ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders set to play remaining preseason games on KRON4

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufmKw_0h9tNHIJ00

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — Before starting their quest to return to the NFL postseason for a second-straight year, the Las Vegas Raiders have three preseason games remaining. Each will be shown exclusively on KRON4, with a half-hour pre-game show before kickoff and a post-game show after the game ends.

Star wide receiver Davante Adams could make his debut in the silver and black in one of those games. Adams was traded to the Raiders after eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he helped quarterback Aaron Rodgers win the NFL’s MVP award in back-to-back season.

Armed with new QB, SJSU football looks to make a splash

Adams will join a Raiders squad that earned a playoff spot last season for the first time since 2016. Their road to return projects to be challenging, as they will have to go through star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson in the AFC West.

The Raiders have already played one preseason game, opening the NFL preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame game. Here is the schedule for their remaining games, shown exclusively on KRON4.

August 14 vs. Vikings, 1:25 p.m.

The Raiders will take on the Minnesota Vikings in their first year under new Head Coach Kevin O’Connell on Sunday, August 14 at 1:25 p.m. KRON4’s pre-game show with Jason Dumas and Kylen Mills will start at 12:30 p.m.

August 20 vs. Dolphins, 4:00 p.m.

Two of the biggest names to change teams in the offseason when Adams and the Raiders travel to South Beach for a bout with Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins. Jason Dumas and Kate Rooney will host the pre-game show starting at 3:30 p.m.

August 26 vs. Patriots, 5:15 p.m.

The Raiders’ final tune-up game will be against the New England Patriots. KRON4 will have an hour-long pre-game show beginning at 4:00 p.m. with Kate Rooney and Kylen Mills.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Former SF Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum’s wife dies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife Cristin Coleman, according to a tweet. The team said Coleman was beloved by the Giants organization as she spent time around the team when Lincecum was a pitcher for the Giants from 2007-2016. “Our deepest condolences go out […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback

Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
NFL
KRON4 News

2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Rooney
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
KRON4 News

Lance’s deep TD pass leads 49ers to 28-21 win vs. Packers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance flashed his big arm in a brief preseason stint for San Francisco with a 76-yard touchdown pass to speedy rookie Danny Gray that helped the 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 28-21 on Friday night. Lance played just two series in the game but that was enough to show why […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose homicide suspect found in Mexico

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The man San Jose police allege is responsible for an April 9 homicide was turned over to the United States government by Mexican authorities this week as he awaits homicide charges from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. Jose Alberto Aguirre was arrested in Mexicali, Mexico August 9 and was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Person extricated from car on I-280

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A person was extricated following a vehicle crash on Interstate 280 southbound Saturday morning, according to a tweet by North County Fire Authority (NCFA). The extricated person was transported to a local hospital. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation. All lanes are currently open. KRON On is […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Preseason Games#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Green Bay Packers#Mvp#Sjsu#The Minnesota Vikings#Head
KRON4 News

11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
PITTSBURG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
KRON4 News

Surveillance photos of missing Truckee teen released as search continues

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser […]
TRUCKEE, CA
KRON4 News

Mystery of Gilroy dog found in German village solved

GILROY (KRON) – If you’d roll 500 miles for love, would you roll 6,000 for your pooch? A dog with a tag reading “Gilroy CA” was found almost 6,000 miles away in “a small village in Germany,” according to a Facebook post Monday from the Gilroy Police Foundation. “We had recently received a messsge [sic] […]
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested for assault and robbery in Brentwood

(KRON) — Five suspects were arrested Tuesday after an altercation in the Brentwood City Hall parking structure. Officers from the City of Brentwood Police Department responded to the incident on Tuesday around 6:16 p.m., according to a social media post from the department. The victims had been at the parking structure when they were challenged […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy