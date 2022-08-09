ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSNT News

What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
Great Bend Post

CAMPBELL: Moths appearing in southern Kansas

Written by: Stacy Campbell - Cottonwood Extension District. Fall armyworm, Spodoptera frugiperda, (Figure 1) is known to feed on over 80 host plants. In Kansas, it can damage several important crops as well as pasture, turf, and home landscaping. This insect does not overwinter in Kansas. Rather, it is native to the tropical regions of the western hemisphere and is active year-round along the gulf coast and southern Florida, migrating in from these locations each year. Two full generations are possible in Kansas with defoliation and grain damage being the biggest concerns.
KSNT News

6 Kansas lakes remain at 'Warning' algae level

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The latest blue-green algae report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that six lakes remain health hazards. As of Aug. 11, six lakes continue to hold high levels of blue-green algae or harmful algal blooms (HAB). They have been classified as being at the ‘Warning’ level by the KDHE. […]
kiowacountysignal.com

Rare cases of midge, sorghum aphid found in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. – While there’s no reason for alarm, a pair of Kansas extension agents are at least urging the state’s sorghum producers to be on the lookout for a couple of pests that have recently shown up in this year’s crop. Anthony Zukoff, the coordinator...
agjournalonline.com

New gluten plant could change dynamics of Western Kansas wheat market

By Candace Krebs Contributing Editor Northwest Kansas farmer Mike McClellan has carved out a market niche by selling wheat directly to a gluten plant in Russell, Kansas. His transportation cost is 30 cents a mile but he earns a premium of $1.20 per bushel, plus a minimal cost to bag it and store it in the field.
KSN News

3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
KSN News

49 Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week. Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the […]
KVOE

Application window extended for Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative

Landowners in Lyon, Coffey and Greenwood counties have a longer window to apply for involvement in the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative. The state program offers financial assistance in what are deemed priority watersheds, and it’s designed to get landowners to implement certain conservation practices — gully repair, reduced tillage and cover crops are main focal points — and thus lower the amount of sediment going into federal reservoirs. This initiative involves “targeted sub-watersheds” above reservoirs like John Redmond Reservoir, which has lost over 40 percent of its water storage because of silt, despite a dredging project several years ago, and Fall River Reservoir, which has lost almost 40 percent of its capacity due to sediment.
kmuw.org

Kansas has taken in a green industry with its own pollution problems

Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
KWCH.com

Man allegedly defrauds $10 million from Kansas contractor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Federal authorities allege a man defrauded about $10.7 million from an organization that provides foster and adoption services to the state of Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas filed a civil forfeiture case on Aug. 1 alleging that William Whymark and his company, WMK Research, defrauded Saint Francis Ministries, which is based in Salina. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Whymark denies the allegations. He is not currently facing criminal charges.
