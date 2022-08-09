ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
13WMAZ

Road safety concerns, frustrations prompt Macon-Bibb summit with GDOT

MACON, Ga. — Each time a person dies on Macon highways, cries for road improvements resound, but the issues are complicated. Solutions are never immediate, often elusive and expensive. The quest for pedestrian safety measures on deadly stretches of Gray Highway reached new levels of exasperation recently, prompting high-level...
13WMAZ

New businesses coming to Bass Road, Vineville historic home will not be demolished

MACON, Ga. — The plans to demolish a century-old condemned home on Macon's Vineville Avenue has been denied until a replacement plan is approved. "Catherine Brewer Benson lived in the house with her father in 1840 when she was going to Wesleyan and became the first woman in history to obtain a bachelor's degree," historian Caitlin Mee, who lives in the neighborhood, previously told 13WMAZ.
wgxa.tv

Downtown Macon: Same dumpster, different day, different fire

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's become a common part of everyday language to refer to an undesirable event as a "dumpster fire" but, for WGXA and First Choice Primary Care employees, it can be quite literal at times. As fire crews responded to the fire and explosions on Tuesday, our...
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

