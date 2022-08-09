ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

kiss951.com

Best Restaurants to Go to For a Date in North and South Carolina

Are you getting ready for a special date night? Maybe you’ve met someone recently you want to wine and dine or just do something special for your significant other. Well, Open Table knows a good restaurant can set the tone for an amazing date night experience. Between the food, the drinks, ambiance, and everything around you will all help things fall into play.
WYFF4.com

Train derails in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A train has derailed in Greenville leaving at least nine cars off the track. The derailment happened about 8 a.m. Thursday at Old Buncombe Road at Buncombe Road in the Poe Mill community. The Parker Fire District chief said the derailment happened on a Norfolk Southern...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Which restaurants serve a great brunch in Greenville, SC?

Who doesn’t love brunch? Even just the mention of “brunch” puts a smile on my face. Finding a good restaurant that serves brunch in Greenville isn’t hard—there are plenty of options. However, it might be hard to narrow down your options because there are so many great choices. So we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Greenville, SC brunch spots (and thrown in some Greer, Travelers Rest, and other nearby locations) to help you choose one the next time you want that mid-morning breakfast-lunch meal.
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
tripsavvy.com

Caesars Head State Park: The Complete Guide

Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville County is home to three large state parks, including Caesars Head. It is part of the 13,000 acres of mountain woodlands called the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area, which connects to nearby Jones Gap. Located 25 miles north of downtown Greenville along the North Carolina Border, the park has 60 miles of hiking trails, which climb to craggy mountain summits and descend to tumbling waterfalls and through grassy meadows filled with local wildlife and vibrant wildflowers. The park is also renowned for its bird watching, which includes large hawk migrations in the fall, as well as freshwater fishing.
WSPA 7News

Construction update on Spartanburg Co. courthouse

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County provided an inside look at the construction update of the new county courthouse. County leaders said things have been going smoothly since they ground up more than a year ago. The new building is expected to be more than three times the size of the current courthouse, which […]
FOX Carolina

Train derails in Greenville County

Firefighters and emergency officials give update after train derailment on Old Buncombe Road. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Switcharoos at the Greenville Convention Center, Really Good, Really Cheap book sale, and the last party of the summer at the Spinning Jenny in Greer. Transitional home for Upstate women. Updated:...
FOX Carolina

Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster

SPPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after a puppy was abandoned in a dumpster in Spartanburg County. On Thursday, environmental enforcement officers got a call about a black and tan puppy, approximately six to seven weeks old, inside a commercial dumpster on Willis Terrance Road. Officials said...
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Co. lake closed after drainage failure kills fish

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said an unintended drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson killed all the fish in the lake and it will be closed until summer 2024. According to DNR, the draining incident occurred as the dam and water control structure...
my40.tv

CarMax slated to open on Brevard Road in February 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction is moving forward on Asheville's first CarMax. The used car dealership is coming to the site of the former Toys R Us store on Brevard Road across from Asheville Outlets. CarMax officials said the store is expected to open in February 2023. CarMax operates...
FOX Carolina

Bassmaster Highschool National Championship set for Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The nation’s best teenage anglers have traveled to Lake Hartwell to compete in the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster Highschool National Championship. Featuring eight members of the Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors and 23 All-State anglers, a field...
greenvillejournal.com

Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville

Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
WYFF4.com

Attention bargain shoppers! Huge consignment sale happening this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Starting Friday, a huge children's consignment sale kicks off at the Greenville Convention Center, just in time for back-to-school shoppers. The semi-annual SwitchARoos sale runs through Sunday. Organizers said there are more than 200,000 gently-used items for sale for children of all ages. They said shoppers...
