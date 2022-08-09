ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING-5

New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
KING-5

Learn outdoor safety tips and participate in activities at this event

CARNATION, Wash. — Refuge Outdoor Festival has an event coming up Aug. 12-14 in Carnation, Washington. "It's a three-day camping experience geared toward black indigenous people of color to connect in the outdoors and build community," explained Chevon Powell, the founder of Refuge Outdoor Festival. In its fifth year,...
KING-5

Seal pup on the road to recovery

A seal pup found in rough shape in Burien is now growing and able to move into a bigger pool. Experts say human interaction separated him from his mother.
