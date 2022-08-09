ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore Co. addresses safety concerns along major thoroughfare

By Abby Isaacs
 4 days ago
After two years of working to make their neighborhood safer, Baltimore County has solved several concerns for people who live or travel along Pot Spring Road.

“With these long wide roads, it’s very hard to curb anybody’s behavior. You just want to drive fast… it just invites speeding,” said Anthony Russell, deputy director of transportation for Baltimore County.

Lutherville-Timonium residents saw the problems get worse over the last few years: speeding and illegal passing causing serious crashes with hospitalizations and property damage.

“It kind of got out of hand for a while,” said neighbor Adam Fedder. “People trying to pull in their driveaway, turn right in their driveway and someone would come in and try to pass on the right and broadside them.”

About two years ago, a few community associations got together to put pressure on Baltimore County. They asked for change, and put up their own signage to try to curb the problem.

Though it was a lengthy process, they are finally seeing the fruits of their labor.

“I’m happy to see this. There’s no question about it,” said Fedder.

The Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation has wrapped up the construction of key features to make the road safer.

“I think it’s going to be helpful. We’ve already seen some changes,” said Fedder.

It included adding parking lanes, widening the center area and installing center islands with trees, which Russell said would help with the speed and eliminate passing on the right.

Russell said he’s glad the process has come to its conclusion. They had to deal with COVID-related delays, on top of going through the process of identifying how to fix the problem, collecting community input and getting it in the budget.

“Once we get it in the budget, we know we have the money and then we can do construction,” said Russell.

They began construction the very first day of the new fiscal year, July 1, and wrapped up within a few weeks.

Russell said every road is different and so the solutions are too. Sometimes just increased police presence works, but they are committed to figuring it out.

“Baltimore County can come in and do something like this and make a difference,” said Russell.

As for the neighbors, they are relieved and encourage other residents with road safety concerns to advocate for themselves too.

“You have to take it step by step, communicate and things can get done,” said Fedder.

Click here to report a traffic-related issue.

