Disability Resource Fair debuts in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Saturday, August 12 over 30 agencies will meet at Happiness Bag Inc. for the Terre Haute Disability Resource Fair. Connections Case Management, Happiness Bag Inc. & Hometown Waiver Solutions have worked together to help present the fair. The goal is to provide information about...
Local businesses look forward to students’ arrival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – As Indiana State University’s fall semester starts Aug 16, many local businesses look forward to students’ arrival. 5th Street Nutrition Owner Blake Kramer said many downtown businesses in Terre Haute thrive when students return to the community. Kramer said as businesses still...
Vigo County will now be able to recycle glass
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Vigo County Solid Waste Management District has added a new service to the area. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said Vigo County community members may now recycle glass at the waste management district location during business hours. “You’ll be able to come and drop...
Vigo prosecutor calls for new law in response to Walmart ‘gangster video’ incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After further investigation and a detailed analysis of the surveillance video, officials have reiterated that no crime was committed during the disturbance that took place at the eastside Walmart in Terre Haute in early August. Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said during a news...
IU Athletics teams up with Coors for new beer sponsorship
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is teaming up with Molson Coors for a new partnership that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics. The collaboration will begin with the 2022-23 season and will allow Molson Coors to use IU’s cursive logo for promotion.
Terre Haute airport 2023 budget takes hit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The 2023 budget for the Terre Haute Regional Airport decreased around 10% due to unexpected costs related to the circuit breaker. Financial manager Kelsey Veatch said estimates for the circuit breaker were about 70% higher than in previous years, totaling about $532,000. “We had to...
New cabin available for rent in McCormick’s Creek State Park
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new cabin is available for rent at McCormick’s Creek State Park. It’s called the Sunset Cabin and it will be available for reservations beginning August 12. The 1,400 square foot cabin has a fully accessible entrance on the first floor. It sleeps...
Law enforcement increases patrols in school zones
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Vigo County Sheriff, John Plasse, in the last three years 15 stop arm citations have been issued. As ‘Welcome Back’ signs greet area students, local law enforcement will be increasing visibility in local school zones. The following statement came from the Terre Haute Police Department,
Clay Co. I-70 work completion date delayed
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to INDOT Crawfordsville District Public Relations Director Megan DeLucenay, the completion of I-70 Construction near Clay County has been pushed back. During the operation, crews found additional portions that needed patchwork. The project involves the stretch of interstate between exit 23 to exit...
Solar farm to bring $30M in revenue to Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new solar farm is a step closer to coming to Sullivan County. The Sullivan County Redevelopment Commission designated land near Merom as a revitalization area for a solar farm that would be operated by NextEra Energy. The 2,400 acre property is expected to...
Fatal crash on SR 641 in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old Noaman Botros died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Botros had been driving an SUV along SR 641, when for an unknown reason his vehicle left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge support, and overturned.
THFD reveals cause of house fire that leaves 1 person displaced
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: According to Terre Haute Fire Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, the cause of the fire was due to the vehicle in the garage. Original: One person has been displaced following an overnight fire in Terre Haute on Wednesday night. Boyed said the call came...
Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open...
Fight in Sullivan County Jail injures 2 officers
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man previously incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail has been hit with new charges after what the sheriff called a physical altercation with jail staff. Seth A. Vilchuck, 34, is no longer housed in the jail after being sent back to the Department of...
