ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Video: Thief steals $10K in equipment from Ravenswood nonprofit FreshLens Chicago, founder says

By Cate Cauguiran via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ghuC_0h9tN8R100

The founder of a Chicago non-profit said the focus is now on raising money to continue to bring access, exposure and a new lens on life for the city's youth, most in need.

Surveillance footage from late last month shows a thief snatching about $10,000 worth of equipment from the Ravenswood nonprofit.

"Don't hurt kids," said FreshLens Chicago Founder Shirley Nannini. "Just don't hurt kids. It's simple as that."

The former athletics teacher started the youth-photography nonprofit as a seasonal retirement project.

"The first summer, we scraped 12 kids together and the second summer, 36 kids showed up," she said.

Five years later, the now-year-long program has helped dozens find new careers and full-ride scholarships.

"I always believed, you know, in my heart that kids shouldn't be denied opportunities because they couldn't afford it," Nannini said.

But now, the ability to continue the mission Nannini started is in jeopardy after a burglar broke into their classroom not just once, but twice.

"A lot of donated equipment got stolen, and frankly, we're still uncovering all that was taken," she said. "We want to serve kids and, you know, we need resources to do that."

And now, the program trying to recoup what was lost.

"It's just less kids we can serve," Nannini said. "I mean, we have our most robust programming this summer.... Now, a third of our ability to serve kids is gone."

The nonprofit is now fundraising online make sure FreshLens the opportunities for these students are not taken away.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

CTA Red Line shooting victim was a father, aspiring lawyer

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man who was shot and killed last weekend on the CTA Red Line was a loving father and aspiring lawyer who studied at Roosevelt University.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the man's mother.That shooting at the 79th Street Red Line stop in the early morning last Saturday ended in the death of 29-year-old Diunte Moon. Police released surveillance video of the suspects.Police said after a brief conversation, one of them took out a gun and shot Moon. His mother said he had been working extra shifts to pay for a big birthday party for his 8-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravenswood#Photography#Retirement#Thief
fox32chicago.com

2 shot in Little Village alley

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded in an alley Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The men, ages 47 and 27, were standing near a car around 10:40 p.m. in an alley in the 2800 block of South Homan Avenue where someone walked up and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 30, shot while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving northbound around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out, police said. She was struck in the right leg and was taken by paramedics to St....
CHICAGO, IL
Bring Me The News

Mall of America shooting suspects arrested in Chicago

Shamar Alon Lark (left) Rashad Jamal May (right) are wanted in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting at Mall of America. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. The suspected gunman and another suspect wanted in connection with last week's gunfire at Mall of America were arrested Thursday after evading authorities for a week.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox32chicago.com

Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out

CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy