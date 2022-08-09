You'll want to dress in light layers, and maybe even throw on a light extra layer before you head out the door Thursday. Temperatures are trending a little cooler across northern California compared to Wednesday morning, but we'll end up several degrees warmer under sunny skies Thursday afternoon. It'll be a good idea to grab your sunglasses and pack extra water before you leave home too. The area of low pressure that was directly off the California coast on Wednesday has tracked north and is now off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. That will continue to keep our high temperatures in check, but will not have the same cooling influence we've had over the last several days. We'll also have breezy south winds from that system as well. High pressure to our east is building west into northern California and that will drive a substantial warming trend across our region through the next several days. Breezy southwest winds and low humidity projected for the afternoon and evening have prompted a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger to be issued for portions of Modoc and Siskiyou Counties from 2pm through 9pm Thursday. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills, while most mountain areas have dipped into the 40's overnight. Winds are out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the south to 10mph this afternoon. Gusts up to around 20 to 25mph out of the south will be possible from this afternoon through late tonight. High temperatures are projected to climb into the mid to upper 90's in the valley, upper 80's to lower 90's in the Northern Mountains, and upper 70's to around 90 degrees in the Sierra and Foothills Thursday afternoon.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO