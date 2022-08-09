Read full article on original website
4 Students Hospitalized After A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Bleckley County (Bleckley County, GA)
On Thursday morning, four students from Bleckley County Schools were hospitalized after a two-car accident. The crash happened at the Cochran Bypass. The accident occurred when a car hit a school bus that [..]
'He was trying to kill': Man recalls being targeted in alleged hate crime near Macon Walmart
MACON, Ga. — A Macon man says doing good deed nearly took a deadly turn. Jerome Alexander says a man used a racial slur against him, fired shots, then chased him and two friends. It ended in a Walmart parking lot, the same one where a man was killed four days earlier.
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
Dublin man charged after shots fired at football game in Johnson County, Ga.
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, August 5, a suspect began randomly shooting into the air on Hershel Walker Drive just outside Lovett Stadium in Wrightsville. The incident happened during a scrimmage football game between the Johnson County Trojans and the Wilcox County Patriots. There were several hundred spectators attending the event and approximately […]
Woman dead in crash with panel truck on Hawkinsville Road in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:45 p.m.:. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the victim has been identified as 39-year-old LeighAnne Hise, of Warner Robins. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 2-vehicle wreck that left a woman dead on on Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard Friday evening.
Bibb juvenile in critical but stable condition as deputies look for 3 people wanted in shooting
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 11:18 p.m.:. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the owner of the car has contacted and spoken to investigators. They are still asking for your help in finding the two men who brought the juvenile to the hospital. ------------- Bibb deputies are investigating after a...
Children find 6-foot snake sneaking under nightstand in Georgia home, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Not all heroes wear capes. A Georgia animal enforcement officer was able to rescue a massive snake from the bedroom of a Macon home. The nonvenomous rat snake snake was found slithering its way into a Bibb County home on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Johnson County School District taking new safety measures following Friday shooting incident
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Johnson County School District is taking new safety measures after a man fired shots during a football game Friday, sending students and fans running for safety. The district held a news conference Tuesday to announce the efforts. Police arrested Joshua Russell of Dublin in...
Human remains found in pond during search for Georgia man who disappeared in 2016
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago.
Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman’s patrol car fall
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Brianna...
Richmond County Coroner responds to two early morning fatal crashes on I-520, Mike Padgett
RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, has been called out to two deadly accidents – both happened early Thursday morning at 4:00 a.m. The first was along I-20 eastbound with the car flipping and landing along 520-eastbound. One person was killed in that crash. The coroner said in this crash a pickup […]
Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash
A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
Deputies searching for Georgia man say they found remains in pond
Deputies find remains in pond during search for man
Vidalia Police investigating early morning armed robbery at convenience store
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on McIntosh Street. Police say it happened just after 12 a.m. Friday morning at Food Mart. The clerk told responding officers an unknown male wearing all black clothing withe a white face covering...
Woman’s Attempt To Kill Columbia County Attorney Gets Her 30 Years in Prison
Many thanks to The Augusta Press for giving you this FREE PASS to read an incredibly important article. It shows us as clearly as possible the difference between Augusta’s “limp-wristed” prosecutors, and the serious folks we have working for us in Columbia County!
'Gun violence hurts everyone': Bibb commissioner, residents condemn recent crimes in west Macon
MACON, Ga. — West Bibb County residents are becoming concerned about recent crime in the area. That's after two incidents in five days at the Walmart on Harrison Road. Now, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating why a car crashed into a tree at the Walmart. For more...
Crash report says Macon transit bus ran red light in July 7 wreck with SUV
MACON, Ga. — A crash report has been released on a downtown Macon bus crash involving the transit authority that happened last month. On July 7 around 6 p.m., A Macon Transit Authority bus hit a car in the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Cherry Street.
VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
Bomb threat at Augusta University Medical Center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Augusta University Police are responding to a bomb threat at the hospital. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 1:21 p.m. Witnesses on the scene tell FOX54 there are K-9 units searching the hospital. This story is developing.
