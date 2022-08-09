Read full article on original website
McKinney Fire reaches 90% containment
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The McKinney Fire reached 90% contaminant Friday evening, says CAL FIRE. Areas SIS-1120B, SIS-1010B, SIS-1013A, SIS-1236C, SIS-2004C, SIS-2007-B, SIS-3603B, SIS-3606, SIS-3505, SIS-3508A, SIS-3508B, SIS-3511, YRE-3615, YRE-3612, YRE-3621A and YRE-3624C remain under evacuation warning. Areas SIS-1120A, SIS-1120-C, SIS-1010C, SIS-1013B, SIS-1123, SIS-1236B, SIS-3401, SIS-3505B and SIS-3502 remain under...
McKinney fire reached 80% containment, fire crews will continue to monitor overnight
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The McKinney Fire reached 80% containment Thursday evening, says the U.S Forest Service. The fire that broke out on July 29 grew to 60,389 acres but has remained steady in recent days. USFS says they will continue to monitor the McKinney Fire throughout the night.
McKinney Fire reaches 75% containment, evacuation orders lifted for some areas of Yeti and Alex Fires
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The McKinney Fire has burned 60,389 acres and is now at 75% containment, says the U.S National Forest Service. USFS has indicated that with the increased containment of the McKinney Fire that crews will continue their mop-up operations and will pull back fire hoses to be rolled and stored back into the fire cache.
No new growth reported on McKinney Fire, containment remains at 60%
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire crews reported no new growth on the McKinney Fire on Wednesday morning as containment remains at 60%. The U.S. Forest Service did report a one-acre spot fire that sparked up but crews were able to get a handline and hose around the fire by Wednesday morning.
Highway 96 reopens to piloted traffic in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 96 has reopened in Siskiyou County but will be piloted from Beaver Creek to Kohl Creek, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said. The highway reopened at 10 a.m. and people who live in the area can have access to their property from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Window to assess properties along Highway 96 opens Wednesday afternoon
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff has approved a time window for people who live along Highway 96 to return to their property on Wednesday. Between noon and 7 p.m., people can assess their property along Highway 96. Highway 96 remains closed from Beaver Creek to Kohl Creek...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Sunny & warmer Thursday, with dangerous heat ahead
You'll want to dress in light layers, and maybe even throw on a light extra layer before you head out the door Thursday. Temperatures are trending a little cooler across northern California compared to Wednesday morning, but we'll end up several degrees warmer under sunny skies Thursday afternoon. It'll be a good idea to grab your sunglasses and pack extra water before you leave home too. The area of low pressure that was directly off the California coast on Wednesday has tracked north and is now off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. That will continue to keep our high temperatures in check, but will not have the same cooling influence we've had over the last several days. We'll also have breezy south winds from that system as well. High pressure to our east is building west into northern California and that will drive a substantial warming trend across our region through the next several days. Breezy southwest winds and low humidity projected for the afternoon and evening have prompted a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger to be issued for portions of Modoc and Siskiyou Counties from 2pm through 9pm Thursday. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills, while most mountain areas have dipped into the 40's overnight. Winds are out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the south to 10mph this afternoon. Gusts up to around 20 to 25mph out of the south will be possible from this afternoon through late tonight. High temperatures are projected to climb into the mid to upper 90's in the valley, upper 80's to lower 90's in the Northern Mountains, and upper 70's to around 90 degrees in the Sierra and Foothills Thursday afternoon.
