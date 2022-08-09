CSPD officer injured in motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was injured in a crash on the city’s west side on Monday.

According to CSPD, officers with the Falcon and Gold Hill divisions responded to the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and Windmill Avenue just before 4 p.m. Monday on a crash involving a CSPD motorcycle officer.

Investigation revealed that the motorcycle officer was working in the area monitoring for speeding violations. The officer witnessed a speeding violation and got on Centennial travelling south to pull over the motorist. As the officer approached Windmill Avenue, a second car attempted to cross Centennial on Windmill.

The motorcycle officer then entered the intersection and collided with the car.

Both the officer and the driver of the second car were transported to local hospitals for their injuries. The officer was treated for minor injuries and was released. The condition of the other driver is not currently available.

No word if any arrests have been made in this crash.

