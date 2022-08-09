ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

'An angel in heaven': Virginia man remembers working with Olivia Newton-John

By Tracy Sears
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BDGq_0h9tPDPB00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Beloved actress and singer Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday morning at her home in California. She was 73.

The news has left people across the world reminiscing on their memories involving her.

In the 1980s, everyone knew Newton-John. The title single off her double-platinum album "Physical" was not only the biggest hit of the pop singer's career, but the number one hit of the entire decade.

Just a few years earlier, the bright-eyed actress captured the love of audiences as Sandy, opposite John Travolta's Danny Zuko in "Grease." It's a movie that to this day remains a generational icon.

For Frank Hatter, the news of Newton-John's passing was hard to hear.

"I can't say enough good things about her," Hatter said.

The two worked together a few times over Hatter's 25-year career at MCA Records.

"Her kindness, you know, she's just so nice to everybody, so accommodating, no ego like a lot of these singers have today. She's just real down to Earth," Hatter said.

In fact, Hatter snapped a few photos of Newton-John at a promotional event. She used one of the pictures as a cover photo.

"And she said, what do I owe you for it, and I said nothing. And she said why and I said because you're my favorite artist, I can't take money from you. I said, every time you go to a studio and record an album, that's enough payment for me," Hatter said.

Now retired and living in Chesterfield County, Hatter said he was thrilled when, just a few months ago, Newton-John responded to Hatter's letter along with several photographs he had taken of her.

"She had signed every one of them," Hatter said.

Hatter said that it's no surprise that off-screen, Newton-John was a long-time activist for environmental and animal rights issues and advocated for other women who were fighting breast cancer.

"Yes, they lost a good artist, but there's an angel in heaven," Hatter said.

Hatter now has a lifetime of memories that he said he will never forget.

Comments / 4

Related
Popculture

John Travolta Reacts to Olivia Newton-John's Death

John Travolta is paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John. More than four decades after the two Hollywood A-listers shared the screen in 1978's Grease, Travolta on Monday penned an emotional tribute to his co-star and friend following news that Newton-John passed away earlier that morning following a decades-long battle with breast cancer.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Olivia Newton-John’s Kids: Get to Know the ‘Grease’ Star’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi

Olivia Newton-John leaves behind one child following her death on Monday, August 8, at the age of 73. The legendary singer “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a statement posted to her Facebook read. The Grease star had a daughter Chloe Lattanzi. Keep reading to get to know more about Olivia’s beloved only child.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Speaks out After 'Grease' Legend's Death

A day after it was announced that Olivia Newton-John passed away, her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, shared a sweet tribute to her on Instagram. Lattanzi shared a throwback of when she and her mother recorded their song, "Window in the Wall." It was reported on Monday that Newton-John died at the age of 73 following a decades-long battle with breast cancer.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Local
Virginia Entertainment
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73

Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
CANCER
OK! Magazine

Inside Her Final Days: Upbeat Olivia Newton-John Was Hopelessly Devoted — To Herself

Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, August 8, and it looks like she spent some of her final days at home, which included spa treatments. “She went through so much wand this last bout of cancer took the wind out of her, but she was doing better and feeling more positive, thanks to a few splurges,” dished an insider. “She was getting everything from pricey skin procedures — nothing invasive and all meticulously planned — to dropping big money on a new wardrobe, jewelry and expensive haircuts and highlights.“Treating herself helped Olivia look and feel her best," the source shared....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
John Travolta
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John shared touching Instagram post with her husband before her death

Olivia Newton-John shared a touching photograph of herself and her husband John Easterling just days before she died.The 73-year-old Grease star died on Monday (8 August) following a lengthy battle with breast cancer.Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page, writing: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”Over the weekend, Newton-John shared a photo of herself along with her husband where she can be seen smiling and cuddling up to him.Newton-John was wearing a...
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to lock down their $14 million house

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in a $14.6 million mansion in Montecito, however, the couple has reportedly been ordered to lock down their mansion. This comes after they were warned about a mountain lion stalking in the neighborhood that could spell disaster for the couple. Running loose.
MONTECITO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Olivia Newton-John ‘Struggled’ With Pain in Final Days, Niece Says

Olivia Newton-John’s death on Monday was “not a shock” to her family, the actress’ niece told an Australian outlet, as her condition deteriorated in her final days. “It wasn’t just the cancer that got her, it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system,” Totti Goldsmith said in an appearance on A Current Affair. “She got secondary infections. She really went down in the past five, six days.” Goldsmith, 59, said that her aunt had “struggled with a lot of pain,” and that the cannabinoids that had “really helped her” in the past weren’t working anymore. Recalling one of her final visits with Newton-John, Goldsmith said she’d asked the performer, who looked visibly unwell, if she was afraid of dying. “She said, ‘Plonker’—which was my nickname—she said, ‘I’m not. I’m not afraid. I’ve done more in my life than I could have ever imagined,’” Goldsmith explained. “She honestly never imagined her life would be how it was.”Read it at 9Now
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#An Angel#Mca Records
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Posts Emotional Video Tribute to Late Mom the Day After Her Death

“Grease” star Olivia Newton-John passed away due to breast cancer yesterday. Her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, posted a tribute video this morning in honor of her mother. Lattanzi, a 36 year old singer, posted a video of her and her mother singing “Window In The Wall.” She captioned the post: “You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ashton Kutcher ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After Autoimmune Disease That Left Him Unable to See, Hear, or Walk

Click here to read the full article. Ashton Kutcher is counting his blessings. In a sneak peek of the actor’s upcoming appearance on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Kutcher reveals that he privately battled an autoimmune disease two years ago. “I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” he tells Grylls (via an Access Hollywood sneak peek). “It took me about a year to build it all back up.” Vasculitis is a disease that causes the walls of a person’s blood vessels to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘Grease’ Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 at age 73 after a battle with breast cancer. The British born Australian star shot to fame in “Grease” opposite John Travolta in 1978. A four-time Grammy winner, Newton-John won Record of the Year for “I Honestly Love You” and “Physical,” as well as “Grease” song “You’re the One That I Want,” which still ranks as one of the bestselling singles of all time. Newton-John’s husband John Easterling confirmed her passing on Facebook. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ryan Fellows, ‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member, Dies in Crash at 41

Click here to read the full article. Ryan Fellows, a street racer and cast member of the Discovery series “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a car accident on Sunday, Variety has confirmed. He was 41. Discovery and the official Twitter account for the “Street Outlaws” franchise confirmed the news on Monday morning. “The ‘Street Outlaws’ family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson told Variety. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy