Records: Columbus woman charged with husband's murder after repeatedly punching him
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman whose husband died earlier this month from injuries that caused bleeding on the brain is now charged with his death. Dana Colbert is charged with murder in connection to the death of Harry Gaines, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said...
Police: Child shot twice in leg at Hilltop apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was shot in the Hilltop area of Columbus Friday night, according to police. Columbus police said officers responded to a report of a shooting outside an apartment complex in the 700 block of Doulton Court off Eakin Road around 8:45 p.m. The child was...
Legal battle brewing ahead of murder trial for Westerville man
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Prosecutors in the trial against Matheau Moore, the Westerville man charged in the murder of his wife, are calling the trial court’s attitude “unreasonable, arbitrary and unconscionable” for not granting a request to continue the trial. This all comes in court documents filed...
Columbus man shot checking on crash outside his home; suspected stolen vehicle left at scene
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot while checking on a crash that happened outside his house in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood late Wednesday night. The crash and shooting happened in an alleyway on the 800 block of Gibbard Avenue just after 11:15 p.m., Columbus police said. The man, 36,...
1 seriously injured in Columbus motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after colliding with another vehicle in Columbus late Thursday night. The crash happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Summit Street around 10:30 p.m., according to Columbus police. The motorcyclist was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center...
16-year-old charged in fatal July shooting of 30-year-old arrested in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police on Wednesday arrested a 16-year-od boy charged in the shooting death of a 30-year-old mother in east Columbus last month. Kyrim Curenton was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant in the area of Cleveland and East 17th avenues in the South Linden neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Curenton is charged with reckless homicide and weapons under disability and accused of fatally shooting Leila King.
Police: Man dead after driving car into west Columbus quarry
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after driving into a west Columbus quarry early Thursday morning. The Columbus Division of Police said the man was driving a 1998 Toyota Avalon westbound on West 5th Avenue approaching McKinley around 2:45 a.m. Police said this is a T intersection at...
Woman killed in northeast Columbus shooting; police seek person of interest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a person of interest after a woman was found shot and killed in northeast Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Parkville Court just after 8:30 p.m., according to Columbus police. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old...
1 critically injured in Sharon Township house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured during a house fire in northwestern Franklin County Friday evening. The Worthington Fire Department was called to the home in the 500 block of Rosslyn Avenue in Sharon Township around 9:50 p.m. The person was taken to The Ohio State University...
Charges to be dismissed against final Columbus police officer accused of misconduct in 2020 protests
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The case against the third and final Columbus Division of Police officer accused of misconduct during the summer 2020 protests will be dismissed. Prosecutor Brad Nicodemus confirmed to 10TV he will be dismissing the charges against officer Phillip Walls next week. He declined to comment on the reason while the case is still pending.
Police: Missing 15-year-old Lithopolis boy found
LITHOPOLIS, Ohio — The Lithopolis Police Department says a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found. Michael Kee left his home Wednesday evening and had not been seen since. Police Chief Wesley Barton said Kee had been located and returned home Thursday afternoon. Local News: Recent Coverage...
10-year-old hospitalized after call for possible drowning in Pataskala
PATASKALA, Ohio — A 10-year-old is hospitalized after a call for a possible drowning at a home in Pataskala Friday evening, according to the West Licking Joint Fire District. A Licking County 911 dispatcher the call came in just after 5:40 p.m. for a home on Shelter Cove Drive.
Cops and Barbers continues to help Columbus youth
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside the Fresche barber shop off North High Street there’s an infectious personality with a refreshing outlook on today’s troubled youth. “What I’m doing is only a small scale of what’s been happening with the youth around here,” Rob Cayson said.
2 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are recovering after being shot in northeast Columbus Thursday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 2400 block of Northwold Road just east of Cleveland Avenue around 10:50 p.m. following reports of shots fired. Columbus police told 10TV News no victims were found at that location, but they said one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound down the road in the 200 block of Landsburn Drive.
Police corral roughly 30 cows after crash in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 270 northbound is back open after a trailer hauling cattle tipped over on the highway in west Columbus Tuesday night. Thirty cows were corralled by police in a wreck that took crews more than eight hours to clear....
Police: Man dies during barricade situation at Bridge Park
DUBLIN, Ohio — A man is dead after he reportedly barricaded himself in his apartment at Bridge Park Wednesday evening. The Dublin Police Department was called to Longshore Street between Bridge Park Avenue and Banker Drive just before 6:50 p.m., a spokesperson for Dublin police told 10TV. The spokesperson...
Car thefts on the rise near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Department is warning students and staff about a rash of car thefts happening on and around campus. As of July 24, more than 2,000 Kia's or Hyundai's were reported stolen across the city since the beginning of the year, according to Columbus Police.
Police investigating fatal crash involving semi on I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 270 on the east side of Columbus Wednesday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. near East Livingston Avenue. Police said a Freightliner semitractor-trailer was stopped in...
6 cows dead after trailer overturned on west Columbus highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six cows are dead after a trailer hauling 30 of them tipped over on the highway in west Columbus on Tuesday night. The ramp from Interstate 70 to I-270 northbound was closed for more than eight hours following a crash that happened just before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Columbus non-profit aims to help juvenile car thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In July, Columbus police arrested an 11-year-old for stealing a Kia. Just seven days later, police arrested that same 11-year-old for stealing a Hyundai from a hotel parking lot. This is one of the reasons a new non-profit, Columbus Dream, is hoping to reach out to...
