appointment of the New York trade commissioner will end. Approaching day 49 of proceedings, the inquiry has already prompted the resignation of NSW Liberal deputy leader Stuart Ayres, with more fallout a distinct possibility. Internal Liberal-National Coalition critics of Dominic Perrottet's management...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

A foot and mouth outbreak in NZ would affect more than agriculture – tourism needs a plan too

Recent warnings of a "doomsday" scenario if foot and mouth disease (FMD) arrived in New Zealand inevitably singled out the agriculture sector. But overseas experience tells us FMD can also result in potentially severe impacts on the tourism sector. As the 2001 FMD crisis in Britain highlighted, inadequate planning and crisis management can cause a reduction in trade, job losses and damage to a destination's image. This matters, because destination image is one of the leading factors influencing tourists' decisions. Accurate or not, negative images in the media can directly affect demand. As New Zealand ramps up preparations for a potential outbreak, important...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

New Zealand has launched a plan to prepare for inevitable climate change impacts: 5 areas where the hard work starts now

New Zealand's first climate adaptation plan, launched his week, provides a robust foundation for urgent nation-wide action. Its goals are utterly compelling: reduce vulnerability, build adaptive capacity and and strengthen resilience. Recent reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have underscored the need for effective and transformative efforts to cut emissions urgently while also adapting and preparing for inevitable impacts of climate change. But this national adaptation plan is just the beginning. The hard work is yet to come in its implementation. It is regrettable that proposed new law that would provide the institutional architecture for climate adaptation has...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: Will 'teals' strike Liberals another blow in Victorian and NSW elections?

The federal Liberals are in a parlous state, after an election that was not just lost to Labor but where "teals" stripped them of a batch of traditional seats. In coming months the Liberal Party faces fresh assaults, in state heartland electorates, from a similar "community candidate" movement. Victoria goes to the polls in November, and New South Wales in March. The Liberals – in opposition in Victoria, in government in NSW – could have a good deal to fear if the tide runs again for teals. In theory, the Victorian opposition should be in a strong position against the...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Who's holding back electric cars in Australia? We've long known the answer – and it's time to clear the road

New analysis this week found strong fuel efficiency standards would have saved Australia A$5.9 billion in fuel costs and emissions equal to a year's worth of domestic flights if the policy was adopted in 2015. The finding, by think-tank the Australia Institute, puts further pressure on the new federal government to bring our fuel efficiency standards in line with Europe and other developed nations. Unlike other comparable countries, Australia does not have fuel efficiency standards for motor vehicles. On the face of it this is puzzling; aside from lower costs for motorists and fewer emissions, the policy would also decrease our...
CARS
TheConversationAU

A volcano is erupting again in Iceland. Is climate change causing more eruptions?

The Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland began erupting again on Wednesday after eight months of slumber – so far without any adverse impacts on people or air traffic. The eruption was expected. It's in a seismically active (uninhabited) area, and came after several days of earthquake activity close to Earth's surface. It's hard to say how long it will continue, although an eruption in the same area last year lasted about six months. Climate change is causing the widespread warming of our land, oceans and atmosphere. Apart from this, it also has the potential to increase volcanic activity, affect the size...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

A new Australian supercomputer has already delivered a stunning supernova remnant pic

Within 24 hours of accessing the first stage of Australia's newest supercomputing system, researchers have processed a series of radio telescope observations, including a highly detailed image of a supernova remnant. The very high data rates and the enormous data volumes from new-generation radio telescopes such as ASKAP (Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder) need highly capable software running on supercomputers. This is where the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre comes into play, with a newly launched supercomputer called Setonix – named after Western Australia's favourite animal, the quokka (Setonix brachyurus). ASKAP, which consists of 36 dish antennas that work together as one telescope,...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

'This is like banging our heads against the wall': why a move to outsource lesson planning has NSW teachers hopping mad

This week, teachers in New South Wales learned they were going to get a "helping hand" preparing lessons from the start of term 4. The state's education minister Sarah Mitchell announced teachers will be given curriculum lesson plans, texts and learning materials to ease the pressure on their workloads. This will come via a "bank" of "high-quality, sequenced curriculum resources". Mitchell said this "game changer" has been developed off the back of teachers' concerns. A 2021 Grattan Institute survey found 88% of teachers said they could save time each week by having access to high-quality curriculum and lesson planning materials....
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

'Biloela' Tamil family finally gets permanent residency

The Tamil "Biloela" family has been granted permanent residency by the Albanese government. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles announced on Friday he had used his ministerial power to intervene to give visas to the family to allow them to stay permanently. For the Nadesalingam family, whose cause was taken up by the Biloela community where they had settled, it is the end of a battle that involved years of detention, including on Christmas Island, court action and uncertainty. The parents came to Australia separately by boat, met and married here, and their two daughters, Kopika and Tharnicaa, were born in Australia....
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationAU

The case for degrowth: stop the endless expansion and work with what our cities already have

Australian cities are good at growing – for decades their states have relied on it. The need to house more people is used to justify expansion out and up, but it is the rates, taxes and duties that flow from land transfers and construction that drive the endless development of Melbourne and Sydney in particular. Property development is the single largest contributor to Victorian and New South Wales government revenues. For example, the City of Melbourne's draft spatial plan proposes new suburbs to the west and north. It's continuing on a course mapped out in the post-recession 1990s, when Australian...
HOUSING
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

