Lincoln, NE

Pick Six Podcast: Fall camp observations

Evan Bland, Sam McKewon, Jimmy Watkins, and Tom Shatel talk through their fall camp observations and how camp changed their perspective on the upcoming Nebraska football season. The crew debates who is responsible for the success of the Husker O-line and re-cap their favorite Husker games.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska soccer is young, but the Huskers don't consider this a building year

At this time last year, Sarah Weber and Abbey Schwarz were dealing with the stress and rigor as they began their college journey on and off the field. Fast forward a year and the two have settled in and grown close, both as teammates and roommates. And with a year of experience under their belts, the two are ready to lead the way for a young Nebraska team in 2022.
LINCOLN, NE
Video: Nebraska football press conference interviews, Aug. 10

Check out Nebraska press conference video from the Huskers' media availability on Wednesday, including interviews from Mickey Joseph, Mark Whipple and more. Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Huskers' fall camp. Shatel:. People are also reading…
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska hires Creighton coach Judd Cornell to head men's golf program

Nebraska hired former Husker and assistant Judd Cornell as its men's golf coach, the athletic department announced Thursday. Cornell spent that past three seasons as head coach at Creighton. "We are excited that Judd Cornell will be coming back to Nebraska to lead the young men in the Husker golf...
LINCOLN, NE
Marcus Washington adjusting to Nebraska and leadership role

LINCOLN — Texas transfer Marcus Washington watched his step when he first walked into Nebraska’s receivers room. He kept opinions to himself, or at least, he waited to voice them. “I didn’t want to step on anybody’s toes,” Washington said. “You’ve got to earn respect first to become...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska's Teddy Prochazka talks Donovan Raiola and Casey Thompson

LINCOLN — Teddy Prochazka’s first practice back after his knee surgery felt like his first practice as a freshman. Prochazka hadn’t felt football's "initial shock,” as he called it, in 10 months. Hand placement, conditioning, hits. “You have to roll with the punches,” the Elkhorn South...
LINCOLN, NE

