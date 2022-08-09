ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Notre Dame player currently on an NFL training camp roster

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Part of being an alumnus of a supremely successful collegiate football is seeing them getting an opportunity at the next level. For Notre Dame, the list of former players getting their shot in the NFL is large, very large. Find out below every former Irish star (in alphabetical order) and which NFL team they are with in training camp.

WR Kevin Austin - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (80) slaps hands with quarterback E.J. Perry (4) during the Jaguars rookie minicamp session at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Jki 061522 Jagswednesdayrookieminicamp 18

OL Aaron Banks - San Francisco 49ers

OL Alex Bars - Las Vegas Raiders

Aug 4, 2022; Canton, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) celebrates with guard Alex Bars (64) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

WR Miles Boykin - Pittsburgh Steelers

May 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) participates in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jack Coan - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts QB, Jack Coan (3) throws a pass during drills at Colts Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield Ind. Finals 11

LS Scott Daly - Detroit Lions

Dec 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) and kicker Riley Patterson (6) bump hands in front of Jack Fox (3) on the way to the field to play the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

DT Sheldon Day - Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) pressures Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the fourth quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cleveland Browns won, 41-16. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 7
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

S Jalen Elliott - New England Patriots

Feb 28, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame defensive back Jalen Elliott (DB47) speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

S Matthias Farley - Las Vegas Raiders

WR Chris Finke - Chicago Bears

Nov 3, 2018; Evanston, IL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Chris Finke (10) makes a catch against Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Nate Hall (32) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

S Alohi Gilman - Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17REOV_0h9tLyjm00
Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

S Kyle Hamilton - Baltimore Ravens

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Baltimore Ravens with the 14th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

DT Kurt Hinish - Houston Texans

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

DE Jamir Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson talks with defensive end/outside linebacker Jamir Jones (40) during day 9 of the Jaguars Training Camp Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at the Knight Sports Complex at Episcopal School of Jacksonville. Jki Jagsday9 06

RB Tony Jones Jr. - New Orleans Saints

Jul 28, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) runs during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

DE Khalid Kareem - Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 02: Khalid Kareem #90 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates the 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

G Tommy Kraemer - Detroit Lions

Dec 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) smiles from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

S Julian Love - New York Giants

Jan 3, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants free safety Julian Love (20) breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

TE Alize Mack - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers’ Alizé Mack (47) is shown during organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis. Packers01 40

G Zack Martin - Dallas Cowboys

Jun 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) on the field during minicamp at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

WR Javon McKinley - Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) during organized team activities at Lions headquarters in Allen Park, Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Photo Courtesy Detroit Free Press
Photo courtesy of Detroit Free Press
Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

DL Isaac Rochell - Cleveland Browns

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) runs a drill during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

TE Kyle Rudolph - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jul 27, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Kyle Rudolph (8) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet each other at training camp at Advent Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

WR Ben Skowronek - Los Angeles Rams

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Ben Skowronek #18 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates following Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - Los Vegas Raiders

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (DL44) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

CB Donte Vaughn - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers cornerback Donte Vaughn (34) during training camp Monday, August 1, 2022, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packtrainingcamp 080122962djp

RB Kyren Williams - Los Angeles Rams

Jun 3, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) carries the ball during organized team activities at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

