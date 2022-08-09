ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Watch ‘Forecasting Change’ here

KPRC 2 presents “Forecasting Change: Hurricane & Severe Weather Update,” the station’s second hour-long weather special of the 2022 hurricane season. KPRC 2′s weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, gave an update the season’s hurricane outlook, the state of drought conditions and the status of projects that could mitigate flooding and erosion. The special program also explored the impacts of climate change around Houston with solutions from local changemakers.
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Click2Houston.com

Watch ‘Forecasting Change’ tonight at 7 p.m. on KPRC 2

Click2Houston.com

Houston resident and CEO of TDECU promoted to US Army 2-star major general

HOUSTON – The president and CEO of TDECU, who is a Houston resident, has been promoted to a two-star major general in the United States Army. Isaac Johnson, who was named president and CEO of TDECU in June 2021, has a long military career. He was a Brigadier General for the US Army Reserve before his newly-appointed position.
Click2Houston.com

Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms

KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
Click2Houston.com

Burglars reportedly target Astros fans’ cars during game

Meagan Blackstock and her family drove more than an hour to get to an Astros game Tuesday night and found parking in a private lot right near the ballpark. “We had a great time – my kids had a blast,” Blackstock said. However, the night quickly took a...
Click2Houston.com

Motorcyclist dies after being ejected off her bike on I-10, HPD says

HOUSTON – A woman has reportedly died after the motorcycle she was driving reportedly went off an interstate near Fifth Ward on Friday. According to Houston police, the motorcyclist was reportedly traveling westbound on I-10 near the Gregg Street exit around 7 p.m. Initial details were limited, however, the...
