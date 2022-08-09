A lot of new projects and updates are happening at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport is in the midst of updating and upgrading its property. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Executive Director Clay Williams said, “We’re always working diligently as an airport to enhance our infrastructure. We want to enhance safety; we want to improve efficiency and also look for projects that are for customer convenience. We always pride ourselves here at the airport in being a facility that’s easy to use, that’s convenient for the traveling public, and so we have a number of efforts underway currently.”

GULFPORT, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO