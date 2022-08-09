Read full article on original website
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
CAMPBELL: Moths appearing in southern Kansas
Written by: Stacy Campbell - Cottonwood Extension District. Fall armyworm, Spodoptera frugiperda, (Figure 1) is known to feed on over 80 host plants. In Kansas, it can damage several important crops as well as pasture, turf, and home landscaping. This insect does not overwinter in Kansas. Rather, it is native to the tropical regions of the western hemisphere and is active year-round along the gulf coast and southern Florida, migrating in from these locations each year. Two full generations are possible in Kansas with defoliation and grain damage being the biggest concerns.
Three-quarters of Kansas facing drought conditions
Kansas is facing worsening drought conditions, according to the latest drought monitor released on Thursday.
6 Kansas lakes remain at ‘Warning’ algae level
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The latest blue-green algae report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that six lakes remain health hazards. As of Aug. 11, six lakes continue to hold high levels of blue-green algae or harmful algal blooms (HAB). They have been classified as being at the ‘Warning’ level by the KDHE. […]
kiowacountysignal.com
Rare cases of midge, sorghum aphid found in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. – While there’s no reason for alarm, a pair of Kansas extension agents are at least urging the state’s sorghum producers to be on the lookout for a couple of pests that have recently shown up in this year’s crop. Anthony Zukoff, the coordinator...
Four from NW. Kansas win lifetime fishing, hunting licenses
Residents of Phillipsburg, Russell, Hays and Scott City were all among the winners of lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, the Kansas Lottery announced Thursday on its Facebook page. Cover image courtesy Pixabay.
agjournalonline.com
New gluten plant could change dynamics of Western Kansas wheat market
By Candace Krebs Contributing Editor Northwest Kansas farmer Mike McClellan has carved out a market niche by selling wheat directly to a gluten plant in Russell, Kansas. His transportation cost is 30 cents a mile but he earns a premium of $1.20 per bushel, plus a minimal cost to bag it and store it in the field.
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
49 Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week. Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the […]
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
KWCH.com
Study finds Kansas ties for states with most children in foster care
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study has found Kansas tied with four other states for those with the most children in foster care as it analyzed which states had the most underprivileged children. With the month of August dubbed Child Support Awareness Month and nearly 1 in 7 children...
‘You drink, you drive, you lose’ campaign set to start soon in Kansas
HIAWATHA (KSNT) – Law enforcement agencies across Kansas will soon crack down on removing impaired drivers from the road with the start of their “You drink, you drive, you lose” campaign. From Aug. 20 to Sept. 7, officers will work to enhance road safety by “vigorously enforcing” traffic laws and impaired driving, according to the […]
Kansas man convicted of illegal autopsies banned from business in state
Shawn Percells, convicted of performing illegal autopsies in Kansas, is banned from doing similar business in Kansas in the future.
KVOE
Application window extended for Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative
Landowners in Lyon, Coffey and Greenwood counties have a longer window to apply for involvement in the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative. The state program offers financial assistance in what are deemed priority watersheds, and it’s designed to get landowners to implement certain conservation practices — gully repair, reduced tillage and cover crops are main focal points — and thus lower the amount of sediment going into federal reservoirs. This initiative involves “targeted sub-watersheds” above reservoirs like John Redmond Reservoir, which has lost over 40 percent of its water storage because of silt, despite a dredging project several years ago, and Fall River Reservoir, which has lost almost 40 percent of its capacity due to sediment.
hppr.org
Texas anti-abortion protesters set sights on New Mexico, where the procedure is still protected
For New Mexico state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, the arrival of a new abortion clinic in Las Cruces, the city she represents, is surreal. Over the years, there hasn’t been consistent access to the procedure as providers came and went. But now — weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court...
Does Kansas have the best-looking highway patrol cruisers? You can vote
KANSAS (KSNT) – The 9th Annual “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” Calendar Contest is happening and the Kansas Highway Patrol is stepping up its game this year. The Kansas Highway Patrol has entered a photo of the new cruiser backdropped by the gently rolling hills of Kansas. The Sunflower State got its first look at one […]
kmuw.org
Kansas has taken in a green industry with its own pollution problems
Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
KWCH.com
Man allegedly defrauds $10 million from Kansas contractor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Federal authorities allege a man defrauded about $10.7 million from an organization that provides foster and adoption services to the state of Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas filed a civil forfeiture case on Aug. 1 alleging that William Whymark and his company, WMK Research, defrauded Saint Francis Ministries, which is based in Salina. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Whymark denies the allegations. He is not currently facing criminal charges.
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider
U.S. prosecutors seized $700,000 from bank accounts of an IT executive who allegedly defrauded a Kansas foster care provider of more than $10 million. The post FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
