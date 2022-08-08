ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Top 2023 UNC target says Duke offer was ‘surreal’ moment

The UNC basketball program received good news on Monday when its top target in the class of 2023 included the Tar Heels in his top five. Four-star forward TJ Power announced a list of UNC, Duke, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. He has visited all five programs, however, UNC and Duke are the two newest programs to get involved. Power took one-day official visits to both North Carolina and Duke at the end of July — both junior year official visits. Moving forward, Power isn’t sure if he will take any of his five potential senior year visits, according to Rivals’ analyst Travis...
Two new Duke players miss important practice time

Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
Charlotte high school track star adds ‘world champion’ to long list of accolades

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte high school senior has another accolade to add to her storied career. “Joyful is an understatement. Like it’s more than that ... words can’t describe how I feel,” said Akala Garrett. “It’s just an amazing feeling to have these two medals around my neck. Get to know the people that I got to know, make new friends, get new titles to my name like it’s nothing. Words can’t explain how I feel because it was just so much in 10 days and it is amazing what can happen in just 10 days.”
Where NC State 2024 targets landed in updated Top247

The 2023 recruiting cycle doesn't end until next February, but NC State has already put itself in good position for multiple major 2024 targets. On Wednesday, 247Sports released its updated 2024 Top247, and Pack Pride takes a look at the realistic targets that made the list. No. 35: Burlington (N.C.)...
ACC-Big Ten Challenge Looks to Be Finished

On Tuesday, multiple news outlet announced that ESPN had pulled out of the sweepstakes of landing the Big Ten, reportedly rejecting a $380 million dollar offer for about 13 games a season for the next seven years. ESPN who has been broadcasting Big Ten games since 1982, would not have had the top selections of games for their network. With the "World Wide Leader" now out of the picture, the battle is down to Fox, CBS and NBC according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. That package would have been about half of what ESPN currently holds on in their current deal.
Are Tar Heels the favorites for three-star WR?

Mack Brown and his UNC football staff are hoping to add to their 2023 recruiting class in August. After a big end to the month of June, things have been a bit slow in terms of adding to their recruiting class. But here in August, things could change in a hurry. The Tar Heels have a few top targets set to make their decisions in August and already, we wrote on a four-star linebacker that UNC is the favorite for as it stands now. And there’s another player that the Tar Heels may have the inside edge for. Three-star wide receiver Paul Billups...
