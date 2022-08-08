Read full article on original website
HuskerExtra.com
Pick Six Podcast: Fall camp observations
Evan Bland, Sam McKewon, Jimmy Watkins, and Tom Shatel talk through their fall camp observations and how camp changed their perspective on the upcoming Nebraska football season. The crew debates who is responsible for the success of the Husker O-line and re-cap their favorite Husker games.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska soccer is young, but the Huskers don't consider this a building year
At this time last year, Sarah Weber and Abbey Schwarz were dealing with the stress and rigor as they began their college journey on and off the field. Fast forward a year and the two have settled in and grown close, both as teammates and roommates. And with a year of experience under their belts, the two are ready to lead the way for a young Nebraska team in 2022.
HuskerExtra.com
Video: Nebraska football press conference interviews, Aug. 10
Check out Nebraska press conference video from the Huskers' media availability on Wednesday, including interviews from Mickey Joseph, Mark Whipple and more. Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Huskers' fall camp. Shatel:. People are also reading…
HuskerExtra.com
As Nebraska's opener nears, health and leadership are coming together for Casey Thompson
LINCOLN — Casey Thompson stood in front of a few dozen reporters and television cameras Wednesday and said words that surely didn’t come easy. On this day, the defense beat the offense. Nebraska’s likely starting quarterback delivered the line without a hint of emotion. Just the facts from...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska hires Creighton coach Judd Cornell to head men's golf program
Nebraska hired former Husker and assistant Judd Cornell as its men's golf coach, the athletic department announced Thursday. Cornell spent that past three seasons as head coach at Creighton. "We are excited that Judd Cornell will be coming back to Nebraska to lead the young men in the Husker golf...
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Casey Thompson saw an opportunity at Nebraska — and you better believe he's ready
Diary of the Casey Thompson Era: Today was a bad day at the office. Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said as much. Defense beat the offense. Offense didn’t bring much juice. Felt sorry for themselves after they got yelled at. Welcome to the preseason. Welcome to the Dog Days.
HuskerExtra.com
Marcus Washington adjusting to Nebraska and leadership role
LINCOLN — Texas transfer Marcus Washington watched his step when he first walked into Nebraska’s receivers room. He kept opinions to himself, or at least, he waited to voice them. “I didn’t want to step on anybody’s toes,” Washington said. “You’ve got to earn respect first to become...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska's Teddy Prochazka talks Donovan Raiola and Casey Thompson
LINCOLN — Teddy Prochazka’s first practice back after his knee surgery felt like his first practice as a freshman. Prochazka hadn’t felt football's "initial shock,” as he called it, in 10 months. Hand placement, conditioning, hits. “You have to roll with the punches,” the Elkhorn South...
