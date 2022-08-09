ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING VIDEO – Massive Brawl on Block Island Ferry Monday Night

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
 4 days ago
Last updated:August 9, 2022

🚨 🚨 🚨 Breaking!!! Massive brawl on the Block Island Ferry returning to Pt. Judith from Reggae Fest Monday night.

Eye witnesses describe a scene of dozens and dozens of males and females in a free-for-all brawl. Blood everywhere, reports of guns and multiple razor laceration victims.

Word is that the brawl broke out with a groups from Pawtucket and Providence fighting.

The boat was boarded at sea by police carrying long guns.

50+ cops and more than a dozen ambulances met the ferry in Pt. Judith.

UPDATE:

Two people were sent to the hospital and seven were arrested at Point Judith after a Monday night Reggae Fest brawl on the Block Island Ferry.

The boat was boarded at sea by police carrying long guns at around 10pm.

Those arrested were:

* Michael Carvalho, 26 of Providence, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct (Fighting/Tumultuous Behavior)

* Laurie R. Cassandra, 30 of Providence, was arrested for Obstructing an Officer in the Execution of Duty

* Chevron R. Towns, 20 of Providence, was arrested for Weapons Other than Firearms Prohibited

* Abdou Njie, 37 of Pawtucket, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct (Fighting/Tumultuous Behavior)

* Trent Manning, 32 of Providence, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct (Fighting/Tumultuous Behavior)

* Deavon Silva, 20 of Pawtucket, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct (Fighting/Tumultuous Behavior)

* Miguel G. Silva, 36 of Pawtucket, was arraigned for Disorderly Conduct (Fighting/Tumultuous Behavior)

The Block Island Ferry released a statement:

“Interstate Navigation acknowledges the poor behavior of several passengers on our departing ferry from Block Island on Monday night. As per our protocols when anticipating a heavy volume of holiday travel, added security measures were put in place with the assistance of state and local police. We thank them and are continuing to work cooperatively with law enforcement to investigate the incident in order to assure safe passage for all our valued customers.”

State police are still investigating.

