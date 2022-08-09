ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, GA

WJBF

Dublin man charged after shots fired at football game in Johnson County, Ga.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, August 5, a suspect began randomly shooting into the air on Hershel Walker Drive just outside Lovett Stadium in Wrightsville. The incident happened during a scrimmage football game between the Johnson County Trojans and the Wilcox County Patriots. There were several hundred spectators attending the event and approximately […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA
