Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
The Lancasters celebrate their 53rd family reunion
The Lancaster family reunion started as a way to stay connected with families who live in different states, never did they realize it would carry on for more than just one day and repeat each year for more than 50 years. Over 250 relatives from half the country showed up...
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Covering up our slip-ups with Coast autobody painter
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Autobody work... It’s a service many of us don’t think much about until we’re in a car accident. Yet, according to the Department of Transportation, more and more of us are these days. In today’s ‘In Their Shoes,’ we introduce you to one...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Aquarium completes successful summer outreach program
The Mississippi Aquarium wrapped up its outreach program for the summer with some stellar numbers. Over the course of the summer, Aquarium officials traveled more than 5,500 miles in June and July, reaching more than 3,000 children in libraries and camps across 45 Mississippi cities. The outreach program provided participants...
wxxv25.com
Alligator spotted near Hwy 90 and I-110
Quite an interesting sight for drivers in Biloxi early this morning. Viewer Harry Ridgdell sent us video of an alligator that was spotted on Highway 90 in Biloxi trying to get on the I-110 loop near Beau Rivage. Onlookers noticed the creature quickly and tried to direct him off the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Heroes and Home Depot team up to give caregiver new wheelchair ramp
Organizations got together and collaborated on a very special project for a caregiver in Biloxi. Mississippi Heroes is known for recognizing and showing appreciation for caregivers, but thanks to Home Depot, they were able to give a little extra to a Biloxi woman who is caring for her mom. Striving...
ourmshome.com
Paradise Pier Fun Park To Open At Margaritaville
Margaritaville in Biloxi is jumpstarting your ticket to paradise by adding three gigantic new additions for casual family fun. Paradise Pier Fun Park, a southeast Biloxi amusement area, is on its way with three new attractions, which will include an observation wheel, an aerobar, and a roller coaster on the waterfront of Margaritaville.
WLOX
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I frequent this area, so I’ve seen a some activity,” said Gulfport Krewe of Gemini representative Shellie Moses. “When I saw the purple, green, and gold coming off the top of the building, it was apparent his plans for selling had finally come true.”
wxxv25.com
Coast Young Professionals ‘get in their shoes’ at Back Bay Mission
Coast Young Professionals teamed up with Back Bay Mission in Biloxi to host a quarterly program for the community to develop a better understanding about the homeless population and how they can help. Attendees started with a real-life scenario that happened at the center. They were offered services from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com
Margaritaville’s Paradise Pier is in the works in Biloxi
Margaritaville is about to get a lot more fun with these new additions. If you have noticed some construction near Margaritaville, it’s because Paradise Pier is on its way. Paradise Pier will have three new attractions which will include an observation wheel, an arrow bar, and a roller coaster.
wxxv25.com
Hudson Hartman picked to appear on Broadway billboard
Pass Christian resident Hudson Hartman has once again been selected to appear in the bright lights of Broadway as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. Hudson will be part of the one-hour video of about 500 videos, which includes children, teens, and adults with...
wxxv25.com
Three projects currently underway at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
A lot of new projects and updates are happening at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport is in the midst of updating and upgrading its property. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Executive Director Clay Williams said, “We’re always working diligently as an airport to enhance our infrastructure. We want to enhance safety; we want to improve efficiency and also look for projects that are for customer convenience. We always pride ourselves here at the airport in being a facility that’s easy to use, that’s convenient for the traveling public, and so we have a number of efforts underway currently.”
wxxv25.com
Construction coming to Crawford Street in Biloxi
Construction will begin next week for Crawford Street in Biloxi. A public meeting was scheduled to discuss the pending construction on Crawford Street. The meeting discussed the impacts to residents, service providers, and responders. Replacements include the water, sewer, and drainage system. The work will be on Crawford Street between...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Price for rent continues to soar across the Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re having a tough time finding a place to rent right now, you’re not alone. The demand is up, and prices continue to soar across the coast. Mississippi Coast Property Management is receiving over 300 calls regarding rentals every day. “We get calls...
WLOX
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Biloxi Bay Bridge / I-110 traffic cleared
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes on 1-110 at the Biloxi Bay Bridge are now cleared. Southbound lanes on I-110 at the Biloxi Bay Bridge were backed up Thursday morning after a boat being transported on a trailer tipped over, according to the city and WLOX viewers. Want more WLOX...
wxxv25.com
Prevention tips from Harrison County Mosquito Control
This rainy weather leaves behind more puddles and more opportunities for female mosquitos to lay their eggs. They lay their eggs in stagnant water and only need half an inch to survive. Once mosquitoes lay their eggs it takes between eight to 10 days for them to hatch. It’ll only...
ourmshome.com
Who has the best burger on the Coast?
I know I shouldn’t do this; I get clobbered every time I do. Whenever I write about the best of something, whether it be po-boys or fried chicken, I get hate mail. Everybody has their own opinion, and mine are based on my experiencers. It doesn’t mean I think you are wrong, it’s not a personal attack, so just chill out!
tigerdroppings.com
Mississippi boys tired of La baws getting all the baw cred say hold my beer watch this
Actually somewhat impressed based on the article it doesn’t appear they used traps or nets, that’s a shite pile of fish to catch rod and reel. Anyone know the story it was on louisiana sportsman. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Boat turned over on Biloxi Bay Bridge, traffic backed up on I-110 southbound
Happening Sunday: Traffic is down to one lane near Jones Park. Big changes are on the way for the Jones park area in Gulfport. After nearly a month of being open, it's now closed tonight from 10pm to 5am following a malfunction. Three-way stop a possibility along Beach Blvd in...
longbeachbreeze.com
Long Beach PD welcomes new officers
Officer John Bestoca (left) was recently sworn in to the Long Beach Police Department’s Reserve Unit. He is pictured with Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal (right). Kennis Montgomery (left) and Amanda Branning (right) recently joined the Long Beach Police Department. They are pictured with Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal (center).
wxxv25.com
Crime Stoppers posting signs hoping for tips in cold case
Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers have posted signs in locations around Gulfport, hoping the public will help provide information that will lead to answers about what happened to Kevin Slater. The organization also is offering up to $5,000 in reward money for a tip that leads to an arrest in the...
Comments / 0