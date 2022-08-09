Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin the trek home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers are starting to head home after spending time at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After a full week in the Black Hills, Michele McCarthy and her group are headed back to Massachusetts. “It was our first time here so it was a...
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
kotatv.com
Rallygoers share their experience as they pack up to head home
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially ends in a few days, but some bikers have already started the journey home. People are packing up to head home after a week of fun and bike rides, but what did it look like for those attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
KELOLAND TV
Bikers choose this Airbnb for rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Maybe 15 or 20 minutes or so from the full roar of the Sturgis Rally are two houses along a county road back in the woods. Bikers who come for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each August have found their way to these two houses at the invitation of the host, Lang Termes.
kotatv.com
Wednesday brings a whole new crowd to the Sturgis Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday marks the halfway point of the Sturgis Rally but that doesn’t mean it’s the same crowd that has been roaming the streets of Sturgis all week. Some bikers choose only to come to one part of the Rally, either the beginning or the...
kotatv.com
It’s all about the burger in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Riding is not the only thing happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Beef Throwdown Burger Battle was cooking Friday. The Burger Battle brought together amateur chefs, including our very own Lindsey Burrell and David Stradling, to compete for the title of the 2022 champions. Contestants...
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis Beef Throwdown finalists turn up the heat during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, SD – This week is a big one for Sturgis. In more ways than one. The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) has been promoting steakhouses and restaurants throughout the state during the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Classic. Earlier, during the month of June, the public nominated 26...
kotatv.com
Rallygoers traveling from Sturgis to Hill City to experience the small town atmosphere
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -“I think what makes Hill City very unique is the people, everybody is great, everybody is very big on hospitality,” said Melissa Clemetson, a staff member at Alpine Inn European Restaurant. Bikers lined Main Street in Hill City for a day of motorcycles, food,...
kotatv.com
The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rats Hole hosted their 34th annual bike show Thursday. More than 100 bikes showed up to compete in 14 different categories for the ‘Big Daddy Rat Trophy’. They claim to be the largest and longest running bike show in the world as Rats Hole...
kotatv.com
Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show returns to the Buffalo Chip and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, the annual Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show was a main feature at the Buffalo Chip Thursday. The show, which has been around since 1952. This year, the show features more than 100 bikes, ranging from newly designed choppers to old classic wheels.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
kotatv.com
Drivers not yielding at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, so does the influx of tourists to the city, along with their ride of choice. Walking downtown during the rally can be difficult with all the cars and bikes passing by. So far this year, along with an increase in parking violations, law enforcement says that vehicles are failing to yield at stop signs for the appropriate amount of time. According to the Sturgis police chief, this adds another level of unnecessary danger to the roads.
KELOLAND TV
Fewer bikes in Sturgis than in 2021 so far
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The one-day total for day six of the vehicle count for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is about 3,000 less than in 2021. Based on traffic counts for the past several years, this year’s rally traffic will be lower than in 2021. Traffic counts...
kotatv.com
Rapid City seeks public input on housing, development
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Housing and community development are major issues in Rapid City and now officials are asking for input from the community. There will be a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. for the first session touching on three topics regarding housing and community development. Then at 1 p.m. another session will begin that will continue to touch on the conversation from the morning session and will include an analysis of impediments to fair housing choice. Both meetings take place in the city Hall community room.
kotatv.com
Sturgis rally bikers fashion trends stay the course
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Biker fashions have a tendency to stay relatively similar through the years. However, the trends have broadened as they mix with decades of different styles which include chaps, helmets, bedazzled bandannas, and fringe jackets. “We are kind of getting more into the older 90s style; with...
Black Hills Pioneer
The first family of Sky Ridge
SPEARFISH — As the first family of the Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish, Megan Haag and her daughter Jadah, along with their two cats and dog Zeeke, are excited to be a part of a growing neighborhood. “It’s beautiful out here, so I’m excited to have another sense...
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man arrested; Rapid City shooting; EROS takes over
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s Friday, August 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man accused of firing a gun into the air after a group of workers told him they weren’t state employees has been arrested after a standoff.
hhhistory.com
The Adams House, a Modern Marvel and yet Abandoned
Sitting on a prime piece of land, four parcels to be exact, is Deadwood, South Dakota’s crowning architectural glory. The Adams House. Many articles had been written about it in its heyday. One local newspaper reporter wrote: “When completed the residence will equal in point of beauty anything of its kind west of Omaha.”
Black Hills Pioneer
Lawrence Co. Commission approves Homestake, Richmond Hill Mine CUPs
DEADWOOD — Following the presentation of 2021 annual reports regarding the Homestake and Richmond Hills mine sites, the Lawrence County Commission July 28 approved conditional use permit for Homestake Mining Company and for LAC Minerals-Richmond Hill Mine. Mark Tieszen, environmental manager for Homestake/LAC Minerals addressed the commission, beginning with...
kotatv.com
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
