ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City moves forward Pierce Street water main solution

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3icPwr_0h9tLhyf00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City is moving ahead with the replacement of a downtown water main.

City Council members approved on Monday a more than $2.3 million contract with Sioux City Engineering for the project on Pierce Street between 5th and 7th Streets.

A water main break happened back in June that flooded the basement of the Orpheum theater, as well as parts of the downtown library and Frances Building.

The city paid the Orpheum Theatre more than $37,000 for damages.

Downtown Partners announces rental assistance program for new businesses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCGUI_0h9tLhyf00

Orpheum Theatre President David Bernstein said he appreciates the city’s help.

“The city’s been great to work with and I know there’s a lot of other spots in Sioux City that have water main issues as well and other types of underground utility issues,” said Bernstein.

The Orpheum was not the only organization impacted. The library received $13,000 while the Frances Building was given almost $8,000.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used for the replacement project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY TO HOST TIRE DISPOSAL EVENT FOR RESIDENTS

IF YOU ARE A SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WITH SOME OLD TIRES YOU DON’T WANT, YOUR CHANCE TO GET RID OF THEM IS COMING SOON. SIOUX CITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT AND GILL HAULING WILL HOST A TIRE TAKE BACK EVENT FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH. THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Woodbury County Wind Power Ordinance Likely To Change, MidAmerican Says It’ll Scuttle Wind Farm Plan.

(Sioux City, IA) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with an updated ordinance requiring far more distance between wind turbines and residences. It’s a move that MidAmerican Energy says will likely derail its plan to build a wind farm in Woodbury County. Daniel Hair of Hornick says the wind farm would be disruptive — he led a petition drive that more than 700 county residents signed, asking supervisors to change the ordinance. It currently requires at least 12-hundred-50 feet of separation between a residence and a wind turbine, and the new proposal would require 25 hundred feet. Brenda Holtz is a landowner who opposes expanding the distance, saying it takes away property owners’ ability to decide what to do with their land. The board will hold two more public hearings before taking a final vote on its wind ordinance change.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Orpheum Theater#Urban Construction#The City Of Sioux City#Sioux City Engineering#The Orpheum Theatre#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
voiceofalexandria.com

Christian group holds prayer gatherings in Sioux City throughout the week

SIOUX CITY — Volunteers from Time to Revive have been visiting various locations around Sioux City this week to pray, offer support and encourage others to worship Jesus Christ. Time to Revive partners with a local church in each community to bring believers together across denominational lines and inspire...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Thursday News, August 11

An 8 year old boy suffered fatal injuries Wednesday in a UTV accident near Hinton. The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department received a 911 call shortly before noon that a child was injured in an accident at a residence on Hill Lane west of Hinton. Authorities were told that a boy was driving an unregistered Polaris Ranger at the residence, and lost control of the vehicle on a grassy area. The vehicle rolled over on its top. The boy was partially ejected, causing serious injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City, where he was later pronounced dead. His name was not released. The accident remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol and Hinton Ambulance and Fire Department assisted at the scene.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy