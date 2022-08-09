ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

Goldsboro teen arrested for multiple burglaries, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager from Goldsboro has been arrested for his role in multiple burglaries dating back to 2020. Police say the first burglary took place just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2020. Goldsboro police officers responded to the S&N Quick Mart at 1609 North William Street in reference to a burglar alarm.
GOLDSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Hillsborough Shooting Suspect Sentenced to 180-228 Months in Prison

Elijah Rashad Dobson, who was arrested in 2019 for a shooting in southern Hillsborough, was sentenced to between 180 and 228 months (15 to 19 years) in prison Thursday, according to assistant district attorney Jeff Nieman. Dobson, who is originally from Raleigh, reportedly fired into an occupied vehicle on South...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Drive-by shooting hospitalizes 2 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found Friday in the parking lot of a Durham vape shop, police said Friday. The Durham Police Department said both were taken to a hospital after they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Raleigh, according to police. This happened Wednesday night around 10:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Bivens Drive. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken...
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?

SMITHFIELD – Police detectives are searching for a lone burglary suspect who forced his way into a Smithfield business. At 5:24am on June 21, 2022, officers responded to the Sunglass Hut at 1205 Outlet Center Drive to a breaking and entering in progress. Upon arrival, police discovered the front...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WITN

Man behind bars in Edgecombe County for several drug charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man in Edgecombe County is behind bars for several drug charges. Law enforcement got a warrant and searched Waldo Pittman’s home on Marshall Lane in Rocky Mount Thursday. While searching the home, law enforcement found Crack Cocaine packaged for sale. Waldo was charged with...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

