Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American Museum
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school supplies
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31st
Tyler Lions football returns this season with size, talent, and depth
TYLER, Texas — Our countdown to the high school football kick off continues with the Tyler High Lions. The team lost key players last year to graduation, but the squad still has a deep roster, and some pretty big athletes. “That's something we've been building," said Ricklan Holmes, head...
KTRE
Tyler Grace Cougar players excited for new season and new coach
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The head football coach for the Tyler Grace Cougars, Tim Russell, is ready for his first season as the Cougars new coach. “Super excited, I feel like I’ve been here a lot longer than I have been, got to know the guys and families and its just a great community, we’ve improved a lot since I’ve been there in my eyes and I’m very excited about the season,” Russell said.
College football commentator Tim Brando highlights 16th Annual East Texas Kickoff Luncheon
TYLER, Texas — It was a packed house at the Green Acres Crosswalk Center Tuesday to officially begin the 2022 season with the 16th Annual East Texas Kickoff Luncheon. More than 40 schools were in attendance to hear the keynote speaker, Fox college football commentator, Tim Brando, who had an early start right here in East Texas.
Troup and Frankston open 2022 with a Thursday night scrimmage
FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) — Football season is almost here, and Thursday night Frankston hosted the Troup Tigers in a scrimmage at Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium. Troup will open the regular season at home against the White Oak Roughnecks on August 26th, while the Indians will also start the year on their home grass when […]
Whitehouse, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Greenville High School football team will have a game with Whitehouse High School on August 11, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
easttexasradio.com
Longview Freshman FB Player Fatally Shot
An incoming freshman football player at Longview High School was shot and killed Monday night at at an apartment complex in the city. Fourteen-year-old Rahsaan Jefferson was known to his friends and teammates as “Bobo”. Police were notified of the shooting, but before they arrived Jefferson had already been taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. NO other information has been released.
KLTV
East Texan selected to build dock for The Chosen TV series
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas dock builder was selected by producers of the television show The Chosen to build a custom dock on their new 1st Century village set in Midlothian. “The Bible says to utilize your talents God gave you, and to be a part of something...
Tyler ranked as one of the best cities for pets in the U.S.
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in June 2022, and is not related to the story. Raise your paws and wag your tails, East Texas owners, Tyler was ranked one of the best cities in the United States to own a pet!. In a...
They Say These are the Five Most ‘Haunted’ Places Near Tyler, Texas
So tell me, do you believe ghosts and/or spirits roam the places they once inhabited--particularly in places where unfortunate and/or frightening events took place?. For some people, discovering and maybe even exploring 'haunted' places is one of the most fascinating things a person can do. Although I have some interest...
No injuries after 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 59
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler closed the southbound flyover on Highway 59 after a single-vehicle crash on the bridge. No injuries were reported by Texarkana police, and the flyover from Interstate 30 West was closed while officials responded to the scene. “Thankfully no one was hurt,” officials said. “But it is creating a […]
cbs19.tv
MIRACLE MOMENT: 2022 Miracle Child Corbin Robinson
TYLER, Texas — Seeing him run around the playground, playing with other kids his age, one would never guess what 4-year-old Corbin Robinson has been through. “The last four years have been a journey," said Dania Robinson, Corbin's mother. "He struggles with some stuff, but he has his own mindset. He's gonna accomplish whatever he wants to accomplish.”
Something New is Coming to the Old Jake’s Building in Downtown Tyler, TX
One of our favorite historic buildings currently sitting in downtown Tyler, Texas is what was once one of the hottest spots in East Texas--Jake's on the Square. However, the iconic Jake's on the Square has been empty for quite a long time now. It's still such a beautiful building, even empty. However, whenever I would walk by I was always amazed at how it had remained dormant for so long. But perhaps it's because the 1800s-era building was being reserved for something extra special--an event venue.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in North & South Texas
When playing poker, especially Texas Hold 'Em, getting a pair dealt to you is one of the best ways to start a hand; during the second week of August a pair of Texans took a gamble and won some serious cash from the Texas Lottery.
Lake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency plan
LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022 and is not related to the story. The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan. "We have...
KLTV
Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
Are East Texans concerned about safety in the upcoming school year?
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — As many students approach their first day back in school, some parents might feel uneasy after the school shooting in Uvalde in May that killed 19 children and two adults. The fear of going back to school and starting a new semester may be impacting...
inforney.com
City of Tyler among other cities suing major streaming services
The City of Tyler is one of over 20 cities in Texas that have filed a lawsuit against multiple streaming platforms. In the lawsuit Netflix, Hulu and Disney are alleged to have not paid annual franchise fees, Said Tyler’s Chief Financial Officer Keidric Trimble. These fees are required by the Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act and are used by cities to fund basic services.
KLTV
East Texan goes to Jacksonville Job Fair to find work, give back to grandmother
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Job Fair is back for its sixth networking event after taking two years off because of the pandemic. “In a smaller community, we know everybody, we care for each other, and this is a way that we can extend help to our neighbors,” Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation Vice Chairman Nathan Jones said.
Tyler Water announces plans to increase monthly bills, change how they charge
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city announced Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) plans to change how customers are charged, no longer subsidizing the first 2,000 gallons in favor of charging for total water use. If approved, TWU customers will see an increase of about $20 to their monthly bill. “There is never an easy time to […]
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crayfish from down under
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
CBS19
