King County, Seattle, state leaders launch coalition to plan behavioral healthcare network
SEATTLE — King County is facing a behavioral healthcare crisis, according to city, county and state leaders. Thousands of people need care, and there's nowhere they can simply walk in and get it. Thursday, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell joined other local leaders and...
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
Why local hospitals are overcrowded
Harborview Medical Center is currently diverting non-emergent patients as the hospital copes with overcrowding. Other local hospitals face similar concerns.
New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
How the Woodland Park Zoo helped bring the western pond turtle back from the brink of extinction in Washington
SEATTLE — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and Woodland Park Zoo are fighting for the future of a local animal many people probably didn’t realize was approaching extinction just a few decades ago. The western pond turtle is the only native turtle to Western Washington. In...
Learn outdoor safety tips and participate in activities at this event
CARNATION, Wash. — Refuge Outdoor Festival has an event coming up Aug. 12-14 in Carnation, Washington. "It's a three-day camping experience geared toward black indigenous people of color to connect in the outdoors and build community," explained Chevon Powell, the founder of Refuge Outdoor Festival. In its fifth year,...
Narcotics operation seizes fentanyl, leads to eight arrests in Seattle's downtown core
King County is calling fentanyl a public health crisis. So far this year, the county reports more than 300 overdose deaths involving fentanyl.
"Freedom's Path" Debuts at Vashon Island Film Festival
The first ever Vashon Island Film Festival is happening this weekend. Director Brett Smith will debut "Freedom's Path" at the festival.
Seal pup on the road to recovery
A seal pup found in rough shape in Burien is now growing and able to move into a bigger pool. Experts say human interaction separated him from his mother.
Pilot dies after plane crashes near Blyn in Jefferson County
The pilot was flying a single-engine Cirrus SR22. They were found dead at the scene of the wreck.
Kent mother charged in the death of her 2-year-old son
A Kent mother is charged with second-degree murder following the death of her son Jose Fernandez. Charging documents allege she assaulted him, leading to his death.
