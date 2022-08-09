ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Google down for thousands of users, Downdetector data suggests

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ugOe6_0h9tMMfj00

Thousands of users in the US are reporting outages on Google ’s search engine, according to Downdetector .

Nearly 40,000 such incidents have been reported by people with the world’s largest search engine, the online platform providing information on the status of various websites and services, noted.

Over 80 per cent of the user-reported outages have to do with the platform’s search engine, according to the tracker.

Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Independent.

Data from Downdetector suggests Google has been having problems since 9:00pm EDT, and peaked to over 40,000 reports from users an hour later.

Users in Taiwan and Japan also reported outages, according to Bloomberg but the services seemed to be intermittently available.

Other services owned by the Alphabet Inc. company, including Google maps and Google images also reportedly experienced problems.

The outages were affecting more than 1,300 servers globally across over 40 countries other than the US, including Australia, Japan, as well as parts of South America, Europe and Asia.

Users attempting to use the search engine during the outage were met with a 502 or 500 error with several users taking to Twitter to express their confusion.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Search#Google Maps#Google Images#Linus Company Google#Downdetector#Alphabet Inc
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse

Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CELL PHONES
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
ZDNet

Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing

Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
Indy100

Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k

A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
ECONOMY
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Is Getting In So Much Trouble For This Scandal About How They Offered To Pay Their Workers—It's Unreal!

A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina is facing backlash over a recent job posting they uploaded on Facebook. According to an article published by MSN, the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A branch was looking for volunteers to work at their drive-thru. In return, they offered to pay the volunteers only through Chick-fil-A entrees—with no monetary salary involved at all. Yikes!
RESTAURANTS
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
ZDNet

Can someone tell if I block their number?

Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
INTERNET
The Independent

The Independent

789K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy