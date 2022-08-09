ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD officer injured in motorcycle crash

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCbvm_0h9tRRaX00

COLORADO SPRINGS — An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was injured in a crash on the city’s west side on Monday.

According to CSPD, officers with the Falcon and Gold Hill divisions responded to the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and Windmill Avenue just before 4 p.m. Monday on a crash involving a CSPD motorcycle officer.

Investigation revealed that the motorcycle officer was working in the area monitoring for speeding violations. The officer witnessed a speeding violation and got on Centennial travelling south to pull over the motorist. As the officer approached Windmill Avenue, a second car attempted to cross Centennial on Windmill.

The motorcycle officer then entered the intersection and collided with the car.

Both the officer and the driver of the second car were transported to local hospitals for their injuries. The officer was treated for minor injuries and was released. The condition of the other driver is not currently available.

No word if any arrests have been made in this crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Stolen fuel from drilled cars in Pueblo, two suspects wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in connection to multiple damaged cars and stolen fuel. Since the beginning of August 2022, there have been seven reported incidents of vehicles being damaged when their gas tanks were drilled out for fuel. Vehicles parked at […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for two vehicles involved in shooting on Pueblo’s east side, bystander injured

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are looking for two vehicles involved in a shooting on Pueblo's east side Thursday. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), a bystander was struck during the incident. According to police, the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other near the Family Dollar parking lot in the 2000 The post Police search for two vehicles involved in shooting on Pueblo’s east side, bystander injured appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Fatal motorcycle accident in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Teller County and speed is being considered a factor. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Teller County Road 11. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a motorcycle was travelling too fast northbound and crossed over into oncoming traffic. […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Centennial, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
KXRM

Woman found dead at Pueblo Jail identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The woman who was found unresponsive in a Pueblo County Jail cell has been identified. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) initially reported on August 9 that a woman had been found unresponsive at about 10 a.m. in her assigned cell. Deputies attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in reviving her. The […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Police in Colorado ask for help with tracking down suspected fuel thieves

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping some video of suspected fuel thieves will help them identify the suspects. According to police, there have been several incidents of someone drilling into the gas tanks of cars since the start of this month. Police believe the suspects are stealing gas and have caused damage to vehicles ranging from $500 to $3,000.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Monument police officer taken to hospital after ‘narcotic contact’

MONUMENT, Colo. — An officer of the Monument Police Department (MPD) was taken to a hospital after being exposed to narcotics following a drug bust on Thursday.  At around 6:55 p.m., Monument Police were called to DaVita Medical Group on Jackson Creek Parkway on reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Police discovered […]
MONUMENT, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning. Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Cspd#Falcon#Gold Hill#Centennial Boulevard#Nexstar Media Inc
OutThere Colorado

Woman killed by vehicle in her own driveway

A woman was killed in her own driveway after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of Lantana Circle. The Colorado Springs Fire Department initially responded to a call of a possible cardiac arrest early Thursday morning. Upon arrival, responders realized it was not a cardiac arrest and notified police.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

August 12 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

COLORADO SPRINGS— The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Ryan Medina, 23. is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Medina has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include Traffic Offenses: Driver’s License–Driving Without, Registration–Unregistered Vehicle, Driving Under Restraint, Failure to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Fountain officers recognized after officer-involved shooting

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Three Fountain Police Officers were recognized by Fountain City Council for their heroic actions during the tragic officer-involved shooting that claimed the lives of Deputy Andrew Peery and former Marine Alex Paz. “My condolences go out to Deputy Andrew Peery and his family,” said Frederick Hinton, Fountain City Councilmember. “The average person […]
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff searching for missing man

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a missing Pueblo man last seen on Monday. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to go to the grocery store. Edwards is a […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

Woman dies after being run over in driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a woman was allegedly run over by a vehicle in her own driveway. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was called to Lantana Circle near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue, on reports of a possible cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, CSFD realized that was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help identify Pueblo motorcycle thieves

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying suspects who were captured on video stealing a motorcycle. PPD posted about the theft on their Twitter, with security photos that captured the thieves stealing a green Kawasaki motorcycle. If you are able to identify these suspects, contact Officer […]
KRDO

Colorado Springs man sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for bank robberies across the state

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for a string of bank robberies in the Denver metro area and Pueblo. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, 46-year-old Jared Lincoln Fitzgerald was charged with four counts of bank robbery, including one with force. These charges were in connection to four bank robberies that date back to 2020.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado man who robbed several banks across Front Range sentenced to prison

A 46-year-old Colorado Springs man will spend the next 21 years in federal prison after he robbed four banks across the Front Range in 2020 and 2021. Jared L. Fitzgerald was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after he previously pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery, including one with force, last December, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Castle Rock responds to teen victims of car wreck

Castle Rock community members are coming together to support the families of four teens involved in a head-on car wreck around midnight Aug. 5. A man in a Toyota Forerunner crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Honda pick-up truck head-on while heading north on an Interstate-25 frontage road near mile marker 179. The driver of the Toyota, identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, 25, sustained minimal injuries and was arrested at the scene for vehicular homicide. Authorities suspect Avalos-Trujillo was driving while under the influence.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KXRM

KXRM

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy