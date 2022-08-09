ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Columbia considers requiring groups to report when feeding homeless

COLUMBIA — Columbia officials are considering requiring groups to report to the city when they will feed homeless populations. Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, who referred a proposed ordinance with this requirement to a committee at the council's Aug. 2 meeting, said this measure would help coordinate which groups are handing out food when and ensure the city is in the loop.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Upcoming back-to-school events in Lexington and Richland Counties

Students, teachers, administrators, and school staff are gearing up for the new school year. To help assist students with needed supplies, several back-to-school events will be taking place across Lexington and Richland Counties. Lexington County:. Thurs., Aug 11, 7:00 to 11:30 p.m. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. West Columbia,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Autopsy results released for missing boater

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater was found Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31, Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield, was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richland County, SC
Lifestyle
County
Richland County, SC
City
Cayce, SC
Cayce, SC
Government
Richland County, SC
Government
News19 WLTX

Irmo Fire District relies on grants for bulk of yearly budget

IRMO, S.C. — Special purpose districts are unique in their function and funding, one of which is in our backyard, the Irmo Fire District. "Those usually are just one or two services at a time - fire, water, water service, sewer service, recreation in some cases," said Scott Slatton, SC Municipal Association director of advocacy and communications.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Body of missing boater recovered in Lake Murray

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say the body of a man who disappeared on Lake Murray has been found. Officials say the body of Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield was found near Dreher Island State Park in Newberry Co. yesterday. According to investigators...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Good Morning Columbia anchor helps rescue accident victim

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Monica Rivers is seeing who she calls her angel again, for the first time since her accident. That angel, is Good Morning Columbia news anchor Curtis Wilson. “He means the world to me. Had it not been for him at that time, the angel that god sent to me. I know we all have angels. God has ones assigned to us. And if it was just for that moment on that date, Curtis Wilson was the angel assigned to Monica Rivers,” Rivers says.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia's iconic underground bar The Whig to close

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of Main Street Columbia's iconic spaces has announced it will be closing sometime by the end of 2022. Owners of The Whig, the subterranean dive bar at 1200 Main, posted on Facebook that the building "has transferred ownership and a massive construction project is underway to rehab the space."
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource Officer#Dog#Cayce K 9
abccolumbia.com

SC State Fair looking to fill temporary positions

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Looking for a temporary job? The South Carolina State Fair is putting out the help wanted sign. Fair officials say they are looking to fill several positions including cookie kitchen attendants, guest services, home and craft attendants and more. To apply go to scstatefair.org/employment. The SC State...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
News19 WLTX

Man connected to disgraced SC lawyer has bond revoked

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh's son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit Judge...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspect in mother's stabbing captured in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — After an overnight search, Kershaw County investigators have captured a suspect they say stabbed his mother near the town of Cassatt. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) had been searching for 28-year-old Drake Munger. According to his family, Munger suffers from mental illness. He allegedly...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
police1.com

Sheriff: Man who planned to ambush deputies drew diagram of 'kill zone'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia man had accumulated more than 900 rounds of ammunition before luring Richland County Sheriff’s deputies into an ambush in the Carriage Oaks subdivision, authorities say. Frederic Westfall, 25, had been stockpiling ammunition and military equipment before he launched the attack from his family’s...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy