ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
People

Woman Who Lost House in Anne Heche Car Crash Is 'Extremely Fortunate' to Be Alive, Neighbor Says

The woman whose house was destroyed in Anne Heche's recent car crash is rebuilding her life with some help from her community. Lynne Mishele's neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, tells PEOPLE the tenant "was extremely fortunate" to survive the accident with no injuries, after the Emmy Award winner, 53, crashed her car into the Los Angeles residence on Friday, causing it to catch fire.
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche, in ‘Critical Condition,’ Bought Wig Minutes Before Crash

Anne Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles residence at a high speed on Friday—but less than half an hour before, she had stopped into Glass Hair Design in Venice to buy a bright red wig, according to the Los Angeles Times. Heche is currently in “extreme critical condition,” as more details surrounding the actress’ movements in the lead-up to the fiery accident are revealed. It is unknown why Heche was at the salon around 10:35 a.m. Friday, but owner Richard Glass described her as “very pleasant” and acting like “a sweet little girl.” The 53-year-old actress hadn’t appeared...
Anne Heche
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Speaks out Following Her Fiery Car Crash in Los Angeles

Anne Heche's ex James Tupper is offering "thoughts and prayers" following her fiery car crash in Los Angeles that resulted in her suffering burns. Tupper took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback photo of Heche and their son, Atlas. In the caption the Men in Trees star wrote, "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche 💔 we love you."
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Almost Hit Pedestrian Before Crashing into House

Anne Heche clearly didn't care about the safety of others as she flew through neighborhood streets and alleyways -- at one point almost striking a woman -- before barreling through a home. We've obtained new surveillance video showing Anne's blue Mini Cooper driving erratically in Mar Vista Friday. At one...
The Independent

Inside the Los Angeles home destroyed in fiery Anne Heche car crash

Piles of burnt rubble, collapsed beams and blackened walls are all that remains of Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home after a car driven by actor Anne Heche plowed into it on Friday morning.The scene of near-complete devastation is revealed in photographs shared by Ms Mishele’s neighbours as they try to help her rebuild her life after losing all of her possessions in the crash.Heche suffered severe burns when her Mini Cooper slammed into the home in Mar Vista, near Santa Monica, and burst into flames around 11am on Friday, engulfing the single-storey bungalow in fire.Ms Mishele miraculously survived the...
The Independent

Anne Heche taken to hospital in Los Angeles with ‘serious burns’ after car crash sparks home fire

Actor Anne Heche has been involved in a car crash in Los Angeles.The incident took place earlier today (5 August) in the Mar Vista area. TMZ reports that Heche crashed into a home in a blue Mini Cooper, igniting a fire, and was “severely” burned.She was taken by stretcher to a nearby ambulance and is apparently currently in hospital, intubated, but “expected to live”, writes TMZ.The incident is reported to have happened just after noon, local time. Witnesses told TMZ that Heche’s car crashed into the garage of an apartment complex, adding that the residents attempted to free her from...
The Independent

Anne Heche in stable condition after car crash in Los Angeles

Actress Anne Heche is recovering from “severe” burn injuries after crashing her car into a woman’s home in Los Angeles on Friday, 5 August.The Emmy-award winning star’s car burst into flames upon impact with the house, causing a massive fire inside the property.Thousands of dollars have been raised for Lynne Mishele, whose house was “completely burned” in the crash.A representative for Heche has confirmed that she is intubated and in a “stable condition,” asking for privacy for her.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Anne Heche suffers severe burns after crashing car into house in LA, reports claimAnne Heche suffers severe burns after crashing car into house in LA, reports claimDont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?
The Independent

Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles

Anne Heche remains unconscious in a coma five days after she was seriously injured when her blue Mini Cooper Clubman car crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.The accident on 5 August led to a fierce blaze that badly damaged the property on South Walgrove Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.Witnesses say that the crash came after Heche first smashed her car into the garage of a nearby apartment complex.Residents of the apartment complex tried to get Heche out of the car but she drove off before they could stop her, according to...
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche Now in ‘Critical Condition,’ Rep Says

The actress Anne Heche is currently in “extreme critical condition,” according to a statement from her representatives provided to Deadline. After crashing her car at a high speed into a Mar Vista, California, home on Friday, Heche has laid comatose in the hospital. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” according to the statement. This is a change from previous reports over the weekend that indicated she was “stable” but suffering from severe burns. Celeb friends have offered her well wishes yet have also received backlash for doing so, due to both the level of damage caused and allegations that Heche was under the influence at the time. While the owner of the home Heche drove into wasn’t there at the time, her entire house burnt down after being engulfed by flames that erupted around Heche’s car. It took more than one hour and nearly 60 firefighters to extinguish the flame and rescue the actress from the wreckage. Read it at Deadline
TV Fanatic

Anne Heche "Lucky to be Alive" Following Fiery Car Crash

Anne Heche remains in hospital and in intensive care following a fiery car crash on Friday afternoon. The actress crashed into a house in Los Angeles, and her car caught fire as a result. "Anne is in the ICU, she's lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has...
