Desegregation appeal in St. Martin Parish leads Catahoula community to tie red ribbons on their mail boxes

CATAHOULA, La, ( KLFY )– A hearing was held Monday in St. Martin Parish to reopen Catahoula Elementary.

The school was closed last year after a judge denied St. Martin Parish School Board’s request for unitary status.

People in the community came together to show their support by tying red ribbons on their mailboxes.

All along the highway and throughout the community, parents and former students let it be known how important the elementary school is to them.

Stacy Boudreaux, a Catahoula activist says “The wonderful community has come together. The red ribbons on the mailboxes and what it stands for is “sos,” save our school.”

District 5 school board member Russel Foti says the school is very important to the kids in the community because having the school in the community will help it grow.

“Without the school, the community doesn’t grow, and I’ve been seeing people moving out and going to other areas where the schools are there.”

When News 10 reached out to the St. Martin Parish School System, we were told they are still in the hearing and most likely will be all week. Until then, Boudreaux says they are going to continue to fight and show their support for their elementary school.

“We will fight until the end. We will not le this go until we accomplish what we want.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.