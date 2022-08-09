ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nettie Bowie
3d ago

I will never understand how some people think your money is their money as well! I have a daughter like this. She’ll spend money on luxuries and not have money to pay her bills. I don’t have a lot expense because I’ve been dirt poor do I’m frugal. But she expects me to give her my money to “help” her out when she needs help. Which is every month! I even lost my home because she “borrowed “ so much money and won’t pay it back. She does this with everyone in our family! Because she has kids she feels we’re all obligated to help her. We’ve all stopped!!!

Linda Schroeder
3d ago

This has nothing to do with border crossing. no it's your money he and the woman can get a job I worked up to the day I went into labor so can she these doctors act like pregnant women are disabled and have them thinking it my goodness my 3rd pregnancy was high risk due to having twins and I worked up until 6 months then still worked 1/2 days

Linda
3d ago

The lying about you really got to me. That's trying to manipulate you and your family. He doesn't need a penny of yours.

