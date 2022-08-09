Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane, Whitman by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 16:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Spokane; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Southwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 433 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles north of Colfax, or 27 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Harrison, Tekoa, Fairfield, Rockford, Oakesdale, Worley, Latah and Belmont. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 397 and 413. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 14:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Sears Fire burn scar in Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 212 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Sears Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Fire Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 19:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yuma FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 945 PM MST this evening for a portion of southwest Arizona, including the following county, Yuma. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Watch issued for Eastern Pendleton, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 20:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Pendleton; Western Pendleton FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following areas: in Virginia, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren and Western Highland. In eastern West Virginia, Eastern Pendleton and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and numerous thunderstorms will continue into this evening. Rainfall amounts will average around 1 to 1.5 inches across the area, but locally higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely and much of that may fall in a one to two hour timeframe. Heavy rain in short periods of time may cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks along with potential flash flooding in urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Coffee, Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Coffee; Ware The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Atkinson County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Ware County in southeastern Georgia North central Clinch County in southeastern Georgia * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1231 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cogdell, or 9 miles north of Argyle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dixie Union, Pebble Hill, Millwood and Axson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Mountains, Spokane Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 11:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Mountains; Spokane Area A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lincoln, southeastern Stevens, northwestern Spokane and south central Pend Oreille Counties through NOON PDT At 1116 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Suncrest, or 17 miles northwest of Spokane, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Deer Park, Suncrest, Reardan, Springdale, Little Falls Dam, Elk, Gravelles, Mondovi, Loon Lake, Clayton, Eleanor, Ford and Tum Tum. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 14:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illness.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, Nelson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 13:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Albemarle County in central Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 101 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wintergreen, or 11 miles south of Waynesboro, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Wintergreen, Nellysford, Greenfield and Faber. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, Northwest Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 16:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Central La Paz; Northwest Valley; Tonopah Desert Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern La Paz and Maricopa Counties through 545 PM MST At 450 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wenden to 14 miles south of Aguila to Morristown. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wickenburg, Alamo Lake, Salome, Alamo State Park, Aguila, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden, Morristown, Vicksburg, Gladden and Harcuvar. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 37 and 92. US Highway 60 between mile markers 37 and 124. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 34 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 19:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of DC, Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Prince Georges and St. Marys. In Virginia, Albemarle, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Greene, King George, Madison, Nelson, Northern Fauquier, Orange, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Rappahannock, Southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Western Loudoun. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and numerous thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into this evening. Rainfall amounts will average around 1 to 1.5 inches across the area, but locally higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely and much of that may fall in a one to two hour timeframe. Heavy rain in short periods of time may cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks along with potential flash flooding in urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Chattahoochee, Marion, Muscogee by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Chattahoochee; Marion; Muscogee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Marion, southeastern Muscogee and eastern Chattahoochee Counties through 845 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Box Springs, or 13 miles northeast of Cusseta, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Buena Vista, Brantley, Tazewell, Marion Estates, Eelbeck/West Fort Benning, Oakland and Zellobee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, McCone by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 21:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Fort Peck Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Garfield; McCone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Garfield, southern Valley and western McCone Counties through 1030 PM MDT At 924 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Hell Creek Rec Area, or 33 miles southwest of Glasgow, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Peck, The Pines Rec Area, Fort Peck Marina, Hell Creek Rec Area, Flowing Wells Rest Area, Duck Creek Rec Area, Nelson Creek Rec Area, Rock Creek Rec Area, Brusett, Haxby, Park Grove and Van Norman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Forecast Office New Orleans/Baton Rouge
There is a low chance (10%) of tropical cyclone formation in the north or northwest gulf over the next 5 days. This could help produce heavy downpours over the area especially near the coast. The general motion of any disturbance is expected to be westward toward the Texas coast.
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 20:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North / Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Hill by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 20:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Hill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BLAINE AND NORTHEASTERN HILL COUNTIES At 858 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 27 miles northeast of Beaver Creek to 10 miles northwest of Chinook to near Havre, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Havre, Chinook, Beaver Creek, Lohman and Cleveland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Chiriaco Summit, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 12:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties through 1045 PM PDT At 959 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of Cottonwood Visitor, or 18 miles northwest of Chiriaco Summit. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cottonwood Visitor. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 78 and 81. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 21:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If you observe strong winds, hail, or any damage, please report your observations to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Upper Snake River Plain STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER IDAHO NATIONAL LABORATORY WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON, EAST CENTRAL BUTTE, NORTHWESTERN BONNEVILLE, AND NORTHWESTERN BINGHAM COUNTIES At 934 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Southeast INL, or 19 miles southwest of Terreton, moving east at 15 MPH. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 MPH and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Southeast INL. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 12:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West; Palo Verde Valley; Salton Sea FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County and Yuma. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Slow moving scattered thunderstorms will elevate the flood risk this afternoon and evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
