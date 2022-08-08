Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Top 2023 UNC target says Duke offer was ‘surreal’ moment
The UNC basketball program received good news on Monday when its top target in the class of 2023 included the Tar Heels in his top five. Four-star forward TJ Power announced a list of UNC, Duke, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. He has visited all five programs, however, UNC and Duke are the two newest programs to get involved. Power took one-day official visits to both North Carolina and Duke at the end of July — both junior year official visits. Moving forward, Power isn’t sure if he will take any of his five potential senior year visits, according to Rivals’ analyst Travis...
Two new Duke players miss important practice time
Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
Mack Brown Provides Clearer Picture of Starting UNC QB Decision Timeline
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown hopes to publicly name the starting quarterback for the 2022 season on the Monday before North Carolina's home opener vs. Florida A&M. That will give the chosen starter a full game week of practice as the guy. He'll take all the first-team snaps and be the focus of the offense.
The N.C. A&T Aggies are preparing for a Classic Showdown against NCCU in Charlotte
We are all excited that football is back and very soon the Aggies will be talking the field for the first game of the season. That game? A match-up between two teams that have been playing each other for decades but now they are part of a new classic. The...
2023 CB Announces Commitment to Clemson
Clemson adds to its 2023 recruiting class, picking up a commitment from CB Shelton Lewis.
Charlotte high school track star adds ‘world champion’ to long list of accolades
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte high school senior has another accolade to add to her storied career. “Joyful is an understatement. Like it’s more than that ... words can’t describe how I feel,” said Akala Garrett. “It’s just an amazing feeling to have these two medals around my neck. Get to know the people that I got to know, make new friends, get new titles to my name like it’s nothing. Words can’t explain how I feel because it was just so much in 10 days and it is amazing what can happen in just 10 days.”
Where NC State 2024 targets landed in updated Top247
The 2023 recruiting cycle doesn't end until next February, but NC State has already put itself in good position for multiple major 2024 targets. On Wednesday, 247Sports released its updated 2024 Top247, and Pack Pride takes a look at the realistic targets that made the list. No. 35: Burlington (N.C.)...
NC State QB Devin Leary on Pack's ranking, Anthony Belton
NC State quarterback Devin Leary spoke with members of the media Tuesday following NC State practice.
Fast-rising wing Jackson Keith takes first ever visit to NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Prior to flying out to the Bahamas for a foreign trip, NC State's coaching staff hosted a number of unofficial visitors last week in Raleigh. While most of the recent visitors have been for the 2023 and 2024 classes, the Wolfpack's staff made an exception for Jackson Keith.
Virginia Basketball Makes Final Five for Four-Star TJ Power
Massachusetts' No. 1-ranked player announced a top five of Duke, Iowa, Virginia, Boston College, and North Carolina
No Excuses from UNC at Wide Receiver After Antoine Green Injury
Head Coach Mack Brown discusses the thinned position room and the importance of keeping the receivers fresh throughout camp.
ACC-Big Ten Challenge Looks to Be Finished
On Tuesday, multiple news outlet announced that ESPN had pulled out of the sweepstakes of landing the Big Ten, reportedly rejecting a $380 million dollar offer for about 13 games a season for the next seven years. ESPN who has been broadcasting Big Ten games since 1982, would not have had the top selections of games for their network. With the "World Wide Leader" now out of the picture, the battle is down to Fox, CBS and NBC according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. That package would have been about half of what ESPN currently holds on in their current deal.
NCCU cheerleading coach retires after 30 years
North Carolina Central will have new leadership in its cheerleading program as a 30-year reign at NCCU ends. The post NCCU cheerleading coach retires after 30 years appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Legacy Early College’s basketball star recruit, Coen Carr, is heading north
Tuesday afternoon, Coen Carr, a four-star basketball recruit and the No. 57 player nationally, according to the 247Sports.com composite database, announced his college decision via social media – the Lion’s senior forward will be playing for Tom Izzo and Michigan State in college. Carr made his way to...
Are Tar Heels the favorites for three-star WR?
Mack Brown and his UNC football staff are hoping to add to their 2023 recruiting class in August. After a big end to the month of June, things have been a bit slow in terms of adding to their recruiting class. But here in August, things could change in a hurry. The Tar Heels have a few top targets set to make their decisions in August and already, we wrote on a four-star linebacker that UNC is the favorite for as it stands now. And there’s another player that the Tar Heels may have the inside edge for. Three-star wide receiver Paul Billups...
Longhorns Commit Derek Williams Jr. Debuts As No. 2 Safety in 2023 SI99 Rankings
Derek Williams Jr. is among elite company in the preseason 2023 SI99 Prospect Rankings.
Greensboro, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The Carver High School football team will have a game with Western Guilford High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. The Carver High School football team will have a game with Western Guilford High School on August 10, 2022, 14:30:00.
