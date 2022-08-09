Read full article on original website
Armed suspect arrested after trying to enter El Mirage school; 3 parents in custody
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — El Mirage officers say an armed suspect has been arrested after staff called police when he tried to enter an elementary school late Friday morning. Three parents, including one who had a gun, were also arrested by police after a confrontation with officers, investigators confirmed. Police have not released the man’s name.
3 parents arrested after a lockdown at an Arizona elementary school
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Three parents have been arrested after a lockdown at an elementary school in El Mirage, Arizona. According to KNXV, on Friday morning, the El Mirage Police Department received reports that there was a suspicious person on campus at Thompson Ranch Elementary School. The reports said that this person possibly had a gun.
Armed suspect arrested after El Mirage elementary school put on lockdown
3 parents arrested after reports of armed man who tried to enter El Mirage elementary school
Phoenix family speaks about tragic loss after mother of two killed in crash
Chandler mom facing murder charges for toddler's 2020 methadone overdose
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A mother in Chandler is facing murder and child abuse charges after her 2-year-old child died of a methadone overdose in 2020. Court documents say on the morning of April 14, 2020, Chandler police and EMS responded to a home near South Pecos Road and South Arizona Avenue in response to an unresponsive 2-year-old.
Death investigation closes area of Extension Road and University Drive in Mesa
Police are investigating a man's death near Extension Road and University Drive in Mesa. The intersection is currently closed for the investigation.
Police investigating after man’s body found on Mesa roadway
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. Mesa police tell Arizona’s Family they’re investigating the death of an adult man, but say it’s not the result of a traffic collision. Police added that another person has been detained.
Witnesses say bicyclist killed was hit by 3 different cars in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating the death of a bicyclist near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road. They said he was lying in the road when he was hit by a car. However, a witness reached out to Arizona’s Family, saying the man was only lying in the street because he’d been hit by another car first.
Man in custody after crash and shootout with DPS troopers in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after an attempted traffic stop led to a shootout involving Department of Public Safety troopers in central Phoenix on Wednesday night. Troopers say just after 7:30 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over a Dodge Challenger that was speeding on Interstate 17. However, the driver, 37-year-old Douglas L. Clifton, then sped away and sideswiped another car. Investigators say Clifton crashed into the fencing on the Grant Street overpass at I-17 and ran off. Troopers and Clifton ended up near 22nd Avenue and Grant Street, north of Buckeye Road.
Family grieving after mother of two killed in tragic accident in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother of two was killed on Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car while standing on the sidewalk on 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. Alberta Lavetta Cons, 30, called her fiance around 5:30 a.m., saying she was in a fender bender. She told him there was no damage, but the other driver didn’t speak English, so she needed help translating. After hanging up for a brief moment, she called her fiance back, which is when the crash happened.
Suspect in custody after being involved in shootout with DPS troopers in Phoenix
Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt
Mesa woman gets apartment leak repaired after waiting for weeks
3 arrested after illegal marijuana dispensary searched in south Phoenix
Deputies find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found the body of a missing swimmer five days after he didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant. Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, deputies identified the body as 72-year-old Gregory Elias, who was swimming in the Humbug Cove area of the lake last weekend and didn’t come back up.
Police recover stolen SUV in carjacking turned shooting outside Peoria shopping center
Woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death at Glendale apartment
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A West Valley woman is now facing murder charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend to death earlier this week. Glendale police were sent out to an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue, after a reported stabbing Monday night.
Man Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on 67th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
Male Driver Fatally Strikes Parked Big-Rig near Baseline Road. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m., near Baseline Road on August 6th. Per reports, the male driver of a vehicle slammed into a parked semi-truck for reasons unknown. Despite life-saving efforts, medics pronounced the driver dead at the...
13-year-old boy dead, several in critical condition after crash on I-17 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 13-year-old boy has died and several others, including two kids, are in critical condition after a serious crash on Interstate 17 near Union Hills Drive in Phoenix on Thursday night. The Department of Public Safety says two SUVs were involved in the wreck just before...
