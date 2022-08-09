Ashton Kutcher Reveals Rare Disease Diagnosis That Left Him Unable To See, Hear, Or Walk

Click here to read the full article.

Ashton Kutcher is opening up about an autoimmune disease he was diagnosed with that left him unable to see, hear, or walk. The actor shared the diagnosis in an upcoming episode of National Geographic ’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge .

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said in a clip shared by Access Hollywood .

The That ’70s Show alum added, “It took me like a year to build it all back up. You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone, until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever gonna be able to see again. I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to walk again. I’m lucky to be alive.”

After the clip went viral, Kutcher took to Twitter to clarify the situation and give an update on his health.

“Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn,” he tweeted .

Vasculitis is when inflammation of the blood vessels happens. According to Mayo Clinic , “The inflammation can cause the walls of the blood vessels to thicken, which reduces the width of the passageway through the vessel.”

