Read full article on original website
Related
Horry County Schools in ‘dire need’ of bus drivers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ahead of the 2022-23 school year, Horry County Schools officials said they are still short on school bus drivers. “They really are in dire need of drivers,” said Mark Hennig, a bus driver. Ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, bus driver staffing has not been the same. “The […]
WMBF
Horry County School Board chairman shares goals before stepping down at end of 2022
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Ken Richardson’s term as Horry County School Board chairman is coming to a close at the end of this year, however, he has some goals before he steps down. Richardson gave up the chairman seat to run for the 7th Congressional District. He will...
myrtlebeachsc.com
$700 million RIDE IV commission candidates are being selected
Horry County is currently in the process of assembling the RIDE IV Commission. The commission is a panel that consists of three county appointees and three city appointees. Mandated by state law, this commission holds the real power in all things RIDE IV. The City of North Myrtle Beach has...
wpde.com
Robeson County SRO's go through active shooter training
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — About 20 Robeson County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officers (SRO's) took part Friday in active shooter training at the former Green Grove Elementary School near Fairmont. The Robeson Community College conducted the training. "This training needs to be done yearly, if not quarterly, when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 3,000 Horry Electric Cooperative customers were without power in the Burgess area on Thursday. As many as 2,906 verified outages were reported via the utility’s outage map shortly after 6 p.m. Power has since been restored to those impacted. Horry Electric also said...
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach responds to federal lawsuit filed by Cherry Grove business
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — The city of North Myrtle Beach has responded to a federal lawsuit filed by a Cherry Grove business in recent court documents, alleging that the beach equipment provider has turned its “ongoing” ordinance “violations” into a marketing tactic. Cherry Grove Beach...
wpde.com
City leaders approve new downtown district in Myrtle Beach area, new fee included
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Thursday, the Myrtle Beach City Council voted to create a downtown municipal improvement district. This project getting approved means that commercial property owners that have property within the improvement district limits are going to have to pay an extra fee which is 1% of the assessed value of their property.
WMBF
Realtor sees spike of Latinx families looking for affordable housing in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rent keeps growing in the Myrtle Beach area and for some families in the Latinx community, it’s becoming more difficult to keep up. RentData.com reports that rent prices in Horry County are higher than the national average. As of Thursday, the fair market rent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Reptile to blame after electric crews restore power for thousands in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sneaky serpent was the source of a power outage this evening in Horry County according to Co-Op officials. The power outage was reported a little after 6 p.m. for roughly 2,900 customers in the Burgess and Socastee areas. Crews swiftly restored power and...
live5news.com
Georgetown Co. announces 4 early voting locations, special city council election date
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Voters in Georgetown County will have four different places to vote ahead of November’s election, but that is not the only election the county is focusing on. County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Aphra McCrea said by opening as many locations as possible,...
abcnews4.com
Horry County police warn of 'serial killer or abductor' hoax on social media
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are warning the public about a hoax going around on social media saying “a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Myrtle beach.”. Police said they are working with public safety partners and Facebook to remove the hoax. The...
wfxb.com
CMC Adding Additional Building in Conway
Conway Medical Center will be adding an additional building to the community. The organization will take over the current ‘Office Depot’ location on Church Street in Conway. Once renovated, CMC plans to use the 15,000 square foot area to offer primary care and other healthcare services. The location is planned to open in the Spring of 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Lack of affordable Grand Strand housing leads to record animal drop-off numbers: Official
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Pets have been being brought in record numbers recently to the Grand Strand Humane Society. The most common reason why is a lack of affordable housing and affordable pet-friendly housing in the area, according to officials with the shelter. There are currently 110 cats...
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
WMBF
This Is Carolina: How a button changes accessibility in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Buttons are everywhere. They’re on TV remotes, coffee machines and even our clothes. Donna R. Gore is used to pressing buttons. As a retired speech-language pathologist, Gore spent decades advocating for those with challenges and educating others, so everyone can live on an equal playing field. But, when she visited Coastal Carolina National bank, without a button to push, the 67-year-old knew something had to change.
Settlement reached in discrimination lawsuit filed by ex-North Myrtle Beach employee
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A settlement has been reached in a discrimination lawsuit filed against the city of North Myrtle Beach by a former employee, according to an order Monday in U.S. District Court in Florence. The terms of the settlement were not available. Carolina Garcia filed the lawsuit in April 2021, saying […]
Coastal Observer
Agency seeks to dismiss suit over town’s beach project
A state agency has moved in Circuit Court to dismiss claims from Prince George property owners that a beach renourishment project on Pawleys Island caused erosion on their beachfront. The Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism helped fund the $14.8 million project, which was completed in the spring of 2020....
WMBF
2-car collision on Hwy 544 sends one to hospital
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital following a two-car collision on Hwy 544 Friday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call around 2:22 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles. The accident blocked multiple lanes on Hwy 544 near Persivant Drive in Conway.
Court receives mental evaluation for former Horry County teacher accused of killing stepson
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The District Court of El Paso County has received a copy of Letecia Stauch’s mental evaluation and has scheduled a hearing. Stauch is accused of killing her stepson, Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020. A few months later, Stauch was arrested for first-degree murder before authorities […]
wpde.com
WPDE Morning News Update 8.11.22
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The morning news updates from the WPDE newsroom, including the pee dee community mourning the loss of a 32-year-old EMS paramedic killed while working with a patient on Pamplico Highway. Click on the photo above for the latest.
Comments / 2