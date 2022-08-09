Read full article on original website
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Woman traveled from Arizona to Houston for hair appointment, says stylist canceled last minute
HOUSTON – An Arizona woman is upset after investing hundreds of dollars and traveling to Houston for a hair appointment only to have it rescheduled and then canceled. Kayla Love did an interview with KPRC 2 from a Houston airport Wednesday morning, right before boarding a flight back home to Phoenix, Arizona.
Click2Houston.com
Road to Williamsport: Pearland Little League meets ‘Mattress Mack’, Houston Astros; looks forward to LLWS
PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland Little League 12-year-old squad will leave for their World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Friday morning. On Wednesday, they were at Minute Maid Park as special guests of Gallery Furniture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. McIngvale wanted to honor the Pearland team...
Click2Houston.com
Watch ‘Forecasting Change’ here
KPRC 2 presents “Forecasting Change: Hurricane & Severe Weather Update,” the station’s second hour-long weather special of the 2022 hurricane season. KPRC 2′s weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, gave an update the season’s hurricane outlook, the state of drought conditions and the status of projects that could mitigate flooding and erosion. The special program also explored the impacts of climate change around Houston with solutions from local changemakers.
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Click2Houston.com
22-year-old raising little brother after parents passed away gifted remodeled home in Katy
KATY, Texas – A Katy organization and numerous volunteers came together to renovate a home for two brothers who lost their parents. “I love it,” said Jaylan Gray. “I’m speechless, way more than we asked for. Completely grateful.”. Twenty-two-year-old Jaylan and his brother Julian, 12, got...
Click2Houston.com
Popular clothing brand SHEIN coming to Houston area this weekend for pop-up shop🛍️
HOUSTON – Attention, fashionistas: Prepare to shop until you drop!. Popular online clothing brand SHEIN is coming to the Houston area this weekend for a pop-up shop experience. From Aug. 12-14, the pop-up shop will be located at 18201 Egret Bay Blvd. Ste. B in the Clear Lake area...
Click2Houston.com
Meet the Chainsaw Chick Della Meredith, carving one-of-a-kind wooden masterpieces with a chainsaw
HOUSTON – Most artists create art with a paintbrush, or a pencil and drawing board, but not the Chainsaw Chick; she uses...well, a chainsaw!. Della Meredith has been creating works of art using a chainsaw for many years, and went viral in 2016 after she created an awesome wooden JJ Watt piece.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Surveillance camera captures moment two thieves broke into Houston-area Japanese restaurant
A Houston area restaurant is hoping to stop two intruders from striking again. According to the restaurant’s owner, two men in masks broke into the business Friday morning, smashing windows and breaking the door. Shun Japanese Kitchen co-owners take pride in sharing Japanese food and culture and now they...
Click2Houston.com
Fire breaks out on docked ship undergoing repairs at east Houston shipyard, HFD says
Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department battled a fire on a docked ship at an east Houston shipyard Friday morning. HFD said firefighters responded to the 8500 block of Cypress Street near East End, after receiving reports of a fire. The ship was undergoing repairs when the fire broke out.
Click2Houston.com
Watch ‘Forecasting Change’ tonight at 7 p.m. on KPRC 2
KPRC 2 presents “Forecasting Change: Hurricane & Severe Weather Update,” the station’s second hour-long weather special of the 2022 hurricane season. KPRC 2′s weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, will update the season’s hurricane outlook, the state of drought conditions and the status of projects that could mitigate flooding and erosion. The special program will also explore the impacts of climate change around Houston with solutions from local changemakers.
Click2Houston.com
Do you recognize this man? Hospital needs help locating patient’s family
HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann Hospital – Texas Medical Center is seeking help to locate the family of a male patient. The man was brought to the hospital by EMS personnel on March 5 after he was involved in an incident at a local establishment. Hospital personnel said the...
Click2Houston.com
‘The first thing I thought about was my kids’: Driver says she knew woman pointing gun at her while driving in NW Houston
HOUSTON – Despite how it seems in a witnesses video, the apparent victim in this situation says this was not a case of road rage, but instead, ongoing jealousy that has now become violent. ”The first thing I thought about was my kids,” said Alysia Hagan. Hagan says...
Click2Houston.com
Houston resident and CEO of TDECU promoted to US Army 2-star major general
HOUSTON – The president and CEO of TDECU, who is a Houston resident, has been promoted to a two-star major general in the United States Army. Isaac Johnson, who was named president and CEO of TDECU in June 2021, has a long military career. He was a Brigadier General for the US Army Reserve before his newly-appointed position.
Click2Houston.com
Houston man charged with molesting 15-year-old at group home in NW Harris Co., court docs state
A Houston man was recently charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl two years after she made an outcry during a hospital visit. Harris County court documents state that the teen told investigators she was molested while staying at the Brave Hearts children center. When KPRC 2 visited the facility in...
Click2Houston.com
Ringleader who installed hundreds of credit card skimmers throughout Houston area over 6-year span sent to prison: DOJ
HOUSTON – A Cuban citizen who resided in Houston has been sentenced for his role as leader of an organization that installed hundreds of credit card skimmers in the Houston area over a span of six years, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday. Durlan Garica-Pupo, 31, pleaded guilty...
Click2Houston.com
Suspected pipe burst prompts evacuation at high-rise condo in River Oaks, officials say
HOUSTON – Residents at The Royalton, a high-rise condo in River Oaks, have been evacuated due to a suspected pipe burst, according to Houston Public Works. The Houston Fire Department responded to an automated alarm at the condo, which is located at 3333 Allen Parkway, on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms
KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
Click2Houston.com
Burglars reportedly target Astros fans’ cars during game
Meagan Blackstock and her family drove more than an hour to get to an Astros game Tuesday night and found parking in a private lot right near the ballpark. “We had a great time – my kids had a blast,” Blackstock said. However, the night quickly took a...
Click2Houston.com
Motorcyclist dies after being ejected off her bike on I-10, HPD says
HOUSTON – A woman has reportedly died after the motorcycle she was driving reportedly went off an interstate near Fifth Ward on Friday. According to Houston police, the motorcyclist was reportedly traveling westbound on I-10 near the Gregg Street exit around 7 p.m. Initial details were limited, however, the...
