Horry County, SC

WBTW News13

Horry County Schools in ‘dire need’ of bus drivers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ahead of the 2022-23 school year, Horry County Schools officials said they are still short on school bus drivers.  “They really are in dire need of drivers,” said Mark Hennig, a bus driver. Ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, bus driver staffing has not been the same.  “The […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

$700 million RIDE IV commission candidates are being selected

Horry County is currently in the process of assembling the RIDE IV Commission. The commission is a panel that consists of three county appointees and three city appointees. Mandated by state law, this commission holds the real power in all things RIDE IV. The City of North Myrtle Beach has...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Robeson County SRO's go through active shooter training

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — About 20 Robeson County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officers (SRO's) took part Friday in active shooter training at the former Green Grove Elementary School near Fairmont. The Robeson Community College conducted the training. "This training needs to be done yearly, if not quarterly, when...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Horry County, SC
Government
Horry County, SC
Education
County
Horry County, SC
WMBF

Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 3,000 Horry Electric Cooperative customers were without power in the Burgess area on Thursday. As many as 2,906 verified outages were reported via the utility’s outage map shortly after 6 p.m. Power has since been restored to those impacted. Horry Electric also said...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

CMC Adding Additional Building in Conway

Conway Medical Center will be adding an additional building to the community. The organization will take over the current ‘Office Depot’ location on Church Street in Conway. Once renovated, CMC plans to use the 15,000 square foot area to offer primary care and other healthcare services. The location is planned to open in the Spring of 2023.
CONWAY, SC
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
WMBF

This Is Carolina: How a button changes accessibility in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Buttons are everywhere. They’re on TV remotes, coffee machines and even our clothes. Donna R. Gore is used to pressing buttons. As a retired speech-language pathologist, Gore spent decades advocating for those with challenges and educating others, so everyone can live on an equal playing field. But, when she visited Coastal Carolina National bank, without a button to push, the 67-year-old knew something had to change.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Agency seeks to dismiss suit over town’s beach project

A state agency has moved in Circuit Court to dismiss claims from Prince George property owners that a beach renourishment project on Pawleys Island caused erosion on their beachfront. The Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism helped fund the $14.8 million project, which was completed in the spring of 2020....
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WMBF

2-car collision on Hwy 544 sends one to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital following a two-car collision on Hwy 544 Friday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call around 2:22 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles. The accident blocked multiple lanes on Hwy 544 near Persivant Drive in Conway.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

WPDE Morning News Update 8.11.22

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The morning news updates from the WPDE newsroom, including the pee dee community mourning the loss of a 32-year-old EMS paramedic killed while working with a patient on Pamplico Highway. Click on the photo above for the latest.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

