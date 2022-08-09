Twitter reacts to pending Big Ten media rights deal's impact on Notre Dame

The Big Ten has to be feeling high and mighty right now. With a primary media rights deal with Fox in place, the race for the secondary deal is in place. CBS and NBC have emerged as the networks to beat. That means after this year, you can kiss Big Ten games on ESPN and ABC goodbye.

What that means for Notre Dame’s TV future is unclear. Frankly, it’s not even a pressing issue as its current deal with NBC doesn’t expire until 2025. However, that isn’t stopping people from taking to Twitter to speculate what it might mean for the program. Some believe it only will affect the times the Irish kick off at home, while others see it as a sign that full-time membership in the Big Ten is inevitable.

Whatever you think this means, you can’t deny that Notre Dame’s next media rights deal will be massive. Here’s what people are saying about the Irish’s future at the moment:

