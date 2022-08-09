ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Hackers#Fraud#Hpd
Click2Houston.com

Parents arrested on child endangerment charges after drugs, other illegal items found inside home where 8-year-old boy lived, deputies say

HOUSTON – Four people have been arrested and charged after deputies say drugs and other illegal items were found inside a home where an 8-year-old boy lived. On Aug. 9, deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office executed a search warrant on a suspected drug house in the 5700 block of Desert Oak Way.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Victim drives to store alone and asks for help after being shot in stomach

HOUSTON - The shooting occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 8500 block of Broadway Street on Houston's Southside. According to the Houston Police Department, there was a gathering in the parking lot of Pebble Walk Apartments....
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
houstonstringer_com

Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says

A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book

TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.
TOMBALL, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County apartment residents say they’re living in “inhumane” conditions; property management says work is being done

Residents living in an apartment complex in northeast Harris County are furious about what they say are “inhumane” living conditions and are pleading with the city for help. City Crossing Apartments residents say they are experiencing mold, excess rodents and no air conditioning. Resident Shena Goodman said she...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy