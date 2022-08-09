ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

Three state highways to close for pipe replacement in Bucks County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Wismer Road/Carversville Road, Geigel Hill Road and Blooming Glen Road will be closed and detoured for pipe replacement operations in Bucks County. Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:. Thursday, August 11, from 7 a.mj. to 4 p.m., Wismer Road/Carversville...
1 dead in tractor-trailer crash on I-476 that caused massive delay

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - At least one person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash Friday afternoon on I-476 in Delaware County that caused massive delays. The deadly rush hour crash happened around 5 p.m. when a tractor-trailer crossed the median and slammed into another rig. Official from PennDOT reported that...
Bucks County Association of Township Officials oppose sale of sewer system

The Bucks County Association of Township Officials is imploring the county’s commissioners to drop all negotiations with Aqua Pennsylvania to buy the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority’s sewer system. In a resolution to the three-member board, BCATO’s president, Maggie Rash, said the rate increases that will follow...
Suspect Sought in Theft of ATM from Liberty Gas Station in Montgomery County

TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Skippack Station are investigating a theft incident that occurred on August 4, 2022. At approximately 3:00 am, the pictured suspect reported forced entry into the Liberty Gas Station located on West Main Street in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County. While in the store, the suspect stole an ATM machine and opened a skills game in search of money. The ATM contained $4,250 at the time of the theft.
Saturday event to close stretch of Penn Street in Reading

READING, Pa. — If your travels will take you through the heart of downtown Reading on Saturday, be advised you may have to take a detour. City police announced Wednesday that they will close the 500 block of Penn Street (between Fifth and Sixth streets) to all traffic between approximately 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Bucks man convicted in straw purchase of 6 guns

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man was found guilty of buying handguns and illegally giving them to other people. Bashir Shakir, 25, was convicted Thursday on 12 felony counts related to the straw purchase of six handguns, said the county district attorney's office. The Upper Darby man bought the...
Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
Upper Darby Man Wanted for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Ian Patrick Coughlan, who is wanted for theft at the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. On August 7, 2022, Coughlan allegedly stole merchandise from the store...
Pennsylvania teen dies after being pulled into woodchipper

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania teenager died Tuesday after he was pulled into a woodchipper, authorities said. Isiah Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, was working for a commercial tree company when a piece of debris he was placing into the woodchipper snagged his clothing and partially pulled him into the commercial-grade machine, WCAU-TV reported.
