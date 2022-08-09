Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
‘The first thing I thought about was my kids’: Driver says she knew woman pointing gun at her while driving in NW Houston
HOUSTON – Despite how it seems in a witnesses video, the apparent victim in this situation says this was not a case of road rage, but instead, ongoing jealousy that has now become violent. ”The first thing I thought about was my kids,” said Alysia Hagan. Hagan says...
Five men in custody after attempting to steal an ATM
SAN ANTONIO — Five men are in custody after police say they tried to steal an ATM on the northside of town early Friday morning. It happened on the 5200 block of Blanco Rd. near Jackson Keller Rd around 4:30 a.m. An officer was passing the free standing ATM...
Click2Houston.com
Houston man charged with molesting 15-year-old at group home in NW Harris Co., court docs state
A Houston man was recently charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl two years after she made an outcry during a hospital visit. Harris County court documents state that the teen told investigators she was molested while staying at the Brave Hearts children center. When KPRC 2 visited the facility in...
Barber shop employee allegedly shot coworker during argument in SE Harris Co., authorities say
The victim was taken to the hospital in "fair condition." Authorities add that no one else was injured in the shooting.
Click2Houston.com
Nearly $30K worth of hair stolen by thieves at Galleria-area wig store, owner says; Reward offered for info on 3 suspects
HOUSTON – Houston Police are investigating a hair-raising burglary involving three brazen thieves at the BeautyBHair store on Westheimer. The thieves broke into the store located in the Galleria area last Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. and reportedly ransacked the business. The owner said they stole more than a...
Click2Houston.com
22-year-old raising little brother after parents passed away gifted remodeled home in Katy
KATY, Texas – A Katy organization and numerous volunteers came together to renovate a home for two brothers who lost their parents. “I love it,” said Jaylan Gray. “I’m speechless, way more than we asked for. Completely grateful.”. Twenty-two-year-old Jaylan and his brother Julian, 12, got...
Man killed while protecting pregnant girlfriend survived shooting just 1 year ago, his mom says
"He assured me they would find the people. But that doesn't reassure me." We're also learning that he had already survived a shooting a year ago, only to be killed.
Click2Houston.com
Man described as ‘Little Red Robbing Hood’ wanted for robbing bank, FBI says
HOUSTON – The FBI Houston bureau needs the public help in finding a man they described as “Little Red Robbing Hood.”. The man is wanted for allegedly robbing the First Convenience Bank located at 5367 Antoine Drive on Aug. 6. The FBI described the suspect only as a...
Fake Texas University Using Address That Doesn't Exist To Lure Students
Be careful: The Houston University of Science and Technology isn't a real school.
Click2Houston.com
Parents arrested on child endangerment charges after drugs, other illegal items found inside home where 8-year-old boy lived, deputies say
HOUSTON – Four people have been arrested and charged after deputies say drugs and other illegal items were found inside a home where an 8-year-old boy lived. On Aug. 9, deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office executed a search warrant on a suspected drug house in the 5700 block of Desert Oak Way.
CBS Austin
Victim drives to store alone and asks for help after being shot in stomach
HOUSTON - The shooting occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 8500 block of Broadway Street on Houston's Southside. According to the Houston Police Department, there was a gathering in the parking lot of Pebble Walk Apartments....
cw39.com
HCSO: Woman shoots boyfriend in northwest Harris County, claims self-defense
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman claimed self-defense against an abusive boyfriend when she shot and killed him in their apartment on Thursday evening, Harris County officials said. The case was reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and will be referred to a grand jury for possible charges, officials said.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed by girlfriend during domestic violence incident in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a woman fatally shot her boyfriend during a domestic violence incident in north Harris County Thursday. Deputies received reports of a shooting at The Park at Cumberland Apartment Complex located at 505 Cypress...
fox26houston.com
'I just hope he’s not doing it to anyone else,' road rage shooting survivor speaks with FOX 26
HOUSTON - A Houston woman is trying to find the man, who she says shot at her and her friend while driving northbound on 59. The bullet struck the car a foot and half away from the driver’s seat. "He was aiming to get me I think, "I just...
Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says
A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
cw39.com
Former Texas peace officer, now serial rapist, gets 10 years
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed “The Ghost Hunter,” who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. David Lynn Turner, of San Jacinto County, was found guilty to sexually assaulted at least two women....
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book
TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County apartment residents say they’re living in “inhumane” conditions; property management says work is being done
Residents living in an apartment complex in northeast Harris County are furious about what they say are “inhumane” living conditions and are pleading with the city for help. City Crossing Apartments residents say they are experiencing mold, excess rodents and no air conditioning. Resident Shena Goodman said she...
Harris Co. Precinct 2 staffer now facing felony after 3rd DWI arrest
The employee's prior DWIs happened two decades ago, but Texas law does not forget.
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver seen pulling gun during apparent road rage incident in NW Houston
HOUSTON – A witness’ dash camera video shared with KPRC 2 shows intense moments between two drivers in northwest Houston that turned into one of the drivers pointing a gun at the other in the middle of the road. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a Dodge Challenger and a...
