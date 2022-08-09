Read full article on original website
Wake deputy killed was 13-year veteran. ‘We will find who’s responsible,’ sheriff says.
“It breaks my heart to report that a member of this office was fatally wounded,” Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
Killed Wake County deputy identified by sheriff as 13-year veteran, search underway
A Wake County deputy was killed after being shot, according to Wake County Sheriff's office officials.
Sheriff: Deputy killed in Wake County shooting; search on for shooter
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy was killed along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina and authorities said Friday that they were searching for whoever fired the shots. WTVD, our ABC affiliate in Raleigh, reported the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday in eastern Wake County.
Woman arrested after flee attempt in car chase involving UNC police unsuccessful
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, a woman was involved in a car chase with two University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill police cars as she attempted to flee them, an official statement given to CBS 17 confirms. UNC police arrested Susanna Christensen...
Police hunt for NC teen suspected in fatal shooting involving stolen gun
One person was killed in a Fayetteville shooting involving a stolen gun, according to police.
Goldsboro teen arrested for multiple burglaries, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager from Goldsboro has been arrested for his role in multiple burglaries dating back to 2020. Police say the first burglary took place just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2020. Goldsboro police officers responded to the S&N Quick Mart at 1609 North William Street in reference to a burglar alarm.
‘We got an officer down’: Radio traffic reveals what happened moments after Wake Co. deputy was shot and killed
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Late Thursday night, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said K-9 deputy Ned Byrd began patrolling the area of Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale Roads. Baker said Byrd did this after a series of calls came in. He also said got out to check on some kind of “suspicious activity” at approximately 11:05 p.m.
Friends of slain Wake County deputy mourn loss of a ‘fiercely loyal’ man
Ned Byrd, a Wake County Sheriff’s deputy, was killed Thursday night. He’s remembered as a loyal friend with a passion for fitness.
NC man arrested for stealing $10,000 worth of copper from a hospital, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A LaGrange man was arrested Thursday for stealing copper wire from a hospital on two different occasions, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. On June 6, Goldsboro police responded to the 1600 block of West Ash Street in reference to a theft that took place...
Hillsborough Shooting Suspect Sentenced to 180-228 Months in Prison
Elijah Rashad Dobson, who was arrested in 2019 for a shooting in southern Hillsborough, was sentenced to between 180 and 228 months (15 to 19 years) in prison Thursday, according to assistant district attorney Jeff Nieman. Dobson, who is originally from Raleigh, reportedly fired into an occupied vehicle on South...
Tarboro felon gets 7+ years in federal prison on gun charge
Prosecutors said in court that Rocky Mount Police found Jones at his home while they were investigating a robbery in October 2020
Drive-by shooting hospitalizes 2 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found Friday in the parking lot of a Durham vape shop, police said Friday. The Durham Police Department said both were taken to a hospital after they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue.
'A dangerous job:' Caswell deputy fifth NC deputy shot in line of duty in less than a month
Caswell County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Tyndall was shot in the line of duty on Wednesday, making him the fifth deputy to be shot in the line of duty in North Carolina in less than a month.
6 NC law enforcement officers have been shot, 2 fatally, in last three weeks
“It’s not just the killings, but the killings have accelerated in such a way that you have got to question the timing of it all,” says Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.
Child abduction charge filed against mother at center of Cary AMBER Alert
The missing 5-year-old at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Cary has been found safe.
Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Raleigh, according to police. This happened Wednesday night around 10:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Bivens Drive. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken...
Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?
SMITHFIELD – Police detectives are searching for a lone burglary suspect who forced his way into a Smithfield business. At 5:24am on June 21, 2022, officers responded to the Sunglass Hut at 1205 Outlet Center Drive to a breaking and entering in progress. Upon arrival, police discovered the front...
Man behind bars in Edgecombe County for several drug charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man in Edgecombe County is behind bars for several drug charges. Law enforcement got a warrant and searched Waldo Pittman’s home on Marshall Lane in Rocky Mount Thursday. While searching the home, law enforcement found Crack Cocaine packaged for sale. Waldo was charged with...
Deadly shooting suspect identified after stealing gun from family member, police say
A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, Karon Peair Streets, robbed a family member of a handgun on North Windsor Drive and then opened fire on a home on South Windsor Drive.
Police track down relatives of woman who died in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Thursday they have found the relatives of one of two people who recently died. On Tuesday night, police said they needed the public’s help to find the family members of a woman and man. The deaths of both people do not...
