Coffee City mayor to resign following city council meeting, new member appointed

By Reyna Revelle
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HEmCj_0h9tOA9R00

COFFEE CITY, Texas ( KETK ) — One month ago, three Coffee City Council members and the city secretary resigned from their positions, putting city business on hold.

Some city officials including the police chief said the council members hadn’t been showing up due to dissatisfaction with operations, the use of city property without proper approval and even racial remarks between employees.

“Relieved! I’m very relieved for the citizens, myself and the council members,” said Coffee City Mayor Frank Serrato.

Serrato announced he would be turning in his resignation at the next city meeting. Citing family and a new job as his priority.

“I just don’t want to lose a job that I desperately need. I feel that with the new council member that we get in here along with the ones we have- they will be able to put things together and of course, they can call me anytime… I’ll give them everything I have to get going.”

For months, members said the no-shows of council members have left the city unable to conduct regular business. This week, four council members showed up, which allowed the discussion to fill in vacant seats on the council.

“With all of the vacancies and knowing that we needed to get them filled, I just figured I might as well step up now so I at least can kind of figure out what’s going on,” said Jeff Blackstone, a newly appointed council member.

Four new applicants were discussed and interviewed to replace the vacant seats. Though, only one was appointed until the next scheduled meeting. Blackstone said his primary goals are just to get the city up and running again.

“I think the problem that we have right now is that there is not a whole lot of communication. We had a good turn out here tonight, but people have all these questions and they don’t know the answers to and we need to be more transparent and explain to people why the EDC can’t buy a piece of property or why we can’t have this over here,” said Blackstone.

Coffee City PD announces death of K-9 officer ‘Grimm’

The next City Council meeting will be held on August 18 at the Coffee City Community Center.

If interested in becoming a part of the city council, applications are available at the city hall.

2 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in East Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Thursday after allegedly trafficking drugs in East Texas, said the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 11, the Harrison County and Marshall Police Emergency Response Teams executed a narcotics search warrant at a house at 703 Atkins Street in Marshall. The joint Harrison County Violent […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Body of missing Henderson woman found in her vehicle

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The body of a missing Henderson woman with dementia was found in her vehicle on Tuesday in Smith County. Betty Rowland (Pemberton) was last seen on Aug. 1, police said she may have been suffering from an episode of dementia. Police said a landowner saw a vehicle and called law enforcement […]
HENDERSON, TX
5 arrested in Camp County, charged with burglary

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 21-year-olds and three juveniles were arrested and charged with burglary of habitation Sunday night, according to the Camp County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a deputy was dispatched to a possible burglary in progress around 9:30 p.m., when he and a DPS trooper who was backing him up, passed a […]
CAMP COUNTY, TX
Gilmer Police locate missing man last seen Aug. 9

UPDATE – Justyne Reeves has been located by investigators, according to police. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department issued a missing person report on Thursday via Facebook for Justyne Reeves. On Thursday Aug. 11 Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person to the Gilmer Police Department. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. […]
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Chandler

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a head-on crash roughly 1.5 miles south of Chandler on Monday around 6 p.m. The wreck happened on FM 315 in Henderson County. According to a DPS report, a 2003 Toyota Camry, driven by 56-year-old Tammy Hamilton of Chandler, was travelling north on FM 315 […]
CHANDLER, TX
Five vehicle crash reported in North Marshall Street and Highway 64 area

UPDATE: According to officials, roadways have been cleared and reopened. UPDATE: Three patients are being transported to local hospitals, according to officials. MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in North Marshall. Officials say to expect major traffic delays in that area due to cleanup of fluids […]
