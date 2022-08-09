ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

CDPHE recommending revaccination for patients at two Colorado clinics

COLORADO, USA — Patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine at two Colorado clinics are being asked to get vaccinated again after vaccine doses were not properly stored. Up to 190 patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine between Feb. 3 and June 28, 2022, at the Wheat Ridge-based Colorado Family Clinic, at 4990 Kipling Street, and 594 patients who were vaccinated between Oct. 9, 2021, and April 24, 2022, at Denver-based Servicios de la Raza, at 3131 W. 14th Avenue, are being asked by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to get vaccinated again after the clinics failed to properly store vaccines.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver has its last 8 p.m. sunset until May 2023

DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 8:01 p.m. sunset on Thursday, Aug. 11 will be the last 8 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, May 7, 2023.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

How much did Denver's former VA hospital sell for?

DENVER — Auction bids for the old VA hospital property closed Tuesday. The property, which is just over eight acres in east Denver's Hale neighborhood, was put up for auction on June 20. The highest bid submitted for the property was $41.25 million, according to the GSA's website. >Video...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

LoDo bar owners look for solutions to rising violence

DENVER — Violence in LoDo has been on the rise and while police are looking for solutions, so are bar owners. A Rockies day-game means Chris Fuselier's business, Blake Street Tavern, is filled with baseball fans. But, he said at night, he's seen about a 25% decrease in post-game business.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

50 things to do in Colorado this August weekend

COLORADO, USA — Summer fair and festival season continues in Colorado and Broncos football is back this second weekend of August. There are outdoor celebrations in Wheat Ridge, Hugo, Lamar, La Veta, Keenesburg, Strasburg, Durango, Buena Vista, Denver, Cripple Creek, Telluride, Vail, Craig and more. From festivals and fairs...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

QuikTrip opens first Colorado stores and more are coming

DENVER — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its first two stores in Colorado and three more are planned by the end of the year. QuikTrip opened its first Colorado location in Firestone at the intersection of Interstate 25...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Flyers will board Frontier planes from the ground at 14 new gates

DENVER — Frontier Airlines held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a new ground boarding facility at Denver International Airport (DIA). The new 120,000-square-foot facility will be located on the east end of Concourse A. Frontier said the facility will feature 14 ground-boarding gates, a remodeling of 83,000 square feet...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver business feels effects of cement shortage

DENVER — At the peak of their busy season, concrete companies are now dealing with a cement shortage. Its stalled road construction projects in some cities across the country. In Denver, it has business owner Cade Lee making some difficult decisions. Lee owns Denver Concrete Inc., a residential concrete...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Casa Bonita renovation: Photos, documents reveal $12 million plans

LAKEWOOD, Colo — As the creators of "South Park" pour millions of dollars into Casa Bonita – the iconic and nostalgic restaurant known for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas – 9NEWS has reviewed hundreds of pages of plans, permits and images that show how much costly work is being done inside and outside.
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Youth create anti-violence billboard in Westwood

DENVER — Young people in southwest Denver have created a billboard to address the gun violence in their community. According to Denver Police, Westwood accounted for 49% of all shootings in city limits in 2020 and 26% of all murders. The billboard is positioned in the heart of Westwood off of Federal, between Alaska and Virginia.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Flooding impacts Globeville neighborhood along I-70

DENVER — When I-70 saw torrential downpours in Denver, it led to flooding -- and in some cases, rescues. But the neighborhoods alongside the major corridor also suffered some flooding as well -- including Globeville. "Floating, bobbing cars and water...muddy water everywhere...floating railroad ties going by," Gayle LeRoux recalled.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Broncos hire local Hispanic leader Tim Aragon as general counsel

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos continue to move towards becoming one of the NFL’s most diverse franchises as they announced Friday the hiring of Tim Aragon as their new general counsel. Aragon succeeds Rich Slivka, who retired after serving as the Broncos’ general counsel the past 22...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

19 dogs from Kentucky arrive in Denver following record floods

DENVER — The Denver Dumb Friends League (DDFL) is taking in dogs from communities in Kentucky impacted by severe flooding. The Colorado shelter will receive 19 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society shelter Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky shelter is working to disperse its animals across the United States to...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Homes evacuated as precaution in Arvada due to brush fire

ARVADA, Colo. — Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire Wednesday afternoon near train tracks in the area of Highway 72, west of Indiana Street, in west Arvada. Authorities were conducting a few home-to-home evacuations as a precaution, and crews were set up for structure protection and to extinguish spot fires, according to Arvada Fire.
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

18-year-old killed in crash in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A single-vehicle crash in Weld County overnight left the 18-year-old driver dead and four other teens injured. The Colorado State Patrol said the car rolled over on Weld County Road 88 at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. The 18-year-old man driving the car died at the...
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

