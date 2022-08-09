Read full article on original website
Columbia considers requiring groups to report when feeding homeless
COLUMBIA — Columbia officials are considering requiring groups to report to the city when they will feed homeless populations. Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, who referred a proposed ordinance with this requirement to a committee at the council's Aug. 2 meeting, said this measure would help coordinate which groups are handing out food when and ensure the city is in the loop.
Upcoming back-to-school events in Lexington and Richland Counties
Students, teachers, administrators, and school staff are gearing up for the new school year. To help assist students with needed supplies, several back-to-school events will be taking place across Lexington and Richland Counties. Lexington County:. Thurs., Aug 11, 7:00 to 11:30 p.m. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. West Columbia,...
Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
Autopsy results released for missing boater
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater was found Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31, Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield, was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back.
Irmo Fire District relies on grants for bulk of yearly budget
IRMO, S.C. — Special purpose districts are unique in their function and funding, one of which is in our backyard, the Irmo Fire District. "Those usually are just one or two services at a time - fire, water, water service, sewer service, recreation in some cases," said Scott Slatton, SC Municipal Association director of advocacy and communications.
Body of missing boater recovered in Lake Murray
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say the body of a man who disappeared on Lake Murray has been found. Officials say the body of Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield was found near Dreher Island State Park in Newberry Co. yesterday. According to investigators...
Good Morning Columbia anchor helps rescue accident victim
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Monica Rivers is seeing who she calls her angel again, for the first time since her accident. That angel, is Good Morning Columbia news anchor Curtis Wilson. “He means the world to me. Had it not been for him at that time, the angel that god sent to me. I know we all have angels. God has ones assigned to us. And if it was just for that moment on that date, Curtis Wilson was the angel assigned to Monica Rivers,” Rivers says.
Columbia's iconic underground bar The Whig to close
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of Main Street Columbia's iconic spaces has announced it will be closing sometime by the end of 2022. Owners of The Whig, the subterranean dive bar at 1200 Main, posted on Facebook that the building "has transferred ownership and a massive construction project is underway to rehab the space."
SC State Fair looking to fill temporary positions
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Looking for a temporary job? The South Carolina State Fair is putting out the help wanted sign. Fair officials say they are looking to fill several positions including cookie kitchen attendants, guest services, home and craft attendants and more. To apply go to scstatefair.org/employment. The SC State...
$1.5 million granted to 5 South Carolina rural health care improvement projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted South Carolina just over $1.5 million total for five projects aimed at improving health care facilities in rural areas. South Carolina's portion is part of $74 million available nationwide through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program, according...
'Not fair': Grieving families, law enforcement talk impact of backlog in murder cases
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- It’s a big problem at the 5th judicial circuit solicitor’s office right now: a backlog in murder cases. Families waiting for justice tell WACH FOX News they are frustrated and want action. Hundreds of cases in the Midlands haven’t made it to trial.
Lee County's only homeless shelter begins renovations on first-ever physical building
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — As the homeless population increases across the Midlands, the only homeless shelter in Lee County is getting ready to open. Lee County Shared Hope, Inc. will be renovating its first physical location to expand its services. "I’m 67 years old," she said. "If you don’t have...
Man connected to disgraced SC lawyer has bond revoked
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh's son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit Judge...
Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
Suspect in mother's stabbing captured in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — After an overnight search, Kershaw County investigators have captured a suspect they say stabbed his mother near the town of Cassatt. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) had been searching for 28-year-old Drake Munger. According to his family, Munger suffers from mental illness. He allegedly...
Sheriff: Man who planned to ambush deputies drew diagram of 'kill zone'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia man had accumulated more than 900 rounds of ammunition before luring Richland County Sheriff’s deputies into an ambush in the Carriage Oaks subdivision, authorities say. Frederic Westfall, 25, had been stockpiling ammunition and military equipment before he launched the attack from his family’s...
Some changes could be coming to Orangeburg's Public Safety Department
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg is proposing some changes to its Department of Public Safety. The city administrator says the goal is to make the department more competitive for recruiting. One of the recommendations is hiring a battalion chief to oversee the fire service. “Our firefighters felt...
Students can't bring home less than a 50 in certain schools across the state
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some parents in Lexington-Richland School District 5 discovered a "grading floor" that has sparked mixed feelings district wide. In a Facebook post a mother explained that Crossroads Intermediate School does not give grades lower than a 50 on report cards. This sparked more than 100...
Over 10% of expectant moms in 16 South Carolina counties still smoke while pregnant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – While South Carolina has made big gains in decreasing the number of mothers who smoke while pregnant, many counties still lag behind, according to the state’s health agency. In 2020, almost one in five expectant mothers in Union County smoked while they were pregnant, according to the South Carolina Department […]
Extra police officers at Darlington High School following fights, official says
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — There are extra police officers this week on the campus of Darlington High School following several fights, according to Darlington County School District Communications Director Audrey Childers. Childers said most of these incidents have taken place before school and during lunch in the courtyard. She...
