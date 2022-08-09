Read full article on original website
First Bellaire Business Bash set for Friday
BELLAIRE, Ohio — Bellaire is bound to be busy on Friday as the village welcomes a new event. The Bellaire Business Association is hosting the inaugural Bellaire Business Bash at 4 pm. The evening will include a car, truck and bike show, along with having kids’ games, vendors, music and more.
Marland Heights 5K more than just about competing
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The 24th annual Marland Heights 5K took place Friday night in Weirton. "The most important thing about this, it’s a good quality fundraiser for a couple of reasons. One, being the business community supports it, which means that every dollar we raise through this event goes back into parks and rec,” said Coty Shingle, head of the city’s parks and recreation department.
Bethlehem Apostolic Temple holding Stuff-a-Bus event Saturday
WHEELING, W.Va. — In preparation for the school year, a 'Stuff-a-Bus' event is returning to Wheeling. On Saturday, people can go to Bethlehem Apostolic Temple to all donate all forms of school supplies. Music, prayer, friends and more will be set up during collection hours. This is part of...
Belmont County senior centers join for picnic
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County seniors spent the day dancing and having fun thanks to their local senior centers. The 11 senior centers across the county came together to put on the Belmont County Senior Picnic. Since 2016, the centers have been coming together to keep the participants...
Ja'Quan Lavender Foundation expands 'Journey to Gold' program to young women
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A new addition to Steubenville High School will be coming this fall as the Ja'Quan Lavender Foundation expands its "Journey to Gold" program to young women. The foundation started in 2020 as a way to mentor and train young men for lifelong academic and personal...
Dallas Volunteer Fire Department donating retired tanker truck to department in Kentucky
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Despite seeing devastation themselves, as a tornado struck Dallas, the Dallas Volunteer Fire Department is making a big donation to an affected fire department in Kentucky. As severe flooding continues to affect eastern Kentucky, obtaining first responders' equipment is a top priority. So, the DVFD...
It's everything you need for the school year in one stop
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Students are heading back to school, and local organizations are making sure they're equipped with all the supplies to get them through the year. Urban Mission Ministries in Steubenville held its annual Back-to-School Bash on Thursday. It’s a chance for students K-12 to get school supplies, ranging from stuffed backpacks to new shoes.
Statewide addiction committee discusses Jefferson County drug issues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Senate Addiction and Community Revitalization Committee recently held a meeting at Franciscan University, inviting Jefferson County officials to testify about issues and resolutions regarding addiction and drug abuse. “What we're really looking at with this committee is where are we and what are...
McMechen police chief DeWitt surprised with honor
McMECHEN, W.Va. — McMechen Police Chief Don DeWitt was recognized Wednesday for his hard work in the community. Friends, family, and colleagues gathered to surprise DeWitt over lunch for a legislative citation and was given an award for his service. DeWitt started as an officer in Moundsville, then was...
Pumpkin growers reveal some tricks of the trade ahead of Barnesville festival
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — With the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival about a month away, a local family provided a behind the scenes look at how it works to grow some of the biggest pumpkins. The care for these massive pumpkins starts right away when they begin to grow. “If you...
Pop the corks, it's time for the Wellsburg Wine Festival
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wellsburg Wine Festival will take place this weekend at 4th Ward Park along Charles Street in the city. The cost for a general admission ticket is $40, with the 2-day event featuring music, food vendors, and, of course, wine. The event runs from 5-11...
United Way Lace up for Kids Back-to-School Distribution Day takes place in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A United Way Lace up for Kids Back-to-School Distribution Day took place in Marshall County on Thursday. More than 200 kids in the county were able to walk home with a new pair of name brand shoes for free. United Way work s with Shoe...
EGCC placed on heightened cash monitoring list
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Eastern Gateway Community College recently received word it has been placed on a new list by the U.S. Department of Education to help provide additional oversight of finances. The U.S. Department of Education tells NEWS9 in a statement it placed the college on the heightened cash...
Wintersville mayor welcomes new business arrivals
WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — The village of Wintersville is welcoming another business to the area - Wash Right Car Wash, which will be a $3 million investment. Along with a new business, comes the opportunity for employment. The business will offer 10 full time jobs and five part time jobs.
OSHP to hold OVI checkpoint in Jefferson County on Friday evening
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Jefferson County on Friday evening. The location will be announced Friday morning. The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Based on provisional data,...
Truck blows tire, crashes along I-70 in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A portion of I-70 was brought to a halt Thursday after a vehicle accident. A truck traveling west on I-70 near Exit 213 in Belmont County blew a tire just before noon, running off the road into the median. According to the Ohio State Highway...
Local delegate says it's time to pay corrections officers more
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice has announced a state of emergency for correctional officers and jails as staffing issues continue across West Virginia. The National Guard is being called in by Justice to the state's regional jails and prisons, which are reeling from staff shortages. "Absolutely, we...
Mingo Junction drug investigation nets arrest
MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio — Mingo Junction Police made an arrest following a drug investigation. The search warrant was served Sunday night on Lockhurt Avenue around 9 p.m. Mingo Junction Police Chief Willie McKenzie confirmed Britney Alvis has been arrested and faces charges of child endangerment. Eight children were found...
Harrison Central teacher charged with rape
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — A teacher at Harrison Central High School has been charged with rape. Clayton Crosier is an intervention specialist at the district. He's now on leave. Sources report the alleged rape was committed against an adult. Crosier is out of jail after posting bond. The Harrison...
