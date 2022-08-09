Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
$11K raised for funeral of Lehigh County teen in fatal wood chipper accident
An online fundraiser launched to help the parents of a Coplay teen who died Tuesday in a wood-chipper accident has surpassed $11,000. As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe for Isiah M. Bedocs’ parents raised $11,005 of its $20,000 goal for a funeral service for their 17-year-old son. The funeral is planned for Aug. 15.
fox29.com
Foul smell caused by tractor-trailer gas leak at NJ truck stop has dissipated, officials say
CAMDEN - Officials say a powerful odor that wafted over parts of southern New Jersey from a tractor-trailer gas leak has "significantly dissipated" and the dayslong event is contained. Authorities, including hazmat teams, responded to a truck stop on Route 295 in Gloucester County Wednesday afternoon for reports of a...
Egg Harbor Township Police Announce DWI Checkpoint
Egg Harbor Township Police have announced they are holding a DWI checkpoint tonight, Aug 12, to find and remove any drivers under the influence before they cause a dangerous situation on the road. You have been warned. People often wonder why DWI checkpoints are announced in advance and criticize the...
buckscountyherald.com
Three state highways to close for pipe replacement in Bucks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Wismer Road/Carversville Road, Geigel Hill Road and Blooming Glen Road will be closed and detoured for pipe replacement operations in Bucks County. Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:. Thursday, August 11, from 7 a.mj. to 4 p.m., Wismer Road/Carversville...
fox29.com
1 dead in tractor-trailer crash on I-476 that caused massive delay
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - At least one person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash Friday afternoon on I-476 in Delaware County that caused massive delays. The deadly rush hour crash happened around 5 p.m. when a tractor-trailer crossed the median and slammed into another rig. Official from PennDOT reported that...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County Association of Township Officials oppose sale of sewer system
The Bucks County Association of Township Officials is imploring the county’s commissioners to drop all negotiations with Aqua Pennsylvania to buy the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority’s sewer system. In a resolution to the three-member board, BCATO’s president, Maggie Rash, said the rate increases that will follow...
Suspect Sought in Theft of ATM from Liberty Gas Station in Montgomery County
TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Skippack Station are investigating a theft incident that occurred on August 4, 2022. At approximately 3:00 am, the pictured suspect reported forced entry into the Liberty Gas Station located on West Main Street in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County. While in the store, the suspect stole an ATM machine and opened a skills game in search of money. The ATM contained $4,250 at the time of the theft.
Newtown Township To Receive New Seafood Restaurant, Use Former Location of Corner Bakery Cafe
The former location of the Corner Bakery Cafe will be used for the seafood restaurant. Newtown Township will see yet another restaurant grace the small town as a popular New Jersey seafood chain makes its debut in Bucks County. Jeff Werner wrote about the new eatery for the Newtown, PA Patch.
WFMZ-TV Online
Saturday event to close stretch of Penn Street in Reading
READING, Pa. — If your travels will take you through the heart of downtown Reading on Saturday, be advised you may have to take a detour. City police announced Wednesday that they will close the 500 block of Penn Street (between Fifth and Sixth streets) to all traffic between approximately 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
billypenn.com
The Roosevelt Boulevard subway could finally happen after a century of false starts, transit advocates say
Donna Fitzpatrick first heard about it when she was a teenager. The mythical idea would resurface in conversations with her Somerton neighbors. It would be promoted by local activists, or studied by the city. It always sounded too good to be true:. The Roosevelt Boulevard subway line. “In the Northeast,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks man convicted in straw purchase of 6 guns
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man was found guilty of buying handguns and illegally giving them to other people. Bashir Shakir, 25, was convicted Thursday on 12 felony counts related to the straw purchase of six handguns, said the county district attorney's office. The Upper Darby man bought the...
Police Investigating Two Separate Retail Thefts from Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is investigating two separate retail thefts from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township. Authorities say that on July 25th and 26th, a female suspect allegedly stole over $2,500 worth of merchandise from the store. If you have any...
fox29.com
Local animal shelter receives nearly two dozen beagles rescued from mass breeding facility
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - Nearly two dozen dogs saved in "one of the largest breeder recuses in our nation's history" arrived in Pennsylvania on Friday. Officials from the Brandywine Valley SPCA said its received 23 beagles from a rescue mission that saved about 4,000 from a facility in Virginia that sold dogs for experimentation.
Northeast Philadelphia salvage shop closing, giving away everything for free
The Philly Reclaim salvage shop in Tacony is closing on Monday, Aug. 15, and all of its contents are being given away for free. The catch: All patrons must haul the items — varying from cabinets, sinks and wood paneling — away themselves.
Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County
A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
Area where tree fell, injured 8 in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park was recently inspected: Officials
Eight people were injured Sunday afternoon when a large tree fell on a group having a class reunion party. Then, hours later, a second tree fell.
Upper Darby Man Wanted for Theft at Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Ian Patrick Coughlan, who is wanted for theft at the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. On August 7, 2022, Coughlan allegedly stole merchandise from the store...
Pennsylvania teen dies after being pulled into woodchipper
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania teenager died Tuesday after he was pulled into a woodchipper, authorities said. Isiah Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, was working for a commercial tree company when a piece of debris he was placing into the woodchipper snagged his clothing and partially pulled him into the commercial-grade machine, WCAU-TV reported.
