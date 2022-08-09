Read full article on original website
Murder Suspect Said Missing Ex-Girlfriend Had 'Every Opportunity To Walk Away'
An Illinois man was arrested for murdering his ex-girlfriend — but her family says he first took to Facebook to apparently defend his actions. Rayshawn Smith, 46, stands accused of killing his former girlfriend, Ashley Nicole Hardin, 38, shortly after she disappeared from her home in Rockford, Illinois — about 90 miles northwest of Chicago — in the wee hours of Saturday morning, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.
Florida Man Allegedly Lured His Mom To Basement, Fatally Stabbed And Beat Her With Hammer
Logan Lopez has been charged with murdering his mother, Mary Beth Lopez, and allegedly told police he'd been planning it for a year because she'd "enslaved" him. A Florida man is behind bars after authorities say he lured his mother to his apartment where he stabbed her to death over the weekend, officials said.
80-Year-Old Liquor Store Owner Shoots Armed Robber With His Shotgun
And sometimes, they come in the form of an 80-year-old man. According to ABC News, a robber with a rifle was shot by a quick-thinking convenience store owner in Norco, California, and the store owner just so happened to be 80-years-old. People robbing stores with AR-15s these days, eh? Damn…
Arrest made in fatal shooting in a Las Vegas hotel room, police say
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in a Las Vegas hotel room Thursday night that left one man dead and two women in critical condition, police said.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
Taco Bell surveillance footage shows moment manager allegedly poured boiling water on customers
Two Taco Bell customers are suing the company after a store manager allegedly poured boiling water on them, and now their attorneys have shared video evidence supporting their case. Surveillance footage from the Dallas, Texas, fast food spot shows multiple angles of the alleged incident, said to have taken place...
‘You Don’t Want Me to Go in My Purse’: Suspect Allegedly Shot and Killed Another Woman in Uber After Night of Partying
A suspect shot and killed another woman early Saturday morning after partying, according to cops in Miami, Florida. Natalia Harrell, 24, is locked up at a local jail for murder in the second degree with a weapon, records show. Her partially redacted arrest affidavit identifies the victim as Gladys Yvette Borcela, 28.
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs
A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
Mother defends son accused of shooting McDonald’s worker in the neck because fries were cold
A mother is defending her son who’s been accused of shooting a McDonald’s worker in the neck because her fries were cold. Lisa Fulmore, 40, told the New York Post that she “talked to my son with the cops” and that he “is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do. She claims the “McDonald’s worker “came after him and whatever happened, happened.’”Ms Fulmore’s 20-year-old son Michael Morgan shot the 23-year-old worker on Monday night around 7pm in the Brooklyn, New York, neighbourhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant. She said she ordered the food on her phone and headed...
Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens
An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
An Arizona man called 911 for his sick wife but a fire truck showed up instead. He drove her to the hospital where she died less than an hour later.
An Arizona man filed his intent to sue the city of Phoenix for wrongful death after his wife died, ABC 15 reported. Bruce Sandberg said he called 911 for an ambulance when his wife had chest pains, but a fire truck came instead. First responders reportedly thought Francesca Sandberg was...
Suspect Charged with Murder in Disappearance of U. Mississippi Student, Who Is Still Missing
A 22-year-old man was charged with murder Friday in connection with the disappearance of a University of Mississippi student. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. is accused of killing 20-year-old Jay Lee, who was last seen on July 8 at about around 5:58 a.m. leaving Campus Walk Apartments wearing a silver robe or housecoat, a gold cap and gray slippers.
New Mexico judge drops charges against former police officer accused of killing man in custody
New Mexico District Court Judge Douglas Driggers ruled there was "insufficient evidence" for the trial of former Las Cruces police officer Christopher Smelser to continue and dismissed the second-degree murder charges filed against him for the death of Antonio Valenzuela in 2020, according to the New Mexico Attorney General's office.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
‘Inject Her with Heroin 2 Times Per Day’: Doctor Specializing in Newborn Care Turned to ‘Dark Web’ Plot to Kidnap, Assault and Extort Wife
A Spokane-area doctor specializing in the care of newborn children has admitted to trying to hire someone to kidnap his estranged wife and force her into a heroin addiction, all in an apparent effort to get her to drop divorce proceedings. Ronald Craig Ilg, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to...
Murder charges filed against suspected 'serial killer' in 7-Eleven robbery spree shootings
A man who authorities are calling a "serial killer" is facing charges that could lead to the death penalty in a string of shootings that left three people dead and robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores that gripped cities across Southern California.
Footage shows UPS driver stumbling from heat while delivering packages in Arizona
Security doorbell camera captured the man staggering as temperatures soared over 100F
