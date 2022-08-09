Read full article on original website
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County board will take the first official look Monday at plans for Macon's proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts, but a staff report by the county planning and zoning board says part of the project may clash with its historic downtown Macon setting.
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Some people in Monroe County say the community needs housing as it continues to grow. Now, the county is working on their five-year development plan to keep up with growth. The plan covers several areas including land use, transportation, and broadband with five additional initiatives...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
SPARTA, Ga. — People in Hancock County met Thursday evening to find out about a railroad project that had some homeowners steaming. Sandersville Railroad Company wants to build new tracks in the county near the quarry, but they need to buy some private property or get a court's permission to take the property.
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School Board gave final approval to the district’s proposed rollback of the millage rate from 18.099 mills for Calendar Year 2021 to 16.720 mills for Calendar Year 2022 (CY22) Thursday evening. According to a release from the board, the district voted to...
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
MACON, Ga. — Each time a person dies on Macon highways, cries for road improvements resound, but the issues are complicated. Solutions are never immediate, often elusive and expensive. The quest for pedestrian safety measures on deadly stretches of Gray Highway reached new levels of exasperation recently, prompting high-level...
PERRY, Ga. — If you live in Perry, you now have a new way to stay up to date with the latest news by tuning into the city's new podcast. "This is just an informal discussion about city, about our city's business and it puts it in layman’s terms so people can understand," Mayor Randall Walker said.
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — A railroad based in Sandersville is planning to build some new tracks in Hancock County. To do this, they’ll need to buy some private property or get a court's permission to take it. However, not everybody in town is on board. “We don’t want...
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The housing market nationwide is still competitive and that is creating a shortage of affordable homes for military families who want to live off base. And that's a problem in Warner Robins and many other military towns. Some might say housing is a...
MACON, Ga. — Wear is a thrift store that donates its proceeds to Daybreak, a day resource homeless shelter in Macon. The store manager, Alyssa Jones, is proud her workplace gives back to the community while offering affordable options for shoppers. "Most of our price points are $10 or...
MACON, Ga. — The plans to demolish a century-old condemned home on Macon's Vineville Avenue has been denied until a replacement plan is approved. "Catherine Brewer Benson lived in the house with her father in 1840 when she was going to Wesleyan and became the first woman in history to obtain a bachelor's degree," historian Caitlin Mee, who lives in the neighborhood, previously told 13WMAZ.
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Dooly County High School and Dooly K-8 Academy will be closed on Friday, because of a water main break that happened on Wednesday in the city of Pinehurst. Because of the break, the water could not be tested until Thursday, to confirm whether it's safe...
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's become a common part of everyday language to refer to an undesirable event as a "dumpster fire" but, for WGXA and First Choice Primary Care employees, it can be quite literal at times. As fire crews responded to the fire and explosions on Tuesday, our...
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Reentry Coalition needs your help with their mission to give offenders a second chance. The pandemic changed the way people could volunteer impacting the programs resources. The program started back in 2008. Each year, they help about 150 people. Ronald Carter is one of...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Many of Houston County's homeless rely on local shelters to bridge the gap when they're in need. For 23 years, the Thomases have strived to help serve those in Warner Robins experiencing homeless. "I just had a desire to try and help people if I...
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Through the Great Depression, integration, and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic, a historically Black church in Hawkinsville has survived. St. Thomas African Methodist Episcopal Church celebrates its 156th anniversary in December, and the work of a few women created a snapshot in time. Pastor Lusora Brown...
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Several businesses say they're fed up with a condemned building that sits right on the corner of Hancock and Wayne streets in Milledgeville. A large fence surrounds the front of the store, blocking the sidewalk and part of the street. Store owners say it's affecting their businesses and it's dangerous.
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man says he wants to be a positive role model, while helping kids get a new life skill. For years Benjamin Reid detailed cars without a store front. He and his business partner now have one in Macon for Greenwood Bottom Auto Detailing. In...
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after Henry County police say he stalked his ex-girlfriend before trying to shoot her. Marcus Issaih Calhoun, 25, violated a temporary protective order that went into effect in March earlier this week when he showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s house.
