Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Basketball Adds Carpenter and Kieger to Coaching Staff
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team has added Ryan Carpenter and Cici Kieger to their coaching staff for this upcoming season. Carpenter comes to Duluth from the University of Jamestown, he brings 13-years of coaching experience at both the high school and college levels. Kieger comes from St....
FOX 21 Online
CSS Men’s Soccer Heads to England for Preseason
DULUTH, Minn.- The CSS men’s soccer team will spend its preseason in England preparing for its second season as a member of the MIAC. The team will spend ten days in England and will play in four exhibition matches against local clubs while also training with elite academies. The...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Football’s Brad Dati Earns Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
DULUTH, Minn.- Announced last week the NSIC listed UMD linebacker very own Brad Dati as list year’s preseason defensive player of the year. Last season, Dati was awarded First Team All-Conference for his efforts, leading the team in tackles with 51 solo and 41 assisted for a total of 92, with five tackles for a loss resulting in 41 yards lost, when asked what it meant to him the captain had a pretty humble answer.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Huskies Prepare for Postseason
DULUTH, Minn.- The Huskies won the first half, for the first time in program history, giving them the automatic bid into the playoffs. Now Duluth will face a team they’ve been unsuccessful against all season in the Eau Claire Express. We’ve had some tough losses here in the regular...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
LSC Kickoff Event
DULUTH, Minn. – It’s not just elementary and high school age kids who need to get ready to return to the classrooms. Lake Superior College held their first of three kickoff events Friday. It’s for all students, whether they are new or returning. Students were able to take...
FOX 21 Online
33rd Annual Bayfront Blues Festival Kicks Off
DULUTH, Minn. – The Bayfront Blues Festival returned to Duluth today for it’s 33rd year. FOX 21’s Mason Kroll gives us a look from its first day back.
FOX 21 Online
Bayfront Blues Festival Set to Return for 33rd Year
DULUTH, Minn. – The Bayfront Blues Festival returns to Duluth Friday for its 33rd year. The festival at Bayfront is one of the top 25 blues festivals in the nation and features national, Midwest, and local acts. Such acts include Ruthie Foster, Mike Zito, and Canned Heat. The festival...
FOX 21 Online
Back-to-School Teacher’s Day at Fitgers Bookstore
DULUTH, Minn. — It was Back-to-School Teacher’s Day at Fitgers Bookstore, featuring a variety of discounts and giveaways. Twice a year, the bookstore holds a sale dedicated to educators of early childhood to 12th grade students. Organizers say that the event is to support teachers in classroom preparations,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Best Bread holds a Pop-Up at New Location
DULUTH, Minn. — People got a taste of “Duluth’s Best Bread” for the first time at its new location today. The beloved bakery originates in West Duluth, and has been in the process of adding a second shop downtown. In just a few short weeks, the...
FOX 21 Online
Eighth Annual Operation K-9
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Operation K-9 returned to the Northland for it’s eighth year, presenting the public with a show of talent from police dogs across the area. Taking part were K-9’s and their handlers from five local law-enforcement agencies: St. Louis County, Douglas County, Duluth Police, Superior Police, and Hermantown.
FOX 21 Online
Career Lab in Duluth Reopens to the Public
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Workforce Center has opened its Career Lab to the public for the first time since April of 2020. As of last week, people can stop-by the lab without an appointment, and receive help with anything related to employment and job training. Throughout the pandemic,...
FOX 21 Online
Brother, Sister, Childhood Friend Of ‘Born Too Late’ Perform Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Band members from Born Too Late, made up of a brother, sister and their childhood friend, stopped by the morning show Friday to talk about their success and unique style of music. Check out the interview in the video above, and see the videos below for two live performances.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
Great Lakes Fishery Research Uses New Drone Technologies
ASHLAND, Wisc.–Researchers are changing the way they monitor fish populations in the Great Lakes. Tuesday, August 9, researchers welcomed community leaders and fishery managers to the lakeshores of Ashland, Wisconsin, showcasing new state-of-the-art technologies. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) and Great Lakes Fishery Commission partnered with Saildrone Inc....
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Two Harbors Art Festival Aug. 12-14
Duluth artist Cheyenne Vavrina was in studio Friday morning to show of her fantastic wooden art work while previewing this weekend’s Two Harbors Art Festival. Click the video to see her work, and click here to learn more about the festival happening Aug. 12-14.
FOX 21 Online
Man Finds Lost Dog After Boat Crash: “The Right Place at the Right Time”
TWIN PORTS, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water emergency on Lake Superior on Tuesday night. “At approximately 11 p.m. we were paged out to a water emergency in the Superior entry. A boat ran into some rocks, was taking on water, and sinking,” Carter Nelson, Sergeant with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, said.
FOX 21 Online
Volunteer Fire Department Car Show Coming To Cloquet Saturday
CLOQUET, Minn. — The Solway Volunteer Fire Department is holding their 3rd annual “Flashover” fundraiser car show on Saturday. Not only is it a car show, but there is an open house of the fire hall and a junior firefighter agility course for families to enjoy. An appearance by LifeLink is also a possibility.
FOX 21 Online
YWCA Duluth’s Girl Power! Program To End, Exec. Dir. Talks What’s Next
DULUTH, Minn. — The YWCA Duluth’s Girl Power! program is coming to an end after more than two decades of uplifting and guiding countless young girls. Some of the girls who have been through the program stopped by FOX 21’s morning show Thursday to talk about its impact on them. And the YWCA’s new executive director, Beth Burt, also was there to talk about what’s next for the organization.
FOX 21 Online
City of Duluth Pitches Possible Tax Increase For Park Fund Levy
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth announced a new proposal to increase property taxes for its park funding. On Thursday, some members of the community joined Mayor Larson on the steps of city hall, presenting a plan for Duluth’s park system. Larson said the goal is to...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Cole Forcier Sings, Talks Inspiration Behind Music
Duluth musician Cole Forcier stopped by the morning show to play one of his originals and also talked about what inspires his music. Click the video to hear more, and check out Cole on SoundCloud.
FOX 21 Online
Streetscape Plan for Hammond Avenue in Superior
SUPERIOR, WI. — Reconstruction of Hammond Avenue in Superior has been decades in the making. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Paine introduced a streetscape plan to the public, including bringing back boulevard trees. The community has been weighing in on the re-design of Hammond. Mayor Paine says that many want...
Comments / 0